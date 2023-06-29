(KMAland) -- Clarinda & Harlan split, Red Oak edged Atlantic, SC North clinched the MRC, Lo-Ma rallied past Stanton & LC, Creston, D-S, SCE, SBL, LeMars, Heelan & Ankeny Christian were other winners in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Check out the KMAland baseball from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 2
Luke Woltmann and Parker Heller had two hits each, Casey Clair bashed a two-run home run and Payton Fort doubled and drove in three for Lewis Central. Brady Hetzel tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Heller also scored two runs. Ty Paulson struck out five in 4 2/3 innings, and Gaven Goldsberry came on for the final 2 1/3 with five strikeouts.
Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor, Gage Herron and Logan Twyman had one hit each with Twyman driving in one run. Herron and Jade Spangler scored one run each for the Mustangs. Cole Scamman pitched 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Clarinda 8 Harlan 4
Harlan 7 Clarinda 6
No stats reported.
Red Oak 5 Atlantic 4
Braden Woods singled twice and drove in three runs, and Landon Couse and Dawson Bond had two hits apiece for Red Oak. Bond scored twice and threw seven innings with eight strikeouts, allowing four runs.
Easton O’Brien had a double among three hits and drove in three, and Xavier Darrow had two hits and a run scored for Atlantic. Jayden Proehl had five strikeouts in seven innings for the Trojans.
Creston 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
McCoy Haines and Milo Staver had two hits each while Kyle Strider singled in a run for Creston. Dylan Hoepker struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. Parker Varner followed with 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up just one run.
Ty Fink had one hit and one run, and Jake Fink and Cole Kastner also hit safely for the Monarchs. Cody Schulte struck out three in seven innings on the mound.
Denison-Schleswig 4 Creston 2
Ty Fink doubled and scored, Cody Schulte and Derek Scheuring also had one hit and one run and Cole Kastner posted an RBI double for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Wyatt Randeris pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out two. Gavin Hipnar went the final 1 1/3 innings and earned the save.
Tyler Riley led the Creston offense with two hits, and Parker Varner had an RBI double. Cael Turner went five innings and struck out eight on the mound for the Panthers.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bohdy Colling and Tony Bartels combined on a five-hitter on the mound while Cal Jepsen went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI to lead Sioux City East. Lincoln Colling pitched in two hits and four RBI, and Blake Patino and Brecken Schossow posted a hit and two RBI.
Peyton Steinspring led the Thomas Jefferson offense with one hit and one RBI in the loss.
Sioux City East 6 Thomas Jefferson 5
Brecken Schossow came through with a walk-off single to lift Sioux City East to the win and the doubleheader sweep. Jax Theeler led the offense with two hits, including one double, and Quinton Ashcroft threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.
Tyler Huey tripled among three hits and scored twice, and Nate Anderson had two hits and two runs for Thomas Jefferson. Kendall Bell doubled and drove in two, and Jacob Lesley went 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Yellow Jackets.
Sioux City North 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
The win for North and a Heelan loss to LeMars clinched the outright MRC championship for the Stars. Steven Kling went seven strong innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out four, to lead Sioux City North. Cael Walrod had two doubles and two RBI, and Parker Petersen and Lochlin Jackson had a hit and an RBI each for the Stars offense.
Tanner Kleene went six innings for a complete game to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Will Larimer, Hunter Echter and Kleene all had one hit each.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3
Easton Wheeler, Tylar Lutgen and Scott Kroll all had two hits each while Tanner Kleene had two RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brayden Kerr struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings, and Hunter Echter came on for the final out to earn the save.
Steven Kling posted two hits and two RBI, and Parker Petersen added two hits for Sioux City North. Lochlin Jackson pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Stars.
LeMars 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 LeMars 0
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Woodbury Central 8 St. Albert 3
Colton Brennan singled and drove in two runs, and Jeremiah Sherrill posted one hit and one run to lead St. Albert in the defeat. Jaxson Lehnen also drove in one run. Cole Pekny pitched a six-inning complete game with five strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia 8 Stanton 7
Logan-Magnolia rallied for five runs in the seventh to pick up the come-from-behind win. Evan Roden had a double among three hits, and Wes Vana singled, doubled, drove in three and scored twice for the Panthers. Rex Meeker added a double and two RBI, and Brodie Davis was the winning pitcher with three no-hit innings in relief, finishing with five strikeouts.
Stanton’s Brody Holmes, Jacob Martin and Nolan Grebin all had two hits each with Martin scoring two runs and driving in one.
West Marshall 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 15 Baxter 1
Landon Curtis was 4-for-4 with two doubles, six RBI and two runs in leading Ankeny Christian to the win. Eli Christensen, Brody Hoefle, Dylan Quick and Ethan Jacobs all added two hits each with Quick and Jacobs driving in two runs apiece. Tyler Mahoney was the winning pitcher with one hit and one unearned run allowed in two innings.