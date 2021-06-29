(KMAland) -- Cooper Neal tossed a gem, Treynor advanced in the WIC Tournament, Mount Ayr and MSTM kept winning, Atlantic ousted CAM, Harlan shutout Carroll and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Clarinda 7 Creston 0
Cooper Neal fired a complete game one-hit shutout for Clarinda in the victory. Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt had two hits each, and Logan Brown and Neal drove in two runs apiece in the win.
NC: Atlantic 8 CAM 1
Gunner Kirchhoff was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, and Garrett McLaren and Wyatt Redinbaugh had a hit and two RBI each for the Trojans in the win. Lane Nelson struck out nine in a complete game five-hit effort.
NC: Harlan 5 Carroll 0
Teagon Kasperbauer threw all seven innings, struck out two and allowed just five hits in a complete game shutout performance for Harlan. Quinn Koesters, Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Alex Monson and Kelby Lasher all had an RBI each for the Cyclones.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 6 South O’Brien 0
Jaxon Wessel struck out 13 in a two-hit complete game shutout for Denison-Schleswig. Braiden Heiden had two hits and scored once, and Trey Brotherton posted a two-run hit for the Monarchs offense.
NC: West Harrison 14 East Mills 0
West Harrison scored eight runs in the second inning to begin the rout.
Mason Crouse and Andrew Jackson had hits for East Mills in the loss.
WICT: Treynor 8 Audubon 6
AJ Schiltz blasted a home run, finishing with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Jaxon Schumacher, Kaden Snyder and Brock wallace also had two hits each for Treynor. Payton Chapman drove in two on two hits of his own.
Ethan Klocke and Gavin Smith had two hits and one RBI apiece for Audubon.
POI: Mount Ayr 14 Bedford 2
Dawson Swank threw all four innings and struck out seven for Mount Ayr in the victory. Jaixen Frost was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI, and Erik Trujillo pitched in two doubles among three hits, drove in three and scored three runs.
POI: Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 4
Walon Cook had a double among three hits for Lenox in the win. Samson Adams struck out 11 and allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.
POI: Wayne 12 East Union 11
Strait Jacobsen had two doubles among three hits for Wayne in the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Central Decatur 1
Gavin Stott threw six innings and allowed one run on zero hits while Carson Elbert went the final inning to get the save for the Blue Devils.
NC: Lynnville-Sully 1 Southeast Warren 0
Cade Nelson and Jeffrey Oakley each had one hit for Southeast Warren. Tanner Dierking and Mason Merfeld combined to give up just one run and strike out four.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Alta-Aurelia 3
Preston McAlister had two singles and an RBI at the plate and threw a complete game with four strikeouts to get the win on the mound. Gabe Obert also had two RBI, and Tanner Oswald added a single for the Crusaders.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Shane Sanderson had a big game for Heelan with three hits, five RBI and two runs. He also threw all five innings, struck out four and gave up just two hits and a walk in a shutout performance.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Brett Sitzmann posted three hits and scored twice, and Shane Sanderson, Brady Baker and Bryce Harpenau all had two RBI for Heelan in the win.
Garrett Denman, Peyton Steinspring, Hunter Kennedy and Doug Henrichs all drove in one run for Thomas Jefferson.
BLUE: Moravia 14 Murray 6
Kace Patton had two hits and two RBI, and Blake Richman posted a hit and two RBI for Murray in the loss. Brycen Wookey and Caden Page also scored two runs each.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 0
Cale Leever, Brody Hoefle and Eli Christensen all had two hits each, and Keenan Jacobs drove in two for Ankeny Christian, which got a combined pitching effort from Leever and two relievers on the shutout.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 7 Creston 0
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Treynor 8 Audubon 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 14 Bedford 2
Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 4
Wayne 12 East Union 11
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Central Decatur 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 7 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 4 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 10 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Moravia 14 Murray 6
Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 0
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 St. Albert 3
Atlantic 8 CAM 1
Harlan 5 Carroll 0
Denison-Schleswig 6 South O'Brien 0
Gilbert 7 Kuemper Catholic 2
West Harrison 14 East Mills 0
Winterset 13 Nodaway Valley 10
Lynnville-Sully 1 Southeast Warren 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Alta-Aurelia 3
Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney