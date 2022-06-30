(KMAland) -- Lewis Central stayed hot in a sweep of Shenandoah, Clarinda and Harlan split, Missouri Valley edged Tri-Center and much more from Thursday’s KMAland baseball slate.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 25 Shenandoah 0
The Titans offense totaled 16 hits in the win. Devin Nailor went deep as his only hit, drove in four runs and scored three runs, and JC Dermody had three hits, scored three times, doubled twice and sent in four runners. Aron Harrington bopped a pair of doubles to plate two runners. Ty Thomson had two singles and three RBI, Logan Manz singled, doubled, scored three times and drove in four, and Casey Clair had two hits, a double and two RBI.
Britton Bond contributed to the cause with two singles and three RBI while Payton Fort had one hit, one RBI and scored three times, and Trenton Johnette was the winning pitcher after striking out 10 with three walks in four innings of no-hit action.
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 2
Casey Clair had three hits, a double and three RBI for Lewis Central while Aron Harrington had a single and two RBI. Brady Hetzel, Logan Manz and Britton Bond each had one RBI while Bond also had a hit. JC Dermody and Devin Nailor each had two hits. Nailor scored three times while Dermody crossed home plate two times. The pair also stole two and three bags, respectively.
Luke Woltmann struck out seven on two hits in three innings while Hetzel got the win with five strikeouts in four innings.
Dalton Athen had an RBI for Shenandoah while Camden Lorimor totaled two hits, and Jade Spangler scored twice.
Harlan 10 Clarinda 6
Cade Sears added another triple to his impressive season while also driving in two runs on one hit and stealing two bases. Joey Moser added two hits, two RBI and scored once while Austin Schumacher doubled as one of his two hits and drove in one runner. Quinn Koesters contributed two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Luke Musich also tallied an RBI. Stephen Leinen hit a double in Harlan’s win.
Justus Fine and Isaac Jones each had two hits and two RBI for Clarinda while Cooper Neal and Tadyn Brown had two hits and scored once. Ronnie Weidman and Cole Baumgart had one hit and one RBI each, and James McCall scored once and had one hit.
Clarinda 6 Harlan 3
Cooper Neal doubled and scored three times while Cole Baumgart, Isaac Jones and Creighton Tuzzio each had one hit and one RBI. Jones, Kade Engstrand and Wyatt Schmitt each scored once for the Cardinals. James McCall collected the dub on the hill with four strikeouts on eight hits in seven innings.
Cade Sears had three hits and an RBI for Harlan while Alex Monson doubled as one of his two hits, and Cael Goshorn had two hits and an RBI. Stephen Leinen added a hit and scored a run.
Red Oak 11 Atlantic 5
Braden Woods connected on a solo homer for the Tigers while Dawson Bond had a double, scored twice and drove in one run, and Landon Couse tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Chase Roeder scored twice, recorded one hit and drove in another while Adam Baier had an RBI and a run scored.
AJ Schmid contributed to the offense with a hit and an RBI, and Brody Bond drove in one runner. Cole Thornton and Brody Bond chipped into the Tigers’ well-rounded offensive performance by scoring one run each. Schmid was the winning pitcher.
Jackson McLaren squeezed two doubles as part of his three hits for Atlantic. McLaren also had an RBI and scored once. Ethan Sturm had two hits, drove in a run and scored another, and Jayden Proehl doubled and scored a run.
Atlantic 6 Red Oak 5
Wyatt Redinbaugh homered for Atlantic while Garrett McLaren doubled, and Jackson McLaren had a hit and an RBI. Ethan Sturm scored twice and snagged two bases for the Trojans. Redinbaugh was the winning pitcher after striking out five on three hits and four earned runs in four innings. Garrett McLaren threw three innings with four strikeouts on two hits.
Dawson Bond had three hits and three RBI for the Tigers while Brett Erickson chipped in one hit and two RBI. Chase Roeder struck out five in four innings of no-decision action on the mound.
Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 10
Gannon Greenwalt had four hits, one RBI, a double, stole two bases and scored twice for Creston, and Dylan Hoepker had three hits and three RBI while McCoy Haines had two hits, tripled, drove in two and scored twice. Kyle Strider and Avery Fuller each scratched across two runs on one hit while Fuller’s hit was a double, and Gage Skarda had two hits and an RBI.
Dylan Calvin helped Creston’s big night of offensive production with a hit and a run scored, and Sam Henry scored three times and stole three bases. Parker Varner was the winning pitcher after striking out six on four hits and three earned runs in 3 ⅔ innings.
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 1
Gannon Greenwalt kept his bat hot with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Greenwalt also had a double, scored a run and drove in another. Gage Skarda homered and had three RBI while Cael Turner doubled, scored a run and drove in one. Kyle Strider and Dylan Calvin also doubled for the Panthers. Cael Turner struck out nine on three hits and two walks in 5 ⅔ innings of work.
Harrison Dahm had a hit and an RBI for Denison-Schleswig.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 4
Will Borgilia and Hayden Kocour had two RBI each while Kocour added a hit. Brody Lager scored twice for Missouri Valley. Cody Gilpin, Carson Wendt and Will Gutzmer had one hit each, and Wendt added one RBI.. Kadin Bonham tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs with five strikeouts on eight hits.
Jaxon Johnson launched a two-run homer as one of his two hits while Michael Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 2
Jacob Brienzo was one of three Sioux City East batters to homer. Brienzo’s dinger was part of his three-hit, four-RBI evening. Lincoln Colling and Cole Johnson also went deep. Colling had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, and Johnson added two RBI and scored a run.
Kelynn Jacobsen had two hits and scored three times while Aidan Haukap, Blake Patino and Cal Jepsen each had a hit and scored a run. Patino’s hit was a double, and Haukap was the winning pitcher after striking out 12 on five walks and three hits in seven innings.
