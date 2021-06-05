(KMAland) -- Clarinda rolled to a win, Coon Rapids-Bayard went 2-0, Southeast Warren and Ankeny Christian split and more from Saturday in KMAland baseball in the recap.
MISSOURI VALLEY TRIANGULAR
Clarinda 13 Missouri Valley 2
Jarod McNeese had two doubles among three hits while Michael Shull went deep among two hits and drove in two. Cooper Neal also had three hits for the Cardinals in a 16-hit attack.
Kadin Bonham and Cody Gilpin drove in one run each while Will Gutzmer and Gilpin both hit safely.
Missouri Valley 15 Red Oak 14 — 8 inn
Missouri Valley rallied for three runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and Will Gutzmer’s walk-off walk in the eighth clinched the win.
Kadin Bonham had four hits and three RBI for Missouri Valley while Alec Fichter added three hits and scored three times. Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen, Eli Fouts and Jacob Meade collected two hits each, and Gilpin, Clausen, Carson Wendt and Fouts drove in two apiece.
Red Oak had 20 hits, including home runs by Garrett Couse, Braden Woods and Dawson Bond. Woods finished with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Landon and Garrett Couse, AJ Schmid and Adam Baier had three hits apiece. Chase Roeder and Bond also had two hits while Garrett Couse drove in three and Roeder and Bond drove in two apiece.
COON RAPIDS-BAYARD TOURNAMENT
Bedford 9 Pleasantville 6
Logan Bucher and Dylan Swaney had two hits each with Swaney driving in three runs for Bedford. Silas Walston added a home run, and Tristen Cummings got the win on the mound.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Bedford 3
Tanner Oswald led Coon Rapids-Bayard with two hits and four RBI while Aaron McAlister pitched in two hits and three RBI. Josh Ramirez tallied two hits and drove in one.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Pleasantville 2
Preston McAlister threw six innings and struck out seven while Lance Clayburg had three hits and drove in a run. Josh Ramirez smashed a two-run home run, and Kolby Culbertson had two hits for CRB.
WAYNE TOURNAMENT
Wayne 15 Mormon Trail 12
R.C. Hicks doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times while Strait Jacobsen, Zayden Mitchell and Paxton Davis all drove in two runs each. Mitchell, Kenton Prunty, Davis and Tyson Fogle all had two hits for the Falcons.
Triton Gwinn led Mormon Trail with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Wrigley Shanks added two hits and three RBI.
Championship: Interstate 35 19 Wayne 1
Kenton Prunty had two hits while Paxton Davis had an RBI single for Wayne in the loss.
Consolation: Mormon Trail 15 Seymour 5
Colby Porterfield had a double among three hits sand drove in six to lead Mormon Trail. Triton Gwinn added two hits and scored twice, and Gabe Stripe went 1-for-2 with two RBI, two runs and three walks.
Carter Houser topped Seymour with two hits and scored two runs, and Jaden Enright doubled in a run, scored three times and walked twice.
NC: Southeast Warren 6 Ankeny Christian Academy 5 (Game 1)
Cade Nelson had two hits and two RBI, and Mason Merfeld, Brock Manser, Tanner Dierking and Ben Crall also had two h its each for Southeast Warren. Tate Dierking went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and struck out five.
Malachi Johnson led Ankeny Christian with two hits, and Tyler Mahoney had a hit and three RBI.
NC: Ankeny Christian Academy 2 Southeast Warren 1 (Game 2)
Cale Leever tossed a gem for Ankeny Christian, finishing with seven strikeouts and one unearned run allowed on five hits in a complete game effort. Eli Christensen singled in a run, and Keenan Jacobs also had an RBI in the game.
Ben Crall led Southeast Warren with two hits, and Brock Manser had a hit and scored once.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Other
Johnston 10 Sioux City East 0