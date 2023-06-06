(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson had a trio of HRs, Harlan & CR-B walked off, AHSTW, Missouri Valley & Bedford also won tight and Clarinda, LC, Kuemper, Underwood, IKM-M, CD, SEW, Lenox, Woodbine, SC East, AL, Heelan, SBL, Trail, Twin Cedars, Shen, EM, W. Harrison, Riverside & Moravia were other area winners on Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 6 Creston 2
James McCall struck out five and gave up just two runs on five hits in seven innings for Clarinda. Ronnie Weidman led the offense with two hits, and Tadyn Brown, Cole Baumgart, McCall, Karsten Beckel, Caden Butt and Ryan Wagoner all drove in one run each for the Cardinals.
Cael Turner and Tom Mikkelsen had one hit and one RBI each, and Parker Varner went all seven innings on the mound for the Panthers.
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 8
Kayden Anderson blasted three home runs, drove in four and scored four times for Glenwood in the win. Nolan Clark added two hits and two RBI, and Evan Soergel and Brody Taylor also had two-hit games. Ryan Turner struck out three in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Red Oak’s Cale Hall had three hits and two RBI, and Landon Couse and Dawson Bond posted two hits each for Red Oak. Bond drove in two and scored twice, and Brody Bond finished with one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Lewis Central 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Luke Woltmann had a big night with three hits, five RBI and two stolen bases, and Parker Heller added two hits and three runs for Lewis Central in the dominant win. Eathan Achenbach went five innings and struck out five for the Titans.
Cole Kastner had the only hit of the game for Denison-Schleswig. Wyatt Johnson drove in the only run of the game.
Harlan 7 Atlantic 6 — 8 inn
Harlan scored at least one run in their final three at bats, including the bottom of the eighth when Cade Sears delivered the walk-off winner. Hayden Soma had a team-best three hits for the Cyclones while Sears, Stephen Leinen, Matthew Sorfonden, Cael Goshorn and Landen Kaufman all had two hits each. Leinen drove in a team-high two runs and threw five relief innings with eight strikeouts to get the win.
Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Easton O’Brien, Jaice Larson and Jackson McLaren had one hit and one RBI each for the Trojans. Jayden Proehl worked 5 2/3 innings and struck out three for Atlantic.
Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
Kuemper scored three runs in the seventh to snag the one-run win. Cooper Pottebaum and Ethan Loew had two hits each while Logan Sibenaller, Benicio Lujano and Pottebaum had a run-scoring hit apiece. Mason Knerl went all seven innings with two strikeouts.
Brendan Monahan had two hits and drove in one run, and Jaxson Lehnen and Cael Hobbs both hit solo home runs for St. Albert. Parker Heisterkamp pitched six innings and struck out two for the Falcons.
Kuemper Catholic 13 St. Albert 3
Koby Lampman led Kuemper Catholic with two hits and four RBI, and Logan Sibenaller went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs for Kuemper. Trevor Rial also had two RBI and two runs while finishing with one hit, and Evan Loew worked four innings with two runs allowed on two hits.
Cole Pekny had one hit and two RBI, and Jeremiah Sherrill and Sawyer Sheffield posted one hit and one run for St. Albert.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 Treynor 0
Mason Boothby had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Garrett Luett posted a double among two hits with four RBI. Jack Vanfossan and Gus Bashore also had two hits, combining to score five runs, and Easton Robertson added a two-hit game of his own. Luett tossed four no-hit innings and struck out six, and Jack Vanfossan followed with a two-strikeout fifth.
Ryan Bach had the only hit of the game for Treynor.
IKM-Manning 8 Audubon 5
Cooper Perdew had three hits and scored twice, and Bryc Summerfield and Ben Ramsey both had two hits with Summerfield driving in two runs to lead IKM-Manning. Reed Hinners struck out three in 4 2/3 innings, and Ramsey followed with five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 3
Brayden Lund blasted a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to lift AHSTW on the road. Charlie Lane also had a run-scoring double, and Jacob Coon threw 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts for the Vikings.
Kalab Kuhl and Ethan Evans had two hits each, and Kuhl, Kyle Stueve and Rex Meeker all had one RBI each for the Panthers. Gage Shook went six innings, struck out six and gave up just one earned run for Lo-Ma.
Missouri Valley 5 Tri-Center 4
Brayden Neill drove in the winning run for Missouri Valley, which got three hits from Cameron Rolli and two from Justin Reed. Eli Fouts posted a double among two hits and drove in a run at the plate while also striking out five in 7 2/3 innings on the mound.
Lincoln Thomas had two hits and drove in a run for Tri-Center. Isaac Wohlhuter struck out six in five innings.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 15 Southwest Valley 1
Spencer Smith and Kalvin Brown both had three hits and combined to drive in five and score five runs for Central Decatur in the win. Kale Rockhold added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Creighton Ogier had a hit and two RBI. Dean Layton went all five innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and striking out five.
Isaac Currin and Beau Johnston had one hit each for Southwest Valley.
Bedford 3 East Union 2
Klemit Olney struck out nine in a complete game performance for Bedford. Silas Walston had a hit and an RBI, and Quentin King tallied a hit and scored a run for the Bulldogs. Tristen Cummings hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth to make for the difference in the game.
East Union’s Austin Lack, Ronnie Brown and Josh Lopez all had one hit each while Lack and Brown scored one run apiece. Lopez and Terrian Islas drove in one run each. Seth Hudson struck out six and gave up just three hits and three unearned runs.
