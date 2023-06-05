(KMAland) -- Shenandoah & D-S split, St. Albert swept Clarinda, Harlan & CD won in 10 & LC, Creston, Atlantic, Griswold, F-M, Underwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Lo-Ma, MSTM, CR-B, W. Harrison, Woodbine, Red Oak, Lenox, E. Union and Mt Ayr were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 3 Shenandoah 1
Wyatt Johnson had two hits and scored once, and Ty Fink, Cody Schulte and Ryan Slechta all had one RBI each for Denison-Schleswig. Jaxon Wessel tossed six innings, struck out eight and allowed one run on two hits. Easton Emery pitched the seventh to pick up the save.
Gage Herron topped Shenandoah with a hit and an RBI, and Camden Lorimor had a hit and scored once. Seth Zwickel worked 4 1/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up three runs on three hits.
Shenandoah 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Camden Lorimor tossed a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and backed himself with a double and an RBI. Gage Herron blasted a solo home run, and Cole Graham had a hit for the Mustangs.
Wyatt Johnson landed two hits for the Monarchs. Cody Schulte struck out seven in six innings on the mound.
St. Albert 13 Clarinda 11
Colton Brennan had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Parker Heisterkamp had a trio of base hits, drove in two and scored twice for St. Albert. Cael Hobbs posted two hits and three runs, and Brendan Monahan and Jaxson Lehnen also had two hits each for the Falcons. Jeremiah Sherrill doubled and drove in two, and Monahan went three innings in relief with two strikeouts.
For Clarinda, Cole Baumgart doubled among three hits, drove in five and scored twice, and Caden Butt had a hit and two RBI.
St. Albert 16 Clarinda 0
No stats reported.
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 4
Parker Heller had two hits, drove in one and scored three times, and Luke Woltmann posted two hits, an RBI and a run for Lewis Central. Ty Thomson struck out 14 and gave up just two runs on three hits in six innings to get the win.
Trent Patton topped Glenwood with two doubles among three hits, and Kayden Anderson hit a solo home run for the Rams.
Creston 13 Atlantic 3
Sam Henry, Cael Turner and Gavin Millslagle all went deep for Creston in the dominant win. Turner had two hits and two runs, and Kyle Strider and McCoy Haines had a hit and two RBI for the Panthers. Dylan Hoepker had two hits, and Millslagle drove in three behind Hoepker (2.2 IP) and Tanner Klejch (4.1 IP).
Atlantic’s Carter Pellett hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Hudson McLaren had two hits and scored once.
Atlantic 1 Creston 0
Hudson McLaren and Keston Schmitt combined on a four-hit shutout, striking out six and two batters, respectively, for Atlantic. Easton O’Brien added two hits, and Jayden Proehl had a hit and an RBI. Jackson McLaren also had a hit and scored once.
Kyle Strider, Cael Turner, Tom Mikkelsen and Dylan Hoepker had one hit each for Creston. Turner went six innings and struck out 13 for the Panthers.
Harlan 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 — 10 inn
Braydon Ernst threw eight innings, struck out six and allowed three runs on seven hits for the Cyclones in the 10-inning win. Stephen Leinen tripled among three hits and drove in four, and Quinn Koesters and Brett Heese posted two hits each for Harlan.
Ethan Loew tossed seven innings and had three strikeouts for Kuemper, which got run-scoring hits from Logan Sibenaller, Koby Lampman, Josh Langel and Trevor Rial and two hits from Carter Putney.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 15 Essex 14
Alex Nelson came through with a walk-off RBI, and Bode Wyman had two singles, a double and a home run, scored five times, drove in one and stole four bags for the Tigers. Zane Johnson added two singles and a double, scored three times, stole five bags and drove in two, and Kolbe Klindt and Calden Turner posted two hits each. Klindt scored twice, Nollan Smith doubled and drove in two and Holden Jensen had a double, a run and an RBI. Cavyn Turner added a hit and a run for the winners.
Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3
Kyler Owen had two hits and two RBI, Mason Reed posted three hits and Braden Turpin had a two-hit night for Fremont-Mills. Tyler Johnson struck out 13 in six innings, allowing three runs on six hits to get the win.
