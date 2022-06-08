(KMAland) -- Upset wins for Creston & Red Oak, a split for St. Albert & Kuemper and other Ws for LC, Audubon, Underwood, Bedford, MSTM, NV, CD, Woodbine, AL, SC West, SC East, LeMars, Heelan, SBL, Mormon Trail, Moravia, ACA, F-M, Riverside & EM in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 9 Clarinda 0
Parker Varner and Gage Skarda were impressive on the mound, combining on a three-hit shutout. Kyle Strider had a double, triple and three RBI, and Dylan Hoepker finished with two hits and a run scored for Creston. Avery Fuller also had one hit and scored twice, and Weston Trapp finished with two runs scored.
Jarrod McNeese, Wyatt Schmitt and James McCall all had one hit each for Clarinda.
Red Oak 16 Glenwood 10
Red Oak pounded out 14 hits and walked seven times, scoring 12 runs in the first three innings. Dawson Bond had three hits and four runs and threw 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. AJ Schmid added two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Landon Couse posted two hits, two RBI and three runs. Chase Roeder also had two hits and scored four times for the Tigers.
Kayden Anderson, Jason Colpitts, Risto Lappala and Evan Soergel all had two hits each for Glenwood in the loss. Nolan Little, Anderson and Jayme Fritts scored two runs apiece.
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2
Jaxson Lehnen was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs, and DJ Weilage, Cael Hobbs and Cole Pekny all had two hits each for St. Albert in the victory. Hobbs tossed five innings and withstood six walks while allowing just one earned run.
Benicio Lujano had two hits for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat. Carter Putney put down five via strikeout in six innings.
Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Albert 7
Cal Wanninger was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Koby Lampman had a hit and two RBI for Kuemper in the win. Logan Sibenaller added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, and Cooper Pottebaum finished with a hit and two runs scored of his own. Mason Knerl went six innings and struck out four.
DJ Weilage led St. Albert with three hits, an Rbi and two runs, and Jeremiah Sherrill finished with a hit and two RBI. Cael Hobbs and Cole Pekny also had two hits each and combined to drive in three runs.
Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 0
Casey Clair smacked a home run and drove in two runs while Luke Woltman had three hits, three RBI and three runs for Lewis Central in the shutout win. Devin Nailor threw a four-inning no-hitter for the Titans. Parker Heller drove in three runs, and Payton Fort and Brady Hetzel also had two RBI apiece.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 3
Evan Alt, Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen all had two hits each for Audubon while Alt and Gavin Smith scored two runs each. Larsen was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and no hits allowed in 4 2/3 innings to open the game.
Underwood 9 Treynor 1
Jack Vanfossan threw a complete game with five strikeouts for Underwood, allowing just one run on three hits. Mason Boothby picked up a single, double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense, and Clayton Luett posted three hits and an RBI. Easton Eledge and Jake Reimer also had two hits for the Eagles.
Treynor’s only run came on a solo home run from Jaxon Schumacher. Ryan Bach had a strong showing in relief with 4 1/3 three-hit innings without allowing a run.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 3 East Union 1
Klemit Olney threw a complete game two-hitter and gave up just one run to lead Bedford in the tight win. Olney struck out 12 while Brody King, Micah Nally and Olney all had one hit each.
Seth Hudson went all seven innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts for East Union. Kameron Wethington had an RBI double for the Eagles.
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver had two hits each for Lenox in the loss. Weaver drove in the Tigers’ only run of the night. Samson Adams threw five innings, struck out four and ave up four runs on six hits for Lenox.
Nodaway Valley 2 Southeast Warren 1
Boston DeVault struck out six in seven innings to pick up the win. He added a hit and a run scored, and Jase Davidson picked up an RBI single to lead the offense.
Brody Crow struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings for Southeast Warren. Cade Nelson added three hits at the plate, and Ben Crall finished with a hit and an RBI for the Warhawks.
