(KMAland) -- Woodbine posted two wins, Red Oak and Clarinda rolled to victories and Kuemper Catholic also got a convincing win on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 13 Treynor 1
Landon Couse had a big game for Red Oak with a double as part of his two-hit, three-RBI day. Braden Woods sent in four runs on two hits, and AJ Schmid had two hits and an RBI. Chase Roeder and Dawson Bond each had two hits and scored three times apiece. Cale Hall added a hit and two runs scored. Brett Erickson threw 3 2/3 innings for the Tigers. He allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out three in the win.
Ethan Hill plated Treynor’s only run. The Cardinals had three hits. Those came from Andrew Kellar, Ryan Bach and Jaxon Schumacher.
Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 3
Cole Baumgart was 2-for-2 with a double and a home run with three RBI to lead Clarinda. Tadyn Brown got the win on the mound.
Eli Fouts went 2-for-3 with one run and a stolen base for Missouri Valley.
MVAOCOU 11 Logan-Magnolia 3
Gavin Kiger had a double and an RBI for Logan-Magnolia while Wyatt Hawkins also drove in a run. Kalab Kuhl had a hit and scored a run, and Evan Roden added a hit. Kyle Stueve struck out three in two innings on the mound.
Woodbine 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Gavin Kelley had a big day with a double, two hits and four RBI. Carter Gruver doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Gunner Wagner singled and drove a run while Landon Bendgen had two hits and scored twice and Brody Pryor accounted for two hits and scored a run. Bendgen was the winning pitcher. He struck out six on four hits in five innings.
Evan Roden, Ethan Evans, Wes Vana and Drake Geith had hits for Logan-Magnolia. Vana struck out three in three innings on the bump.
Woodbine 4 MVAOCOU 1
Landon Bendgen and Carson Kelley had one hit and one RBI apiece for Woodbine while Carter Gruver also sent in a run. Kylon Reisz was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven on five hits with one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings.
CYO TOURNAMENT (AT BRIAR CLIFF)
Remsen, St. Marys 5 St. Albert 4
Jaxson Lehnen doubled and drove in a run while Brandon McCall, Matthew Holliday and Cael Hobbs also had RBI. Hobbs and Holliday had hits in the loss, along with Colton Brennan, Owen Marshall and Cole Pekny. Holiday took the loss on the mound.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 St. Albert 0
No stats reported.
CYO TOURNAMENT (AT CARROLL)
Kuemper Catholic 14 St. Edmond 4
Carter Putney tripled and sent in two runners for Kuemper while Benicio Lujano had a double, two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Cooper Pottebaum added two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Loew had one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Logan Sibenaller had one hit and scored three times while Max Irlmeier had a hit and an RBI. Evan Loew struck out three to lead Kuemper’s pitching rotation.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Perry 3
No stats reported.
Indianola 4 Ankeny Christian 2
Eli Christensen bopped a home run and drove in two runs while Landon Curtis, Landon Nehring and Lucas Herbel added hits in Ankeny Christian’s loss. Tyler Mahoney threw six innings. He struck out one and scattered eight hits with two earned runs.
Championship: Indianola vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
No score reported.
Consolation: Perry 6 Ankeny Christian 5
Brody Hoefle drove in two for Ankeny Christian while Matthew Welshhons and Lucas Erickson had one hit and one RBI apiece. Landon Curtis contributed two hits and stole three bases. Eli Christensen struck out nine on six hits with two earned runs in five innings.
COON RAPIDS-BAYARD TOURNAMENT
Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 Kee 0
The difference was a Tyler Mohr squeeze bunt in the second inning. Jacob Estrada doubled for CRB while Wyatt Oswald added a hit. Kolby Culbertson and Lance Clayburg pieced together a gem, combining for 13 strikeouts, two hits and one walk.
Pleasantville 3 Bedford 2
Micah Nally hit a two-run blast as part of his three-hit performance. Logan Moyer added two hits for Bedford in the loss. Moyer struck out five on six hits in seven innings.
Championship: Pleasantville 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Cal Heydon had an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly RBI. Lance Clayburg had an RBI single, and Kolby Culbertson singled.
Consolation: Bedford 6 Kee 0
Tristen Cummings had two hits and two RBI while Graham Godsey and Garrison Motsinger each had two hits and an RBI. Motsinger doubled in Bedford’s win. Logan Moyer doubled and drove in a run, and Izaak Dukes tacked on two hits. Micah Nally was the winning pitcher. He fanned nine on three hits in seven innings.
MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 5 State Championship: Festus 8 St. Francis Borgia 1
Class 5 State Third Place: Ft. Zumwalt South 4 Webb City 3
Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North 9 Francis Howell 3
Class 6 State Third Place: Jackson 2 Nixa 1