(KMAland) -- Underwood held off Harlan, Creston took down Saydel and Heelan and Twin Cedars were other KMAland baseball winners on Friday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 4
Gavin and Kasey Clark had three hits and two runs each and combined to drive in three for Twin Cedars in the win. Chase Rozenboom struck out eight in six innings for the Sabers.
Kace Patton had three hits and three RBI for Murray in the loss.
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 11
Holden Roberts scored on a passed ball, and Twin Cedars walked off with the win. Braxton Davis, Dallas Smith, Roberts, Wyatt Patty and Kaden Kloster all had two hits for the Sabers. Chase Rozenboom added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Patty and Smith both had two RBI.
Murray’s Andrew Rowe had three hits and five RBI, Caden Page posted four hits and three runs and Nolan Gannon and Kace Patton also had three-hit games for the Mustangs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Southeast Polk 5 Lewis Central 1
Casey Clair had a two-hit game, and Payton Fort drove in the only run of the game for Lewis Central in the loss. Brady Hetzel, Logan Manz and Jack Doolittle also hit safely for the Titans. Eathan Achenbach had four innings on the mound before Aaron Kreps took the final two for LC.
Underwood 7 Harlan 2
Mason Boothby singled three times, drove in two runs and scored once, and Garrett Luett added two singles and two RBI of his own to lead Underwood. Luett also threw 4 1/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up just one earned run on four hits. Boothby followed with 2 1/3 shutout innings, and Jack Vanfossan got the final out — with the bases loaded — for the save. Nick Hackett and Lucas Bose both pitched in two hits, including one double each.
Hayden Soma had one single and an RBI, and Cade Sears doubled and scored for Harlan in the defeat. Braydon Ernst went the first three innings and struck out two before Brock Lemerick came in for the final four frames and struck out six.
Creston 15 Saydel 8
No stats reported.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 3
Carter Putney tripled among two hits and drove in two to lead Kuemper Catholic to the win. Logan Sibenaller went all seven innings, struck out three and gave up just one earned run on five hits to get the win.
Dowling Catholic 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Braydon Lincoln threw seven strong innings with eight strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on seven hits and two walks. Lincoln also had a triple among two hits, and Cooper Smith finished with two hits of his own. Blake Higgins drove in the only run of the game on a single for the Lynx.
Dowling Catholic 11 Abraham Lincoln 0
Cooper Smith had two hits, and Zach Lincoln, Blake Higgins, Braydon Lincoln, Aidan Martin and Clayton Smith had one hit each for Abraham Lincoln.
MOC-Floyd Valley 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Easton Wheeler had three hits while Brayden Kerr and Hunter Echter each drove in one run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the loss. Brody Blake had five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings on the mound for the Warriors.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Storm Lake 0
Connor Sitzmann threw a two-hit shutout for Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Spencer 14 Sioux City West 4
No stats reported.