Central Decatur 11 Southwest Valley 3
Kale Rockhold went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Champ Walker and Jaxson Cornett also had three hits each and combined to score five runs for Central Decatur. Jayden Broich, Devin Adams, Sam Boothe and Ty Rasmussen had two hits each, and Boothe and Rasmussen drove in three apiece. Spencer Smith went five innings, struck out three and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.
Roman Keefe, Owen Wilkinson, Ethan Bruce, Blake Thomas, Caleb Pearson and Isaac Currin all had one hit for the Timberwolves. Keefe, Bruce and Pearson drove in one run each.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2 (suspended after 3.5 innings)
The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader in Coon Rapids on June 27th.
Woodbine 9 Glidden-Ralston 0
Cory Bantam struck out 10 in four no-hit innings and went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs to lift Woodbine. Landon Bendgen added three hits of own, drove in one and scored twice, and Gavin Kelley had a double and two RBI. Cody Dickinson finished with one hit and three runs scored.
Mark Lensch and Jonathan Burgmeier each had one hit for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Blake Patino and Tony Bartels combined on a two-hit shutout and three strikeouts for Sioux City East in the win. Kelynn Jacobsen had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Jacob Brienzo posted two hits and three runs.
Tyler Huey and Kendall Bell had one hit each for the Yellow Jackets.
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 3
Aidan Haukap had three hits and scored twice, and Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow picked up two hits and combined to score five runs for Sioux City East. Lincoln Colling and Jax Theeler added one hit and two RBI each for the Black Raiders behind Quinton Ashcraft, who struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.
Garrett Denman led Thomas Jefferson with three hits and two RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 2
Tylar Lutgen went 4-for-4 with a double, and Cole Conlon added two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Drake Van Meter pitched in a hit, an RBI and three walks, and Aidan Sieperda finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, two runs and a walk. Bryce Click tossed a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing two runs on four hits.
Cael Walrod topped Sioux City North with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City North 1
Bryce Click singled, doubled, drove in four and scored twice to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Cole Conlon added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brayden Kerr posted a hit, two RBI and three runs for the Warriors. Tylar Lutgen threw all five innings, struck out seven and did not give up a hit.
Other Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City West 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 0
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 19 Moulton-Udell 0
Triton Gwinn doubled, drove in three and scored three times, and Gavin Dixson finished with two hits, four RBI and two runs for Mormon Trail. Owen Anderson and Fulton Flesher had two Rbi and two runs each, and Flesher threw three innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
Cameron Swarts had the only hit of the night for Moulton-Udell.
Moravia 14 Murray 2
Wyatt Throckmorton, Matthew Seals and Carson Seals had two hits each for Moravia in the win. Matthew Seals drove in three, and Shane Helmick and Carson Seals had two RBI each.
Brycen Wookey and Caden Page had two hits apiece for Murray in the loss.
Ankeny Christian 21 Twin Cedars 0
Ankeny Christian got two hits apiece from Tyler Mahoney and Malachi Johnson and a pair of RBI from Johnson in the shutout win. Johnson (2 IP) and Eli Christensen (1 IP) combined to strikeout nine and allow zero hits.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Seymour
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 7 Shenandoah 6
Brady Owen had a double among two hits and scored twice, and Taylor Reed doubled in two runs for Fremont-Mills in the win. Kyler Owen went 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts for the Knights.
Hunter Dukes finished with a single, triple and two RBI, and Jade Spangler posted two hits of his own for Shenandoah. Cole Scamman drove in one run. Camden Lorimor went six innings, struck out six and gave up four hits and zero earned runs.
Riverside 17 Griswold 1
Riverside had eight hits and eight walks, scoring 15 runs in their final two innings. Garrett Hough went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Kaeden Pleas finished with two hits and three RBI in the win. Rhett Bentley added two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Aiden Bell finished with two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Pleas threw all three innings and had five strikeouts to get the win.
Bode Wyman had a single, a stolen base and scored the only run of the game for Griswold. Brayden Lockwood added a single, stolen base and RBI. Zander Luft also had a hit for the Tigers.
East Mills 7 Whiting 6
East Mills scored all seven of their runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win.
Other Non-Conference
Earlham 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Boyer Valley at West Monona