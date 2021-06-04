(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig took down Harlan, Atlantic routed St. Albert, Audubon held off Mo Valley, Underwood edged past Tri-Center, Bedford downed Sidney, CAM rolled on and more from KMAland baseball in Thursday’s recap.
H-10: Shenandoah 11 Red Oak 9
Couper Gile had two hits and two RBI for Shenandoah while Garrett Couse added two hits and two RBI for Red Oak in the high-scoring battle. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 8 Harlan 5
Nathan Gallup hit a home run while Luke Wiebers drove in a pair of runs to lead Denison-Schleswig. Evan Turin went six innings before Trey Brotherton worked the seventh for the save.
Kelby Lasher had two hits and two RBI, and Austin Schumacher finished with two hits to lead the Cyclones.
H-10: Atlantic 13 St. Albert 2
Brendan Atkinson hit a two-run home run for Atlantic in the victory.
Brendan Monahan had two hits for St. Albert.
NC: Bedford 8 Sidney 7
Izaak Dukes hit a walk-off single to score Noah Johnson and lift Bedford to the win. Dylan Swaney, Johnson and Dukes all had multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
Garett Phillips had two hits, including a double, and drove in three for Sidney.
NC: Southwest Valley 23 East Mills 9
Blake Thomas went 4-for-5 with three RBI and four runs, and Brendan Knapp added four hits, three RBI and three runs for Southwest Valley. Claeb Pearson, Isaac Currin and Kade Hutchings all had two hits of their own.
NC: CAM 23 Stanton 2
Colby Rich had four hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs while Joe Kauffman went 5-for-5 with five RBI. Connor McKee tossed four innings, struck out five and gave up just two hits.
NC: West Harrison 16 Griswold 1
Mason King had two hits and three RBI, and Chantz Cleaver added a hit and two RBI for West Harrison. Mason McIntosh got the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four in three innings.
Kamron Brownlee had a hit, a walk and an RBI, and Cash Turner finished with a hit and a run scored for Griswold.
WIC: Audubon 9 Missouri Valley 8
Audubon scored nine of the first 12 runs before Missouri Valley rallied for five in the seventh. Ethan Klocke led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Gavin Smith tallied three hits, two RBI and four runs for the Wheelers.
Cody Gilpin had three hits and an RBI for the Big Reds while Gage Clausen had a double among two hits. Alec Fichter struck out 10 on the mound in the defeat.
WIC: Treynor 15 Riverside 0
Kaden Snyder went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored while Jaxon Schumacher had two doubles, two RBI and two runs. Payton Chapman drove in a pair of runs as well for the Cardinals. Schumacher was the winning pitcher with four no-hit innings and 10 strikeouts.
WIC: Underwood 8 Tri-Center 7
Tyler Boothby led Underwood with two hits and three RBI, and Mason Boothby and Coby Fink also had two hits with two runs and an RBI each. Jack Vanfossan had 6 1/3 innings the mound with five strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Trent Kozeal had a home run among two hits and drove in two for Tri-Center. Leyton Nelson and Kaden McDermott also drove in two runs each for the Trojans.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 5 IKM-Manning 1
Jacob Fetter had two doubles, a single and three RBI for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Brody West added two hits and an RBI behind Joe Hedger, who allowed one run and struck out six in seven innings.
Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Hayden McLaughlin added two hits for IKM-Manning in the loss.
POI: Mount Ayr 15 East Union 3
Dawson Swank went five innings and struck out seven on the mound while adding three hits and four RBI at the plate for Mount Ayr. Keaton White added three hits, and Ryce Reynolds, Jaixen Frost and Adler Shay all had two hits. Briar Knapp pitched in a two-run home run.
NC: Pocahontas Area 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Lance Clayburg had the only hit for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the shutout loss.
MRC: Sioux City East 21 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Cam Riemer went 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run and drove in four to lead Sioux City East. Cael Boever also went deep and drove in two, and Kaleb Nutt had two doubles, two singles and five RBI, and Kelynn Jacobsen went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
MRC: Sioux City East 11 Sioux City North 8 (Game 2)
Cam Riemer stayed hot with two hits and an RBI, and Aiden Haukap added four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in seven runs.
MRC: LeMars 7 Sioux City West 4 (Game 1)
LeMars scored three in the sixth and three in the seventh to pick up the win.
Keenan Hegna and Devin Frye led the Sioux City West offense with two hits and two RBI.
MRC: Sioux City West 3 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Brady Larson had two hits, including a double, for Sioux City West. Drew Benson tossed seven innings, allowing one unearned run and struck out three.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Cale Leever went 2-for-2 with a home run and drove in four runs while Brody Hoefle, Eli Christensen and Tyler Mahoney all drove in two each for Ankeny Christian.
BLUE: Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 4
Matthew Seals singled, doubled and drove in a run while Caleb Cook had a hit and two RBI for Moravia in the win. Gage Hanes threw five innings, struck out six and allowed just one earned run.
Wrigley Shanks had a double among two hits and drove in two for Mormon Trail.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 5 Moulton-Udell 0
Steven Krpan struck out 11 in six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while working around four walks. Cole Metz finished the shutout with a clean seventh. Krpan also had three hits at the plate to lead the offense.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 11 Red Oak 9
Creston 19 Glenwood 8
Denison-Schleswig 8 Harlan 5
Atlantic 13 St. Albert 2
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 9 Missouri Valley 8
Treynor 15 Riverside 0
Underwood 8 Tri-Center 7
Logan-Magnolia 5 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 15 East Union 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 21 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City North 8 (Game 2)
LeMars 7 Sioux City West 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 3 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 4
Melcher-Dallas 5 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 23 East Mills 9
Bedford 8 Sidney 7
West Harrison 16 Griswold 1
CAM 23 Stanton 2
Colfax-Mingo 11 Central Decatur 5
Pocahontas Area 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Chariton 10 Twin Cedars 2
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 State Championship: St. Pius X 10 Linn 5
Class 3 State Consolation: Jefferson (Festus) 7 Elsberry 5
Class 4 State Championship: Kennett 16 Blair Oaks 5
Class 4 State Consolation: Lafayette 12 Hollister 2