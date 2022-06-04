(KMAland) -- East Union downed a conference opponent for the first time since 2009, Fremont-Mills offense totaled 28 runs and Caelen DeVault had another impressive game in Friday’s KMAland baseball action.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 3
Benicio Lujano had two RBI, as did Cooper Pottebaum for Kuemper. John Boes doubled as one of his three hits and stole two bases. Max Irlmeier recorded two hits and Logan Sibenaller fanned five on the bump.
Corner Conference
Stanton 6 East Mills 5
QuentinThornburg led the way for the Vikings with two hits on the night. Gavin Ford got the win on the mound.
Davis McGrew, Zach Thornburg, Mason Crouse and Lincoln Palmer had one RBI each for East Mills.
Fremont-Mills 28 Griswold 4
Braden Turpin had four hits, a double, four RBI and scored five times. Jake Malcom tripled as one of his four hits, drove in four and scored five runs. Kyler Owen doubled, tripled, had four hits and sent in three runs while Brody Owen had five RBI off five hits and scored three times. Levi Wright, Taylor Reed and Owen Thornton had two RBI each.
Brody Owen was the winning pitcher after striking out six on three hits in three innings.
Kamron Brownlee, Zane Johnson and Zander Luft plated runs for Griswold while Thane Walston doubled.
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 13 Underwood 2
Sean McGee tossed a five-inning no-hitter. Find the full recap here.
Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 6
Missouri Valley scored five in the top of the seventh to take the game. Gage Clausen went 2-for-4 with one run, two singles, two RBIs, and one stolen bag. Kadin Bonham’s single drove in the tying run in the top of the 7th inning.
Treynor 11 Riverside 5
Holden Minahan had four hits, doubled and drove in three with two runs scored while Jaxon Schumacher had two hits, doubled and drove in two runs. Brady Coffman had two hits and tripled while Charlie Schrage scored twice. Ethan Hill struck out six in the win.
Dalton Smith, Nathan Messerschmidt and Aiden Bell drove in runs for Riverside, and Messerschmidt doubled.
Other Western Iowa Conference Scores
IKM-Manning 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 10 Bedford 5
Jace Grose was named as the winning pitcher while Jaixen Frost went 4-for-4 at the plate with a two RBI homer.
Brody King had three singles and an RBI for Bedford while Logan Moyer and Micah Nally had two hits apiece. Moyer, Nally, Tristen Cummings and Quentin King had one RBI each, and King stole two bags.
Nodaway Valley 3 Lenox 0
Caelen DeVault pitched seven innings for the Wolverines, only allowing one hit with 14 strikeouts. He also tallied two hits including a double and run. Teammate Dax Kintigh also contributed a sac fly RBI.
Wayne 7 Southwest Valley 6
Kenton Prunty had two hits and three RBI while Strait Jacobsen accounted for two hits, and Bryant Werts, Dalton Couchman and Paxton Davis drove in one each. Jacobsen and Boudyn White stole three bases each while Couchman took two as Wayne stole 11 as a team.
Caleb Pearson had two hits and two RBI for Southwest Valley while Robbie Barnes had two hits, and Dalton Calkins scratched in two runs on two hits. Owen Wilkinson finished with a pair of singles, and Ethan Bruce muscled three hits and an RBI. Roman Keffe stole two bases, and so did Wilkinson.
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Southeast Warren 3
Hogan Franey had two hits and an RBI while Johnnie Cassady also finished with two knocks, and Matt Hughes and Cooper Oberbroeckling had one RBI each.
East Union 8 Central Decatur 7
East Union knocked off Central Decatur for the first time in 13 years thanks to two RBI and a home run from Kameron Wethington. Austin Lack and Ronnie Brown also had RBI while Wyatt Carlson had two hits, and Fischer Buffington doubled. Carlson stole four bases while Buffington thieved two. Austin Lack fanned five batters.
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 16 Glidden-Ralston 3
Lane Spieker racked up a homerun, two singles, and five RBIs for CAM. Joe Kauffman added three doubles and four RBIs as pitcher Colby Rich took the win.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Woodbine 0
Kolby Culbertson recorded two hits, two walks, and 14 K’s, while Lance Clayburg had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Crusaders. Parker Hays, Cal Heydon, and Tanner Oswald all contributed as well.
West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 1
Brady Melby had a trio of hits and drove in five runs. Koleson Evans matched Melby’s hit total, and drove in five runs. Evans pitched six strong innings for the Hawkeyes, surrendering only two hits and an unearned run, while tallying 11 strikeouts.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Seymour 2
Ben McDermott and Dylan Quick had two RBI each off two hits each. Malachi Johnson doubled, along with Brody Hoefle, Logan Weathers and Gabe Worsham, and McDermott tripled. Quick lived up to his surname on the bases with three stolen bags while Johnson and Eli Christensen also had three swipes. Tyler Mahoney struck out nine on three hits in six innings.
Twin Cedars 8 Mormon Trail 7
Devin Arkema had two RBI while Dallas Clark and Reed McElroy also plated runs for the Sabers, and Holden Roberts doubled as one of his two hits. Arkema struck out nine on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Wrigley Shanks and Ty Hysell had three hits for Mormon Trail while Triton Gwinn doubled. Gwinn, Shanks, Gabe Stripe and Gavin Dixson drove in runs. Remington Newton retired eight on four hits in six innings.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 9 Abraham Lincoln 0
Aron Harrington doubled and drove in three for LC while Payton Fort sent in two, as did Logan Manz while Ty Thomson had two hits and scored twice. JC Dermody was nifty on the bases with three stolen bases. Harrington backed up his brilliance at the plate with a win on the mound after striking out eight on three hits in seven innings.
St. Albert 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Carter White had two RBI while Jeremiah Sherrill, Jaxson Lehnen and Mathew Holiday also scratched runs for the Falcons. Sherrill had two smacks, and Brendan Monahan scored twice, stole two bases and struck out five. Cael Hobbs retired nine batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Tyler Huey had two hits for TJ while Kendall Bell sent in two on two hits.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Spirit Lake 2
Bryce Click had two hits, drove in two and scored twice while Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr had two hits apiece. Aidan Sieperda and Tylar Lutgen also sent in runs. Scott Kroll was the winning pitcher after striking out five.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Ian Gill scored the only run. Shane Sanderson, Jackson Freebern, Kaleb Gengler, Jaron Bleeker and Carter Ritz had hits, too. Gengler toss a brilliant 8 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts on one on hit and three walks.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Game 1: Sioux City East 7 Southeast Polk 5
Game 2: Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City East 0
Sioux City North 9 Lawton-Bronson 2
Storm Lake 11 LeMars 0
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
Festus 4 Willard 3 - 8 innings
Platte County 5 Ft. Zumwalt East 3
Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals
Blue Springs South 2 Lindbergh 0
Liberty North 4 Francis Howell 3 - 10 innings