(KMAland) -- Clarinda bounced back from their first loss in a split with St. Albert, Atlantic and Creston also split and LC, Harlan, Griswold, F-M, Underwood, Audubon, Mo Valley, IKM-M, West Harrison, Woodbine, Red Oak, Lenox, Moravia, East Union & Mt Ayr all won in KMAland baseball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 2 Clarinda 1
Mathew Holiday threw a complete game, scattering eight hits and allowing just one run, for St. Albert in the win. Daniel McGrath led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Jaxson Lehnen had a double and an RBI for the Falcons.
Clarinda’s Cooper Neal threw a six-inning complete game with four strikeouts. Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal had two hits each, and Jarod McNeese pitched in a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Clarinda 13 St. Albert 0
St. Albert had just three hits in the second game of the doubleheader, getting singles from Jeremiah Sherrill, Daniel McGrath and Cael Hobbs.
Lewis Central 6 Glenwood 0
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Cade Sears had two hits and two RBI, and Quinn Koesters had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Harlan in the shutout win. Alex Monson went the distance and struck out five for the Cyclones.
Logan Sibenaller had two hits, and Cal Wanninger and Carter Putney posted one knock each for the Knights. Wanninger struck out six in five innings on the mound.
Atlantic 3 Creston 1
Tanner O’Brien singled and drove in two runs, and Easton O’Brien, Wyatt Redinbaugh and Garrett McLaren chipped in a hit and a run for Atlantic. Jayden Proehl threw all seven innings, struck out four and gave up one run on four hits to get the win.
Creston 7 Atlantic 5
Gannon Greenwalt had two hits and an RBI, and Dylan Hoepker pitched in a hit and two RBI for Creston in the win. Jack Walter and Dylan Calvin also drove in one run each. Avery Fuller threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out four.
Tanner O’Brien singled and drove in two, and Ethan Sturm and Wyatt Redinbaugh added two hits each for Atlantic in the loss.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 16 Essex 0
Cody Dorscher and Zander Luft combined on a three-inning one-hit shutout for Griswold. Cash Turner went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs, two stolen bases and one RBI. Zane Johnson added a double, a triple, three runs, two steals and two RBI, and Dorscher was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs, one stolen base and two runs. Nolan Smith also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run for the Tigers.
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 2
Brady Owen had a hit, three walks, five RBI and two runs, and Kyler Owen added three hits, two RBI and four runs for Fremont-Mills. L Wright added tow hits, and Braden Turpin tallied a hit and two runs for the Knights. Turpin threw six innings, struck out 14 and gave up just one earned run.
Ryan Sayers led East Mills with two hits.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 12 Riverside 1
Easton Eledge had a double and drove in four runs, and Jake Reimer singled twice, drove in two and scored three times for Underwood. Nick Hackett pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Jack Vanfossan had one hit, two runs and an RBI. Gus Bashore was the winning pitcher, throwing three no-hit innings and striking out four.
Kaeden Pleas led Riverside with their only hit of the game.
Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 1
Gavin Larsen had three hits, including a double, and scored twice for Audubon in the win. Aaron Olsen, Evan Alt, Gavin Smith and Cooper Nielsen also had two hits apiece while Jay Remsburg drove in three runs and Brody Schultes had two RBI. Carson Meaike went all five innings, struck out five and allowed one run on three hits for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 2
Will Gutzmer threw a complete game with five strikeouts and just two runs allowed on four hits for Missouri Valley. Cody Gilpin had two hits and an RBI, and Gutzmer, Carson Wendt and Justin Reed also drove in a run each for the Big Reds.
IKM-Manning 3 Treynor 1
Treyton Barry threw all seven innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk and struck out two. Cooper Perdew led the IKM-Manning offense with two hits and an RBI, and Max Nielsen drove in two runs and walked twice.
Brady Coffman struck out eight and gave up juts two hits in 5 1/3 innings for Treynor. Kaden Snyder led the Treynor offense with two hits and a run scored.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Mason King had two hits and Mason McIntosh drove in both West Harrison runs for the Hawkeyes. McIntosh threw all seven innings, gave up one run on four hits and struck out three.
Will Ragaller had two hits for Ar-We-Va in the loss. Ragaller also threw 5 2/3 strong innings with eight strikeouts.
Woodbine 3 Boyer Valley 2 — 8 inn
Landon Bendgen threw seven innings and struck out 11, and Carter Gruver threw the eighth with two strikeouts to get the win. Gavin Kelley delivered a walk-off RBI hit, driving in Cory Bantam, who drew a one-out walk in the eighth.
Other Rolling Valley
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 12 Southwest Valley 0
Brett Erickson struck out nine in five no-hit innings for Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, and Dawson Bond and AJ Schmid pitched in one hit and two RBI each for the Tigers.
Southwest Valley’s Robbie Barnes threw three innings and had two strikeouts.
Lenox 5 Stanton 0
Keigan Kitzman had three hits, including a double, and Dawson Evans added a hit and two RBI for Lenox in the shutout win. Kitzman threw all seven innings, struck out seven and allowed zero hits.
East Union 3 Mormon Trail 2
Kameron Wethington delivered a walk-off RBI single for East Union in the win. Wyatt Mairet picked up his first career win, throwing seven innings and allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four. Mairet also had a strong game at the plate with two hits, two runs and four stolen bases, and Austin Lack pitched in a double among two hits.
Mount Ayr 14 Murray 0
Jaixen Frost homered twice and singled to lead Mount Ayr in the win. Jaydon Knight added a home run, and Tyler Martin, Adler Shay and Riley Stark all had two hits each. Raines Sackett was the winning pitcher with five shutout innings and just two hits allowed.
Other Non-Conference
Moravia 4 Central Decatur 3