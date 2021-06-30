(KMAland) -- Tri-Center and Underwood advanced to the WIC Tournament final, Lane Spieker had a monster performance, St. Albert beat Sidney in extras, Lamoni won a wild one and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: St. Albert 8 Sidney 7 — 8 inn
Dan McGrath had three hits, including the walk-off knock in the eighth inning, and Jeff Miller also posted three hits. Brett Klusman posted two hits and scored the winning run.
Brydon Huntley had two hits and scored twice to lead Sidney in the defeat.
NC: Atlantic 18 ACGC 1
Garrett McLaren, Colin Mullenix and Brendan Atkinson all had three hits and two RBI each for the Trojans. Grant Sturm added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Bodie Johnson tallied two RBI on one hit. Jayden Proehl went all six innings, allowing one run on one hit.
NC: Sioux City East 5 Lewis Central 1
Terrick Thompson had four hits, and Kelynn Jacobsen added two hits and two RBI for Sioux City East in the win.
Ty Thomson, Britton Bond, Luke Meyer and Devin Nailor all hit safely, and Cael Malskeit drove in a run for the Titans.
WICT: Tri-Center 9 Missouri Valley 2
Trent Kozeal hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Drake Newland also went deep for Tri-Center. Leyton Nelson singled, tripled and drove in one, and Mason Rohatsch had an RBI triple. Nelson threw 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and allowed just one run on two hits.
Alec Fichter had two hits and an RBI to lead Missouri Valley.
WICT: Underwood 7 Treynor 6 — 8 inn
Blake Hall smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Eagles into the WIC Tournament championship. Hall finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out all six batters he faced. Coby Fink, Clayton Luett and Easton Eledge all added two hits, and Eledge had two RBI.
Jaxon Schumacher posted three hits and an RBI, and Brock Poland had two walks and two runs scored for Treynor.
NC: Nodaway Valley 14 Grand View Christian 5
Boston DeVault posted four hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs while Caelen DeVault posted three hits of his own for Nodaway Valley. Toby Bower added a single, a double and four RBI and Michael Britten had two hits and two RBI.
NC: Southeast Warren 16 West Central Valley 2
Cade Nelson homered among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for Southeast Warren. Tanner Dierking posted two hits and three RBI, and Caden Crow finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs. Tate Dierking went all four innings, struck out two and allowed two unearned runs without giving up a hit.
RVC: CAM 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Lane Spieker hit three home runs and drove in seven and threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead CAM in the win. Cade Ticknor also went deep and drove in two, and Colby Rich, Joe Kauffman and Ethan Follmann tallied two hits each.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 3
Braeden Kirsch had two hits and four RBI, and Will Ragaller posted three hits, three runs and an RBI for Ar-We-Va. Cooper Kock added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Damon Ehlers had two RBI and two runs. Harley Molina struck out eight in five innings to get the win.
RVC: Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 5
Cory Bantam struck out 11 to get the win and added two hits, including a double, and three RBI at the plate. Erik Gau pitched in two hits, and Gavin Kelley had two hits and three RBI for the Tigers.
NC: Ogden 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Kolby Culbertson tallied three hits, and Gabe Obert finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI for Coon rapids-Bayard in the loss. Preston McAlister tallied two hits and two RBI of his own.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1
Cale Leever, Matthew Welsshons, Brody Hoefle and Logan Fincham had two hits each for Ankeny Christian. Fincham drove in three, and Hoefle, Leever and Ben McDermott added two RBI apiece.
NC: Ankeny Christian 6 Saydel 3
Eli Christensen went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits for Ankeny Christian. Keenan Jacobs worked a four-save, and the Eagles won their 16th straight behind hits from seven different players.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Underwood)
Tri-Center 9 Missouri Valley 2
Underwood 7 Treynor 6 — 8 inn
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 3
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 5
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 12 Southwest Valley 5
Atlantic 18 ACGC 1
Sioux City East 5 Lewis Central 1
St. Albert 8 Sidney 7 — 8 inn
Nodaway Valley 14 Grand View Christian 5
Lamoni 20 Central Decatur 16
Southeast Warren 16 West Central Valley 2
Ogden 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Ankeny Christian 6 Saydel 3