East Mills got a two-hit night from both Lincoln Palmer and Peyton Embree. Sylas Allen and Mason Crouse also had one hit and one RBI each, and Ryan Sayers struck out four in six innings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 16 Riverside 1
Mason Boothby had two hits, three RBI and four runs, and Nick Hackett posted two hits of his own with an RBI and two runs. Gus Bashore and Luke Seidler pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs each, and Garret Luett singled in a pair of his own for the Eagles. Nick McKenzie worked four strong innings for the win, striking out three and allowing one run on two hits.
Kyler Rieken had a hit and an RBI for Riverside in the loss.
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1
Hayden Kocour went 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven for Missouri Valley in the tight pitcher’s duel. (No other stats reported.)
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 6
Treynor put up eight runs in the seventh to blow open a 4-2 game. Jaxon Schumacher homered, drove in two and walked four times, and Andrew Kellar added three hits, two RBI and three runs for the Cardinals. Charlie Schrage tacked on two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brady Phelps had a hit and two RBI. Ethan Hill had eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits.
Bryc Summerfield had two hits and an RBI to lead IKM-Manning, which also got one hit and two runs out of Reed Hinners. Summerfield struck out three in 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 1
Ethan Evans and Kyle Stueve both had two hits, and Brodie Davis finished with a hit and three RBI for Logan-Magnolia in the victory. Kalab Kuhl went five innings, striking out 12, to get the win, and Evan Roden tossed the final two frames.
Evan Alt had two hits, and Carson Wessel had a hit and an RBI for Audubon in the loss.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Paul Berg had a triple and an RBI, and Boston DeVault posted one hit and a run for Nodaway Valley. Tyson Ross also had one hit and scored once for the Wolverines. (No other stats were reported.)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 CAM 0
Cal Heydon went 5 1/3 innings, struck out nine and allowed one hit for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Heydon also singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five, and Wyatt Oswald and Jacob Estrada had one hit and one RBI each. Cade Behrens also hit safely once for the Crusaders.
West Harrison 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Mason King had two hits and four RBI, and Nelson Clark posted two hits and three RBI for West Harrison. Koleson Evans scored three runs, and Sage Evans and Walker Rife both drove in two runs for the Hawkeyes. Sage Evans was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts.
Blayne Smith had the only hit of the night for Ar-We-Va.
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 2
Kylon Reisz had three hits, including a triple, drove in a run and scored once for Woodbine. Brody Pryor pitched in three hits, an RBI and a run, and Carter Gruver struck out eight in six innings for the Tigers in the win. Carson Kelley also had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Landon Bendgen and Gunner Wagner finished with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Logan Miller had an RBI for Boyer Valley in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 10 Southwest Valley 0
Chase Roeder had two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Landon Couse doubled and drove in two for Red Oak in the win. Adam Baier tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Brody Bond went all six innings with just two hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Beau Johnston threw 5 1/3 innings for Southwest Valley, finishing with three strikeouts. Brayden Maeder and Wyatt Mendenhall both finished with one hit each.
Lenox 11 Stanton 1
Dawson Evans had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Xavier Adamson posted two hits and two RBI for Lenox in the win. Keigan Kitzman struck out nine and gave up just one run on two hits in the Tigers win.
Central Decatur 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn
Kale Rockhold had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Lane Leeper posted two hits for Central Decatur in the win. Kalvin Brown, Dean Layton, Creighton Ogier and Cannon Rivera also had one RBI each. On the mound, Jaydan Broich (4 IP, 5 K) and Landon McKillip (6 IP, 7 K) combined on the marathon performance.
East Union 16 Mormon Trail 3
Fischer Buffington threw six innings, allowing one run while striking out seven and walking two. He also had two doubles and two RBI, and Austin Lack posted four hits, two RBI and four stolen bases. Josh Lopez added two hits, including a double, and drove in three, and Kameron Wethington had two hits and three RBI. Omar Lara totaled three hits and two RBI of his own.
Degin Dixson doubled among two hits and drove in one, and Triton Gwinn posted two hits and scored once for Mormon Trail. Fulton Flesher also drove in one run, and Gavin Dixson had one hit and one run for the Saints.
Mount Ayr 12 Murray 1
Jaixen Frost homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Drew Ehlen added two hits and two RBI for Mount Ayr in the rout. Jaize Frost also pitched four innings, struck out three and allowed just one hit and two walks.
Gauge Mongar and Caden Page had one hit each for Murray.
Grand View Christian 6 Twin Cedars 5
Braxton Davis and Dallas Smith had two hits each, and Holden Roberts posted a double and drove in two to lead Twin Cedars. Chase Rozenboom went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits.