(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Clarinda split, East Mills knocked off Stanton, Lo-Ma edged AHSTW, key wins for CRB and Woodbine in the RVC and more from Monday in KMAland baseball action.
NC: Red Oak 11 Southwest Valley 1
Garrett Couse went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, and Dawson Bond posted two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Chase Roeder and Braden Woods collected two hits and two RBI. Couse threw all five innings, stuck out five and gave up just one run on four hits.
Brendan Knapp, Kade Hutchings, Owen Wilkinson and Gage Barton all had one hit for Red Oak.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 2
JC Dermody, Jonah Pomrenke, Britton Bond, Luke Meyer, Ty Thompson and Payton Fort all had two hits for the Titans in a 12-hit attack. Meyer drove in three, and Dermody had two RBI. Devin Naylor tossed the first four innings and struck out five to get the win.
Trenton Patton and Kayden Anderson had two hits each for Glenwood.
H-10: Atlantic 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)
Garrett McLaren had two hits, and Gunner Kirchhoff added a hit and two RBI for Atlantic in the victory. Brendan Atkinson homered and drove in two. Dayton Templeton went 5 1/3 innings and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.
H-10: Atlantic 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Grant Sturm , Bode Johnson and Wyatt Redinbaugh all had two hits for Atlantic in the shutout win. Redinbaugh singled, homered and drove in three, and Johnson and Ethan Sturm had two RBI apiece. Lane Nelson and Garrett McLaren combined on the shutout.
NC: Harlan 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 1)
Luke Musich went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Quinn Koesters added two hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Harlan. Alex Monson tallied two hits and two RBI, and Teagon Kasperbauer threw four three-hit innings with one unearned run allowed.
Austin McClain doubled in a run for Sioux City North in the defeat.
NC: Sioux City North 16 Harlan 9 (Game 2)
Evan Helvig singled, doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead Sioux City North in the win. Joe Sieben added two hits and two RBI, Austin McClain drove in three and Carter Pinney had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored.
Isaiah Ahrenholtz topped Harlan with two hits, three RBia nd two runs, and Alex Monson pitched in two hits and an RBI. Joey Moser also went 1-for-2 with three runs scored.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 7
Brady Owen had two doubles among three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Kyler Owen went for three hits, including a double, with three RBI and three runs to lead Fremont-Mills. Kyler Owen struck out five and allowed just two hits in four innings for the win.
Colton Turner and Sam Olson had two hits while Zander Luft drove in four to lead Griswold in the tight loss. Cale Swain also had a hit, two runs and two stolen bases.
CORNER: Sidney 13 Essex 1
Leighton Whipple threw all five innings and struck out 10 to lead Sidney. Jacob Hobbie led the Cowboys offense with three hits.
WIC: Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 4
Gavin Smith had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ethan Klocke added two hits for the Wheelers. Cooper Nielsen doubled and drove in two, and Aiden Alt got the win on the mound, going six innings with four strikeouts and four hits allowed.
WIC: Treynor 7 Underwood 1
Treynor scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull away for a key WIC win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6
Ryder Harkleroad had three hits and two RBI to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Joe Hedger added two hits, an RBI and three runs, and Brody West added two hits of his own. Hedger also threw three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.
Blake Holst doubled among three hits, drove in two and had two runs, and Nick Denning posted two hits and scored twice. Brayden Lund also doubled in a pair of runs for the Vikings.
WIC: Tri-Center 10 Missouri Valley 2
Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson threw six shutout innings and struck out six while driving in four at the plate. Drew Newland added three hits and an RBI, and Mason Rohatsch had two doubles and an RBI.
Kadin Bonham had two hits, including an RBI double, for Missouri Valley.
NC: Lenox 10 Riverside 9
Lenox scored eight runs in the fourth inning to push them to the one-run win.
Ethan Reicks topped Riverside with a single, double, two RBI and two runs. Kyler Rieken added a hit and two RBI, and Eddie Vlcek posted a double among two hits, scored three times and drove in one run.
NC: Mount Ayr 17 Murray 2
Jaixen Frost blasted a grand slam, drove in seven and scored three times to lead Mount Ayr in the dominant win. Trae Ehlen scored three runs, and Briar Knapp and Adler Shay had two hits apiece for the Raiders.
NC: Central Decatur 8 Moravia 4
Devin Adams threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and three strikeouts for Central Decatur.
NC: Mormon Trail 6 East Union 5
Wrigley Shanks had two hits and drove in one for Mormon Trail in the victory.
Wyatt Carlson, Milo Staver and Josh Lopez all had run-scoring hits for East Union.
NC: Lamoni 11 Wayne 1
Brayden Olson threw five shutout innings to lead Lamoni in the win.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 21 Whiting 8
Brigham Daniel pounded out three hits while Mark Lensch and Caden Smith had two safeties of their own to lead Glidden-Ralston. Ethan Olberding had four strikeouts in three innings to get the win.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 West Harrison 0
Quentin Culbertson tossed a six-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts, and Aaron McAlister blasted a three-run home run for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Josh Ramirez singled and doubled twice, and Tanner Oswald had two RBI.
RVC: Woodbine 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Cory Bantam threw a complete game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Erik Gau led the Tigers offense with a hit and two RBI.
Cooper Kock also threw well for Ar-We-Va, striking out nine and allowing just two hits in the tough-luck loss. Damon Ehlers drove in the only Ar-We-Va run while Kock, Conner Kirsch and Braeden Kirsch all had one hit each.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 9 Shenandoah 5 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)
St. Albert 8 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)
Clarinda 8 St. Albert 7 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
East Mills 6 Stanton 4
Western Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 14 Boyer Valley 4
Non-Conference
Gehlen Catholic 7 LeMars 6