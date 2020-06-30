(KMAland) -- Harlan walked off to beat Clarinda, Red Oak edged Atlantic for first win, Dermody threw a no-no, Lo-Ma won another by one run, Treynor took down T-C, CAM kept rolling and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Shenandoah 0
Braiden Heiden hit two home runs among three hits and drove in four for Denison-Schleswig. Jack Mendlik added three hits and an RBI, and Nathan Gallup, Evan Turin and Charlie Wiebers pitched in two hits each.
Braden Knight had the lone hit of the night for Shenandoah.
H-10: Harlan 8 Clarinda 7
Connor Bruck hit a walk-off RBI single to push the Cyclones to the win after Clarinda scored three in the top of the seventh. Bruck and Luke Musich finished with two hits each, and Brenden Bartley cranked a three-run home run.
Cooper Neal had two hits and two runs scored, and Parker Rock drove in a pair of runs for Clarinda in the defeat.
H-10: Red Oak 7 Atlantic 5
Red Oak put up five runs in the fourth inning to take an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Dawson Bond and Landon Couse had three hits and two RBI each, and Garrett Couse went deep and drove in two of his own.
Bond threw six innings, struck out and scattered four hits while giving up two runs in picking up the win for the Tigers.
Grant Sturm had three hits and scored twice for Atlantic while Brody O’Brien added a pair of hits and Bodie Johnson drove in two and doubled.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0
Easton Dermody struck out 13 in a six-inning no-hitter for Lewis Central. Jonah Pomrenke led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Bryson Sharon and JC Dermody added one hit and two runs scored each.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 5 Creston 0 (Game 1)
Austin Tigges struck out seven in a complete game two-hit shutout for Kuemper.Blake Pottebaum singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the offense.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 13 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Kyle Berg doubled twice and drove in a run while Truman Haukap added three hits and three RBI for the Knights. Kyle Feauto pitched in two hits and an RBI. Cal Wanninger threw a 12-strikeout no-hitter.
NC: St. Albert 11 Audubon 6
St. Albert had 16 hits, led by Cy Patterson and Eric Matthai’s four each. Lance Wright, Isaac Sherrill and Daniel McGrath had two each. Wright’s two hits included a two-run home run.
Gavin Smith had three hits and three RBI, and Joel Klocke added two hits for Audubon in the defeat.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2
Dylan Cunard and Brody West had two hits each for Logan-Magnolia while Joe Hedger and Kaleb Hatcher drove in one run each. Cunard threw all seven innings, struck out seven and gave up two unearned runs on three hits.
Missouri Valley’s Jed Kyle had two hits while Lane Harper had a solid outing with six innings of work on the mound. He allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits while striking out three. Cody Gilpin drove in a run for the Big Reds.
WIC: Treynor 7 Tri-Center 2
Nate McCombs threw a complete game five-hitter, allowing two runs while striking out six. Brock Wallace doubled and drove in four.
Trent Kozeal had an RBI walk, and Trevor Carlson and Brett McGee each doubled for the Trojans.
WIC: Underwood 5 AHSTW 0
Blake Hall threw a nine-strikeout, three-hit shutout for Underwood, which scored one each in the first and fifth and three in the third. Nick Ravlin had another three hits and scored twice, and Coby Fink drove in a pair of runs.
Westin Allen, Hall and Zach Teten all had two hits apiece for the Eagles in an 11-hit effort.
Joel Sampson doubled, and Sam Porter and Joey Cunningham each singled for AHSTW.
POI: Lenox 16 Southwest Valley 6
Lenox scored seven in the fifth and sixth innings to break away from a 4-2 early deficit. The Tigers have won six straight. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Central Decatur 0
Cole Cassady had a hit and three RBI, and Jack Franey drove in two runs on one hit for Martensdale-St. Marys. Isaac Gavin struck out seven and combined with Cole Cassady and Trey Baker on a five-inning no-hitter.
POI: Wayne 12 East Union 0
Kenton Prunty had two doubles and three RBI for Wayne while Zayden Mitchell and Bret Whitehall added two hits and two RBI apiece. R.C. Hicks and Strait Jacobsen also had two hits each, and Gunner Fogle threw four innings and struck out six.
NC: Southeast Warren 5 Lynnville-Sully 2
Bryce Hall blasted his first home run of the season and scored two runs, and Ben Crall doubled in two runs for the Warhawks.
NC: CAM 18 Orient-Macksburg 0
Jacob Holste, Kolby Nelson, Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor all drove in two runs each while Holste, Nelson, Spieker, Ben Tibken and Joe Kauffman had two hits each. Kauffman and Holste combined on a one-hit shutout.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 11 Twin Cedars 1
Cale Leever had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three, and Alex Carson added two RBI for Ankeny Christian.
BLUE: Lamoni 16 Seymour 3
Lamoni scored nine runs in the first inning to jump out to a big lead.
Jaden Enright, Brody Tuttle and Angler Parham all had one hit each for the Warriors.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 10 Mormon Trail 6
A five-run third inning helped Moulton-Udell to the Bluegrass Conference victory.
Wrigley Shanks had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Mormon Trail.
NC: Sigourney 6 Melcher-Dallas 1
Max Enfield drove in the lone run for Melcher-Dallas in the defeat.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Mount Ayr 19 Bedford 9
Rolling Valley Conference
Murray at Moravia
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Alta-Aurelia 5
