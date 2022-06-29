(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept a wild doubleheader, East Mills and Sidney nabbed Corner wins, Shenandoah edged SW Valley, Treynor beat St. Albert, LC kept rolling, CAM’s Lane Spieker hit for the cycle and more from KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 7
Kayden Anderson hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Jayme Fritts and JD Colpitts posted three hits each. Colpitts drove in three, and Caleb Dressel and Trent Patton also had two hits each in the win. Anderson struck out six in six innings to get the win.
Logan Sibenaller had a triple among three hits, drove in one and scored twice for Kuemper. Trevor Rial added three hits and an RBI, and Benicio Lujano and Jared Hausman both had two hits each.
Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Jayme Fritts singled twice and had a double and a triple for the Rams in the win. Nolan Little also had three hits, and Trenton Patton posted two hits.
Logan Sibenaller and Jared Hausman had two hits each for Kuemper Catholic.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3
Cole Stenzel had a big game with two hits and three RBI while Seth Ettleman sent in one run on one hit. Garett Phillips struck out seven on three hits and three earned runs in the win.
Brady Owen, JT Mahaney and Kyler Owen had one RBI apiece for Fremont-Mills with Mahaney hitting a home run. Braden Turpin struck out nine on three hits and two earned runs in four innings.
Other Corner Conference
East Mills 18 Essex 1
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 22 Moulton-Udell 1
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6 -- 8 inn
Hunter Dukes smacked a walk-off double for Shenandoah in the win, scoring Camden Lorimor, who opened the eighth with a single. Dukes finished with three hits and two RBI, and Logan Twyman had three hits, an RBI and a run of his own. Lorimor posted two hits, and Jade Spangler had a hit, an RBI and two runs. Lorimor struck out eight in six innings, and Twyman threw two hitless innings to get the win.
Blake Thomas led Southwest Valley with two hits and two RBI. Owen Wilkinson also had two hits and an RBI for the Timberwolves.
Treynor 10 St. Albert 4
Mason Yochum had three hits and two runs, and Jaxon Schumacher added two hits and three RBI for Treynor in the win. Kaen Snyder added two hits and two RBI, and Holden Minahan and Charlie Schrage pitched in two hits each and combined to score five runs. Ryan Bach doubled and drove in two, and Schumacher struck out five in four one-hit innings.
Owen Marshall ld St. Albert with a hit and two RBI.
Lewis Central 10 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Aron Harrington doubled twice and singled once to lead Lewis Central’s 13-hit offensive attack in the Titans' 21st straight win. JC Dermody added a triple and a double, Britton Bond doubled among two hits, Payton singled twice and Ty Thomson went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Harrington struck out seven in four innings of work to get the win.
Atlantic 7 ACGC 4
Jayden Proehl and Lane Nelson had two hits each for Atlantic in the win. Ethan Sturm added a double and drove in two runs, and Nolan Waters went six innings and struck out three.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 1
Hunter Emery threw a complete game gem with eight strikeouts, allowing just one run on three hits. Wyatt Johnson had a hit and an RBI, and Jake Fink, Ty Fink and Harrison Dahm all had one hit for the Monarchs.
Woodbine 7 Missouri Valley 2
Cody Dickinson had two hits and two RBI, and Gavin Kelley hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh for Woodbine. Landon Bendgen and Xander Johnson posted two hits each, and Dickinson also threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs on four hits while striking out three. Kylon Reisz got the final four outs to earn the save.
Cody Gilpin had two doubles, two walks and scored a run, and Evan White added one hit for Missouri Valley in the loss.
CAM 17 Logan-Magnolia 7
Lane Spieker hit for the cycle while Colby Rich had a home run and a single with three RBI to lead CAM in the win. Cade Ticknor also hit a home run, and Jack and Ethan Follmann posted two hits apiece.
Underwood 25 West Monona 0
Ryker Adair and Clayton Luett went deep for Underwood while the Eagles offense posted 17 hits. Adair had two hits and four RBI while Luett had three hits, three RBI and scored three times. Easton Eledge had two doubles while Gus Bashore, Nick Hackett, Garrett Luett and Jack Vanfossan each doubled.
Bashore had two hits, scored twice and drove in two, Eledge drove in three, and Hackett plated two runners on one hit and scored once. Jake Reimer and Lucas Bose each contributed one hit and on RBI while Easton Robertson had two RBI off one hit and scored a run. Jack Dalen managed to score four runs while Garrett Luett and Clayton Luett each scored three times, and Adair, Reimer, Bashore and Alexx Cook scored two runs each.
Mason Boothby contributed to the offensive explosion with an RBI and a run scored while Taylor Hills, Kaiden Rodenburg and Manny Rogers also contributed RBIs. Adair tossed four innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout baseball.
Lamoni 7 Central Decatur 3
Landon McKillip struck out nine in six innings to get the win on the mound, and he added two hits and two RBI at the plate. Javin Stevenson posted two hits, including a triple, and scored twice, and Braedon Boswell posted two hits of his own. Odin Rivera added a run and two RBI.
Southeast Warren 15 West Central Valley 12
Brock Manser had three hits and four RBI, and Trey Fisher added two doubles among three hits, drove in three and scored three times for Southwest Warren. Brody Crow collected three hits of his own and drove in two, and Caden Crow, Tate Dierking and Ben Call had two hits each. Austin Ledlie threw five innings and allowed just one earned run for the Warhawks.
Other Non-Conference
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (MISSING)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian (MISSING)