(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine went 2-0 in action on Saturday while Lewis Central rolled past Sioux City West, Missouri Valley beat Red Oak and much more.
Non-Conference
Clarinda 11 Treynor 4
Jarod McNeese brought home three runners to give the Cardinals the win. Wyatt Schmitt, Justus Fine, James McCall, and Isaac Jones had two hits each, and Cooper Neal drove in two.
Ryan Bach paced Treynor’s offense with two hits, including a double while Holden Minahan and Brady Wallace had one RBI each for Treynor.
Clarinda 12 Missouri Valley 2
Cole Baumgart had three hits, a double and drove in two while Cooper Neal also scratched in two runners, doubled and and had two hits. Tadyn Brown plated two and scored three times, and Eli Drennen sent in two runners. Drenned also threw four innings with seven strikeouts.
Kadin Bonham tripled and pushed in two runs for Missouri Valley while Cody Gilpin stole two bases.
Missouri Valley 3 Red Oak 0
For Missouri Valley, Gage Clausen only allowed three hits in the seven inning shutout, with one walk and six strikeouts. Kadin Bonham recorded a double, triple, two RBIs, and a walk at the plate.
Adam Baier tossed 3 ⅓ innings without allowing a run and had two strikeouts while only giving up two walks in the loss. Chase Roeder, Kayden Bozwell and Braden Woods singled in the game.
Lewis Central 13 Sioux City West 3
Logan Manz homered as one of his two hits and drove in four while Casey Clair and Aron Harrington had three RBI each. Clair did so on one hit while Harrington had three hits and doubled twice. JC Dermody doubled twice and Payton Fort had one double in his three hits. Britton Bond fanned five in 4 ⅓ innings.
Woodbine 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Gavin Kelly pitched five innings and surrendered four hits, but retired five batters. Landon Bengden was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and crossed home twice himself. Corry Bantam contributed a double, while Cameron Cline and Gunner Wagner each tacked on a hit as well.
Woodbine 4 MVAOCOU 1
Cody Dickinson tossed five innings for the Tigers, only allowing one hit, one run, and three walks with nine strikeouts. He also tallied an RBI going 1-for-3 hitting.
Logan-Magnolia 4 MVAOCOU 3
IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va 6
Will Ragaller, Cooper Kock, Conner Kirsch, Damon Ehlers and Wade Ragaller had one RBI apiece for Ar-We-Va while Kock had three hits and a double, and both Ragallers doubled. Wade had three hits, and Will had two.Blayne Smith stole two bags.
CAM 15 Riverside 2
Lane Spieker had two hits, scored twice, drove in one and tripled while Colby Rich had a monster day at the dish with three hits, four RBI, a double, a triple and four runs scored. Joe Kauffman had two hits and sent in three runs, and Cade Ticknor drove in two on two hits. Chase Spieker doubled in CAM’s dominant win.
Dalton Smith and Garrett Hough had RBI for Riverside in the loss while Grady Jeppesen, Rhett Bentley and Kyler Rieken had one hit each.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Bedford 12
Tristen Cummings, Micah Nally, Silas Walston and Noah Johnson each had two RBI in Bedford’s high-scoring loss. Walston had two doubles while Cummings and Johnson had two singles. Cummings, Johnson, Shay Purdy and Garrison Motsinger snagged two bags each.
Pleasantville 15 Bedford 0
Noah Johnson recorded Bedford’s only hit in the shutout loss.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Pleasantville 0
CYO Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 12 Bishop Garrigan 2
Benicio Lujano led the way for the Knights, plating three. Cal Wanniger and John Boes both had two RBIs each.
Remsen St. Mary’s 9 Kuemper Catholic 2
Max Irlmeier had an RBI for Kuemper while Cooper Pottebaum also recorded a hit. Benicio Lujano and Cal Wanninger scored for Kuemper.
Heelan Tournament
Gehlen Catholic 9 St. Albert 1
Brendan Monahan had two hits, stole two bases and drove in St. Albert’s only run while Owen Marshall doubled in the defeat.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 St. Albert 3
Ian Gill homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs on three hits while scoring three times for Heelan. Kaleb Gengler had two singles and drove in three while Jackson Freebern and Brady Baker had two hits each. Luke O’Hern doubled for Heelan. Jaron Bleeker snagged two bases.
Brendan Monahan tripled and stole two bases for St. Albert while Carter White and Owen Marshall had one RBI each.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Gehlen Catholic 2
Sean Schaefer had two RBI and homered while George Tsiobanos also drove in a run. Ian Gill had two hits and doubled.
Wayne Tournament
Interstate 35 19 Mormon Trail 0
Triton Gwinn and Ty Hysell had hits for Mormon Trail
Wayne 9 Mormon Trail 8
RC Hicks had three RBI off two hits while Strait Jacobsen doubled and drove in two, and Rayce Snyder had two hits and doubled. Tysn Fogle, Nash Buckingham and Dalton Couchman had one RBI for Wayne. Boudyn White struck out five in 2 ⅓ innings and scored three runs on the offensive end.
Ty Hysell drove in three runs for Mormon Trail while Gabe Stripe and Owen Anderson had two RBI each while Anderson had two hits and doubled. Triton Gwinn scored three times while Gavin Dixson crossed home plate twice.
Other Wayne Tournament Scores
Interstate 35 14 Wayne 3
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Lamoni 6 Des Moines Christian 4
Javin Stevenson had two RBI off two hits and scored twice while Kade Nowlin singled twice and plated two. Landon McKilip tossed a complete game with four strikeouts and five hits.
Martensdale St. Mary’s 3 Lamoni 1
Braedon Boswell had Lamoni’s only hit while Javin Stevenson scored their only run.
Other Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament Scores
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Perry 4
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Championship: Platte County 6 Festus 1
Class 5 State Consolation: Willard 7 Ft. Zumwalt East 3
Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North 11 Blue Springs South 5
Class 6 State Consolation: Francis Howell 11 Lindbergh 0