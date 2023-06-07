(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and West Harrison got Rolling Valley Conference wins while Glenwood, Underwood, Southwest Valley, Lenox, Wayne, Southeast Warren, Central Decatur and Martensdale-St. Marys were winners in non-conference action.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Glidden-Ralston 0
Kolby Culbertson homered among his two hits, drove in three and scored twice while Jacob Estrada had two hits, a double and two RBI. Cal Heydon tripled as one of his two hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Tyler Mohr added one hit and one RBI, and Parker Hays scored twice. Lance Clayburg got the win on the bump. He struck out eight on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Culbertson struck out three.
Glidden-Ralston’s hits came from Daniel Thooft and Dawson Majerus.
Boyer Valley 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
No stats reported.
West Harrison 8 CAM 0
Sage Evans had two hits, two RBI and scored once for West Harrison while Mason King doubled as one of his two hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Mason McIntosh, Walker Rife and Nolan Birdsall each had one hit, one RBI and scored once while Koleson Evans had one hit and scored twice. King was the winning pitcher. He tossed seven innings, allowing only three hits and one walk in the shutout.
CAM’s hits came from Chase Spieker, Brayden Chester and Carson McKee. Brody Paulsen struck out five in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4
Risto Lappala hit a 2-RBI single in the Rams’ walk-off win. Jason Colpitts had two hits and one RBI, and Trent Patton had one hit and two RBI. Kayden Anderson stayed hot at the plate with three hits while also stealing two bases. Nolan Clark added a hit, scored a run and stole a base. Colpitts was the winning pitcher. He struck out four on one hit in six innings.
Underwood 4 St. Albert 0
Garrett Luett went deep for Underwood among his two hits and drove in two runs. Jack Vanfossan had a double, an RBI and scored once while Lucas Bose had one hit and one RBI. Mason Boothby was the winning pitcher. He struck out six in six innings of one-hit action.
Matthew Holliday had St. Albert’s lone hit. He also struck out two while walking four and surrendering four earned runs on seven hits.
Lenox 11 Riverside 1
Caeden David led Lenox with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored and one stolen base. Dawson Evans with 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Gabe Funk got the win on the mound. He struck out one in 5 innings.
Southwest Valley 5 Tri-Center 4
Beau Johnston and Owen Paul each had one hit and one RBI for Southwest Valley while Paul also doubled. Gavin Wetzel drove in one, and Wyatt Mendenhall doubled. Isaac Currin and Mendenhall each had one hit and scored twice. Brayden Maeder tossed six strong innings. He struck out two and walked four on six hits with one earned run in six innings.
Michael Turner homered for Tri-Center as part of his two hits and two RBI. Carter Kunze also drove in a run while Lincoln Thomas had two hits and scored a run. Kunze struck out eight on three hits and zero earned runs.
Wayne 13 Melcher-Dallas 3
Austin Remster led Melcher-Dallas with three hits and one RBI while Max Enfield had one hit and one RBI. Trevor Hoch had a hit and scored a run. Logan Godfrey stole two bases.
Southeast Warren 17 Murray 0
Trey Fisher homered among his three hits and drove in six for Southeast Warren. Austin Ledlie also went deep and drove in three. Drake Steil had one hit and two RBI while Caden Carruthers, Ben Crall and Tate Dierking drove in one RBI apiece. Crall was also nifty on the basepaths with three stolen bags. Carruthers was the winning pitcher. He struck out two and allowed only two hits in three innings.
Murray got hits from Caden Page, Kace Patton and Keegan Chew.
Earlham 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Boston DeVault and Paul Berg each had two hits apiece for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Parker Foster, Eli Harris and Tyson Ross contributed one hit apiece.
Central Decatur 5 Pleasantville 1
No stats reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Panorama 12
Jaxson Bowlin had two hits and three RBI while Cooper Oberbroeckling had one hit, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored. Logan Wearmouth accounted for two hits, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Luke Frost had two hits, one double and two RBI. Alex Martin joined in on the fun with a hit, two runs scored and one RBI, and William Denny scored once and stole two bags. Martin got the win on the bump. He struck out two in just over one inning.