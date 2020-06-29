(KMAland) -- Kuemper handed St. Albert their first loss, East Mills took down Stanton, Lo-Ma won in 14 over T-C, CAM clinched the RVC, Lenox won another and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Clarinda 13 Red Oak 2
Cooper Neal had four hits and drove in five runs, and Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Parker Rock, Wyatt Schmitt and Jon McCall all had two hits for Clarinda.
Dawson Bond led Red Oak with two hits, and AJ Schmid and Kaden Johnson drove in one run apiece.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 2
JC Dermody had tow hits and drove in two, and Easton Dermody added a pair of RBI for Lewis Central. Bryson Sharon and Jonah Pomrenke both had three hits. JC Dermody threw five innings, struck out seven and allowed one run.
H-10: St. Albert 14 Kuemper Catholic 13 (Game 2)
Eric Matthai delivered a walk-off hit to finish a six-run comeback for St. Albert. Cy Paterson homered among two hits and drove in five, and Jaxson Lehnen drove in three. Ryan Genereux added two hits and two RBI, and Lance Wright went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Kyle Berg homered among two hits and had six RBI for Kuemper while Truman Haukamp, Blake Pottebaum and Will Schenkelberg had two RBI each.
H-10: Harlan 10 Atlantic 2
Joey Moser, Luke Musich and Ben Muenchrath drove in two runs each, and Cade Sears finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Harlan. Connor Bruck struck out seven in a complete game effort.
Grant Sturm topped Atlantic with a pair of hits.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 15 Griswold 5
Seth Malcom tripled twice, doubled once and drove in three runs for Fremont-Mills in the win. James Switzer added a triple among two hits, drove in three and scored three times.
Colton Hauschild also had a pair of hits while Kyler Owen threw four no-hit innings in relief and struck out seven.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 2 Tri-Center 1 — 14 inn
Joe Hedger and Tre Melby threw seven innings each for Logan-Magnolia, combining on 16 strikeouts in the win. Melby delivered the game-winning RBI on a fielder’s choice. Dylan Cunard added three hits for the Panthers.
Tri-Center leaned on Kaleb Smith and Trevor Carlson for 6 2/3 innings each. They combined on 12 strikeouts on the evening. Carlson had three hits, and Gaven Heim had two and an RBI.
WIC: Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1
Alec Fichter threw a one-hit, 15-strikeout complete game while Gavin Bartalini hit an inside the park home run. Jed Kyle and Will Gutzmer also added two hits.
WIC: Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Audubon scored three runs in the seventh inning to make up the difference in the victory.
Sam Porter led AHSTW with a single and two RBI while Joel Sampson singled, scored and drove in a run of his own.
NC: Lenox 11 Lamoni 2
Johnathan Weaver and Conner Fitzgerald had three hits and two RBI each, and Colton Gordon added two hits, three stolen bases and scored twice. Fitzgerald went four innings and allowed zero earned runs to get the win.
Landon Gilliland had a double among two hits for Lamoni.
NC: Central Decatur 17 Mormon Trail 4
Matthew Boothe, Michel Evertsen, David Walker and Spencer Smith all finished with two RBI. Dakota Reed drove in a run and scored four times in the win.
Remington Newton had a double and drove in a run for Mormon Trail.
RVC: CAM 17 Boyer Valley 0
CAM clinched the Rolling Valley Conference championship with a dominant win.
RVC: Woodbine 17 Ar-We-Va 3
Cory Bantam smashed his second home run of the season to lead Woodbine in the dominant win.
Cooper Kock and Luke Smith had two hits each for Ar-We-Va.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Grant Borkowski threw six innings to get the win and drove in two runs at the plate. Caden Smith homered and drove in two of his own.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 7 Melcher-Dallas 4
Orient-Macksburg scored six in the seventh inning to pick up the win.
Logan Godfrey had two hits and drove in a run, and Ryan Krpan had a hit and drove in two. Owen Suntken chipped in two hits and an RBI.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 13 Red Oak 2
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kuemper Catholic 3 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)
St. Albert 14 Kuemper Catholic 13 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Atlantic 2
Corner Conference
East Mills 9 Stanton 4
Sidney 20 Essex 2
Fremont-Mills 15 Griswold 5
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 2 Tri-Center 1 — 14 inn
Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1
Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Southwest Valley 2
Mount Ayr 14 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
CAM 17 Boyer Valley 0
Woodbine 17 Ar-We-Va 3
Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 7 Melcher-Dallas 4
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Treynor 1
Lenox 11 Lamoni 2
East Union 15 Murray 5
Central Decatur 17 Mormon Trail 4
Cardinal 14 Twin Cedars 9