Southeast Warren 8 Nodaway Valley 0
Brody Crow pitched a one-hit complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts for Southeast Warren. Ben Crall had two hits and three RBI, and Tate Dierking and Drake Steil also had two hits apiece for the Warhawks.
Paul Berg had the only hit of the game for Nodaway Valley. Boston DeVault struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings for the Wolverines.
Lenox 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Keigan Kitzman had three hits, including a double and a home run, drove in five and scored three times to lead Lenox in the dominant win. Samson Adams also had three hits, drove in three, scored twice and stole two bags to back his complete game two-hit, 10-strikeout shutout.
Cooper Oberbroeckling had a triple among two hits, and Luke Frost singled for Martensdale-St. Marys.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 3
Brody Pryor had three hits, scored three runs and drove in one, and Carter Gruver posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for Woodbine in the win. Gavin Kelley and Xander Johnson had a hit and two RBI each, and Cody Dickinson struck out six in 4 2/3 innings to get the win.
Jackson Sklenar, Mark Lensch and Blayce Nelson all had run-scoring hits to lead Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 3
Jax Theeler went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, Lincoln Colling added three hits, three RBI and two runs and Brecken Schossow posted three hits, including a home run of his own, an RBI and four runs for Sioux City East in the win. Cal Jepsen also had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Colling worked five innings with five strikeouts for the win.
Kendall Bell and Nate Anderson both had one hit and one RBI each for Thomas Jefferson in the defeat.
Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0
Kelynn Jacobsen had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lincoln Colling posted two hits, two runs and an RBI for Sioux City East. Kason Clayborne also had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run, and Brecken Schossow blasted a two-run home run. Jacob Denker and Tony Bartels combined on a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Peyton Steinspring had one hit for Thomas Jefferson.
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 2
Greysen Clark and Bennett Olsen had two hits and one RBI each for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Olsen struck out six in seven innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Collin Mayo had two hits and drove in one run, and Cael Kilberg struck out three in 5 2/3 innings for Sioux City West.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 2
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 2
Hunter Wauhob allowed just two runs on seven scattered hits for Heelan in the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6
The Crusaders walked off with a win, scoring a tying run in the sixth and the game-winner in the seventh.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 2
Tylar Lutgen led the charge for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits and scored once while Brayden Kerr had two runs scored for the Warriors. Brody Blake was the winning pitcher with 4 2/3 innings on the mound while Hunter Echter picked up the save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.
Eli Cedillo blasted a home run for Sioux City North. Ayden Schrunk struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings to take the tough-luck loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored eight runs in the sixth inning to account for the win. Easton Wheeler had a two-hit game, and Brayden Kerr doubled and drove in two for the Warriors.
Steven Kling, Lochlin Jackson and Dylan Baier all had two hits for Sioux City North, which also got two RBI from Baier. Kal Chamberlain struck out six in five innings for the Stars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 18 Murray 9
Nathaniel Rowe had three hits, Kace Patton added two hits and two RBI and Caden Page and Gauge Mongar posted two hits each for Murray in the win. Ayden Lamb went four innings and struck out five for the Mustangs. (No other stats reported)
Twin Cedars 18 Moulton-Udell 3
Holden Roberts had a double and two triples, drove in three and scored twice, and Kasey Clark added three hits, two RBI and four runs for Twin Cedars in the win. Chase Rozenboom also had a double among two hits, posted three RBI and scored twice behind Kaden Kloster, who was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in three innings on the mound.
Porter Kaster led Moulton-Udell with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 4 Fremont-Mills 2 — 10 inn
Logan Twyman struck out 11 in seven innings, and Gage Herron pitched the final three frames for Shenandoah in a pitcher’s duel that went the way of the Mustangs on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 7 Whiting 0 (forfeit)
No stats to report.
West Harrison 16 Essex 0
Nolan Birdsall struck out seven and gave up just one hit for West Harrison in the win. Mason McIntosh added two hits, scored three times and drove in one run while Brady Melby had three runs and five stolen bases. Sage Evans tallied three runs of his own.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Stanton 9
Cal Heydon hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Heydon finished with two doubles, two singles and two RBI, and Jacob Estrada added a single and an RBI for the Crusaders. Tyler Mohr posted a pair of singles while Caden Oswald (4 IP) and Mason Culbertson (2 IP) joined with Cade Behrens (1 IP and winning pitcher) on the mound.
Josh Martin threw four innings in relief for Stanton, allowing just one hit and no earned runs. He also had two hits at the plate, drove in one and scored three times. Dylan Reynolds added two hits and two RBI, and Jacob Martin and Gavin Ford both posted doubles for the Vikings.
Riverside 15 Griswold 0
Kyler Rieken and Garrett Hough each threw two innings and combined on seven strikeouts without allowing a hit for Riverside. Grady Jeppesen had a double among three hits and drove in two, and Hough and Rieken also had one hit and two RBI each. Keaten Rieken added a double, triple and four RBI for the Bulldogs.
West Monona at Boyer Valley
Nothing reported.
Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
No stats reported.
Moravia 12 Davis County 2
Wyatt Throckmorton had three hits and scored twice, and Jackson McDanel and Shane Helmick posted two hits, two runs and an RBI each for the Mohawks. Declan DeJong added one hit and three RBI, and Gage Hanes drove in two runs in the win. Hanes worked three innings and struck out two to get the win.