Nate Anderson, Jacob Lesley and Aaron Grell each had one hit apiece while Tyler Huey and Kendall Bell scored runs for the Yellow Jackets.
Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0
Cal Jepsen had two hits, two RBI and scored twice for Sioux City East. Lincoln Colling, Andrew Brown and Brecken Schossow each had one hit and two RBI while Brown scored twice. Kelynn Jacobsen had one hit, an RBI and scored twice, and Aidan Haukap had a hit and scored twice. Cole Johnson finished with an RBI and two runs scored while Blake Patino had a hit and an RBI, and Jacob Denker helped the Black Raiders with an RBI and two runs scored.Colling was the winning pitcher after striking out two in four innings of no-hit work.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Drake Van Meter went deep for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while driving in two and scoring twice. Easton Wheeler added a double, a run scored and two RBI, and Tylar Lutgen contributed two hits. Cole Conlon had two hits, one RBI and scored once, and Carter Brown chipped in a hit and scored twice. Bryce Click had one hit, an RBI and scored three times, and Scott Kroll joined the Warriors’ offensive frenzy with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Aidan Sieperda came through with a hit and an RBI, and Brody Blake collected the win on the mound after striking out five on two walks and four hits in five innings.
Eli Cedillo had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City North while Steven Kling scored the Stars’ only run.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 0
The Warriors’ offense racked up 17 hits in the shutout win. Drake Van Meter had a double, three hits, two RBI and scored three times to lead the offensive explosion. Bryce Click added three hits, two RBI and scored once, and Carter Brown chipped in two hits, a double and an RBI. Cole Conlon, Easton Wheeler, Tylar Lutgen and Scott Kroll also posted doubles for the Warriors.
Conlon had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, Wheeler tallied one RBI, Lutgen had two hits and scored once, and Kroll added two RBI and a run scored. Brayden Kerr did his part with a pair of hits, a run scored and two RBI. Aiden Sieperda was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts on one hit in four innings.
Frankie Cedillo had Sioux City North’s only hit.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 LeMars 1 – 10 innings
Brady Baker had an RBI for the Crusaders while Jackson Freebern had two hits, a double and stole three. Shane Sanderson had a single, scored a run and swiped two bags while Carter Ritz tallied two hits, and Kannon Bork scored a run. Kaleb Gengler tossed eight innings of no-decision baseball with seven strikeouts on three hits. Nathan Lawler earned the win for Heelan.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City West 3
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 8
Bishop Heelan 11 LeMars 6
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 8 Murray 3
Ty Hysell had three hits, a double, three RBI and scored three times for Mormon Trail while Triton Gwinn doubled as one of his two hits and scored twice. Remington Newton had two hits and two RBI, and Wrigley Shanks also sent in a run. Gabe Stripe and Degin Dixson each chipped in a hit and scored a run. Shanks was the winning pitcher after tossing 2 ⅓ innings with a pair of strikeouts on one hit, and Newton struck out four on one hit and two walks in two innings.
Andrew Rowe led Murray’s offense with a pair of hits and an RBI while Wyatt Gannon and Blake Richman each had one RBI. Kace Patton doubled and scored a run for the Mustangs.
Ankeny Christian 2 Lamoni 0
Daniel Schoening doubled and scored a run for Ankeny Christian while Logan Fincham had a hit and an RBI. Dylan Quick, Brody Hoefle and Malachi Johnson added one hit each. Tyler Mahoney got the win on the mound while Eli Christensen earned the save with four strikeouts in two innings. Johnson also fanned four batters, doing so in three innings of no-hit action.
Odin Rivera and Creyton Ogier had Lamoni’s only hits. Brayden Olson took the tough-luck loss after striking out six on four hits and two earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 4 Treynor 2
Trent Patton had two hits and two RBI in the Rams’ win while Evan Soergel and Caleb Dressel also had two hits apiece, and Soergel scored a run. Nolan Little, Kayden Anderson and Jayme Fritts each smacked doubles, and Anderson and Fritts had one RBI and scored once. Jason Colpitts had a hit and took the win on the bump after striking out three on six hits with one earned run and one walk in five innings.
AJ Schiltz had two hits, a home run and two RBI for Treynor while Jaxon Schumacher posted a double for the Cardinals. Schiltz also struck out three on five hits in 2 ⅓ innings.
Fremont-Mills 11 Bedford 8
Kyler Owen tripled, drove in three and scored twice for Fremont-Mills while Levi Wright had a hit, two RBI and scored once. JT Mahaney hit a double and scored twice, and Owen Thornton added an RBI. Brady Owen scored twice for the Knights. Ike Lemonds grabbed the win after striking out four on 10 hits in seven innings.
Logan Moyer had two RBI for Bedford while Logan Bucher had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Brody King tallied two hits. Silas Walston, Micah Nally, Quentin King and Tristen Cummings had one hit and one RBI while King had a double. Shay Purdy and Noah Johnson contributed by scoring two runs each.
Stanton 9 Logan-Magnolia 4
Quentin Thornburg collected the win for the Vikings by allowing just one earned run in three innings. Thornburg also had a hit at the dish. Levi Martin singled, doubled and drove in two, Jacob Martin had a single, double and an RBI, and Gavin Ford managed two hits.
Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 5
Spencer Smith had three hits and an RBI for Central Decatur while Jaxson Cornett had two hits, a double and an RBI, and Kale Rockhhold had one hit and one RBI. Ty Rasmussen also drove in a run while Jaydan Broich had two hits and tripled.
Other Non-Conference Scores
South Central Calhoun 15 IKM-Manning 11
West Marshall 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 1