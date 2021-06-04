(KMAland) -- LC rolled, St. Albert handled business, Sidney took care of Griswold and IKM-Manning knocked off Treynor in KMAland baseball action on Friday.
NC: Lewis Central 16 Abraham Lincoln 4
Britton Bond had a home run among two hits and drove in two while Aron Harrington had two hits and two RBI. Luke Meyer went deep twice and had four RBI for the Titans.
Jaden Reiss had two hits for AL.
NC: St. Albert 18 Thomas Jefferson 2
Brendan Monahan doubled twice, tripled and homered and drove in five. Colton Brennan had three hits and drove in a run for the Falcons.
CORNER: Sidney 16 Griswold 1
Leighton Whipple had seven strikeouts to lift Sidney.
CORNER: Stanton 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Carter Johnson had 10 strikeouts in four relief innings to lift Stanton to the win.
Tyler Johnson had a hit and two RBI for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: AHSTW 6 Missouri Valley 5
Jade Thornton singled, doubled and drove in four for AHSTW. Blake Holst and Jace Peterson drove in one run each.
Alex Murray had two hits and two RBI for Missouri Valley while Eli Fouts tossed six innings in the defeat.
WIC: Underwood 13 Riverside 2
Jack Vanfossan had three hits and three RBI while Mason Boothby also had three hits for Underwood. Blake Hall doubled among two hits and had three RBI and scored twice for the Eagles.
Kaeden Pleas had two hits for Riverside.
WIC: IKM-Manning 8 Treynor 5
Max Nielsen had three hits and drove in a run while Brody BLomm added two hits and drove in two runs. Hayden McLaughlin also doubled and drove in three.
Jaxon Schumacher, Kaden Snyder and Mason Yochum had two hits each for the Cardinals.
POI: Southwest Valley 6 Wayne 3
Blake Thomas tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts and drove in a run for Southwest Valley. Caleb Pearson had three hits, and Gage Barton added two hits, including a double, in the win. Owen Wilkinson pitched in two hits of his own.
RVC: Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
Landon Bendgen had a complete game with 14 strikeouts and drove in two at the plate for Woodbine. Cory Bantam added four hits, including two doubles. Kylon Reisz also had two hits for the Tigers.
RVC: CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Colby Rich threw a three-hitter and hit two home runs while Lane Spieker also went deep and drove in three.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Whiting 1 (Game 1)
Gabe Obert hit a three-run home run, and Quentin Culberton added two hits and two RBI.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 Whiting 1 (Game 2)
Aaron McAlister had two hits and two walks and struck out seven for the Crusaders. Easton Hays added a two-run double and a single.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 5
Kade Dunkin had two hits, two RBI and two runs for Twin Cedars while Jace Nicholas also had two hits.
Gabe Stripe had three hits and scored twice, and Gavin Dixson went 3-for-3 for the Saints.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 22 Seymour 5
Malachi Johnson and Cale Leever drove in four runs each while Keenan Jacobs and Eli Christensen also had two hits apiece for ACA.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Sidney 16 Griswold 1
Stanton 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 6 Missouri Valley 5
Underwood 13 Riverside 2
Logan-Magnolia 16 Audubon 0
IKM-Manning 8 Treynor 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Lenox
Central Decatur 16 Bedford 1
Wayne at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Whiting 1 (Game 1)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 Whiting 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 5
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian 22 Seymour 5
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 16 Abraham Lincoln 4
Southeast Polk 15 Creston 1
St. Albert 18 Thomas Jefferson 2
Winterset at Martensdale-St. Marys
Fort Dodge 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 1)
Fort Dodge 17 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)
Storm Lake 3 LeMars 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Spirit Lake 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Semifinal: Grain Valley 7 Rockwood Summit 2
Class 5 State Semifinal: Willard 4 Ft. Zumwalt South 3
Class 6 State Semifinal: Liberty 8 Christian Brothers College 2
Class 6 State Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt West 11 Jefferson City 0