(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Glenwood, St. Albert swept Harlan, IKM-M edged AHSTW, AL & North split, Lenox kept winning & Creston, LC, Riverside, Treynor, T-C, TJ, SBL, SCE, Heelan, ACA, Murray, Red Oak, Woodbine, Stanton, Bedford, CR-B & Exira/EHK also won in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 12 Shenandoah 2
McCoy Haines was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs, and Tom Mikkelsen pitched in a double among two hits and drove in four of his own. Tyler Riley added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Cael Turner had a hit and two RBI for the Panthers. Dylan Hoepker was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings of work.
Gage Herron had a hit and an RBI, and Logan Tywman also had one hit for Shenandoah. Jade Spangler struck out four in 4 2/3 innings for the Mustangs.
Clarinda 5 Glenwood 1
Karsten Beckel struck out five and allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Creighton Tuzzio went the final 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts for Clarinda. James McCall had two doubles, drove in two and scored twice, and Andrew Jones pitched in two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals in the win.
Jason Colpitts and Risto Lappala had two hits each for Glenwood in the loss.
Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 4
The Titans kept rolling behind a three-RBI game from Luke Woltmann, who finished with a single. Casey Clair, Jack Doolittle, Logan Manz and Gaven Goldsberry also drove in one run each. Goldsberry (3 2/3 IP, 4 K) and Brady Hetzel (3 IP, 5 K) also had strong games on the mound.
Atlantic’s Sayer Tarrell finished with two hits and two runs in the loss.
St. Albert 12 Harlan 4
St. Albert’s Cole Pekny had three hits and two RBI, and Owen Marshall and Colton Brennan added two hits each for St. Albert in the win. Brennan, Cael Hobbs and Jeremiah Sherrill also drove in two runs apiece, and Brendan Monahan and Marshall scored three runs each. Hobbs went four innings and struck out four while Sherrill threw three one-hit innings in relief to finish the game.
Harlan’s Cade Sears had two hits and two RBI to lead Harlan.
St. Albert 3 Harlan 1
Owen Marshall struck out eight in seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits for St. Albert. The Falcons got hits from Cole Pekny and Parker Heisterkamp.
Harlan’s Stephen Leinen doubled in a run, and Cade Sears singled and scored. Brock Limerick struck out six in six innings, giving up one earned run on two hits.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 2 AHSTW 1
Cooper Irlmeier threw all seven innings and scattered seven hits in a complete game gem for IKM-Manning. Irlmeier also had two hits at the plate for the Wolves.
Riverside 11 Logan-Magnolia 5
Riverside rallied by scoring all 11 of their runs in their final two at bats. Garrett Hough had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Cole Jeppesen added two hits and scored once for the Bulldogs. Kyler Rieken and Paxtyn Meek finished with two RBI each, and Hough went 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
Evan Roden had two hits and drove in one run while Ethan Evans, Brodie Davis and Kyle Stueve had one RBI each. Wes Vana worked five innings on the mound with seven strikeouts.
Treynor 16 Missouri Valley 1
Mason Yochum had a big game with three singles and five RBI, and Brady Wallace also had two hits and five RBI for Treynor in the win. Ethan Hill posted two hits, and Ryan Bach finished with a hit and three RBI. Bach threw four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Hayden Kocour had two hits, and Cameron Rolli finished with one hit and one RBI for Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center 11 Audubon 3
Carter Kunze had two doubles and three RBI, and Cael Corrin finished with a hit and two RBI for Tri-Center. Tristin Gunderson posted two hits and an RBI, and Michael Turner and Isaac Wohlhuter both had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Trojans. Cael Corrin was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in six innings.
Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg both had doubles for Audubon. Adam Obrecht had a hit and two RBI, and Remsburg drove in one.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sioux City West 3
Tyler Huey had two hits and two runs, and Garrett Denman posted two hits and drove in one run for Thomas Jefferson. Denman struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, and Peyton Steinspring went 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to get the win.
Michael Geary had one hit, one walk and one run for Sioux City West. Ethan Frazee pitched six innings and struck out five for the Wolverines.
Thomas Jefferson 9 Sioux City West 8
Thomas Jefferson scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a win. Nate Anderson had a hit and scored twice, and Peyton Steinspring added a hit, an RBI, two walks and a run scored for the Yellow Jackets. Kendall Bell pitched the final three innings and struck out two to get the win.
Sioux City West’s Collin Mayo had a hit and two RBI, and Cael Kilberg had two hits and an RBI in the loss. Chance Riley drove in two runs for the Wolverines.
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 2
Elliott Schrunk went all seven innings and struck out six for Sioux City North in a complete game effort. Parker Petersen had three hits and drove in one while Eli Cedillo had two hits and an RBI of his own for the Stars. Steven Kling and Ayden Schrunk also had one hit and two RBI each.
AL’s Aidan Martin led his team with three hits, scored once and drove in one run.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City North 4
The Lynx earned the split behind a four-hit game from Aidan Martin, who had two doubles. Braydon Lincoln added a hit and three RBI, and Zach Lincoln singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored once. Zach Lincoln threw four innings and struck out four, and Martin went the final two innings with three strikeouts to get the save.
North’s Cael Miller had three hits and drove in a run while Parker Petersen had two RBI in the Stars loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 1
Tanner Kleene was the winning pitcher with 6 2/3 innings and five strikeouts on the mound for the Warriors. Tylar Lutgen had two hits and two runs, and Drake Van Meter also had two hits and an RBI. Will Larimer pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Tate Murphy had a hit and an RBI for LeMars. Ayden Hoag struck out eight in seven innings for the Bulldogs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 3
Tylar Lutgen had four hits, scored twice and drove in one run while Drake Van Meter and Carter Brown also drove in one run each. Brayden Kerr went all seven innings and had six strikeouts on the mound.
Teagen Kasel had two hits and scored twice, and Brayden Dreckman posted two hits and an RBI for LeMars. Dreckman went five innings and finished with five strikeouts.
Sioux City East 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Jax Theeler had two hits and two RBI, and Lincoln Colling posted two hits of his own, driving in one run and scoring twice for Sioux City East. Jacob Denker struck out five in 6 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing just one run on six hits.
Sean Schaefer had a home run among two hits and drove in two, Jaron Bleeker added two hits of his own and George Tsiobanos also had two hits and drove in one. Raiden Ericson went five innings, struck out three and gave up two earned runs in the loss.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City East 0
Connor Sitzmann threw a complete game shutout with five strikeouts, scattering six hits and two walks for Heelan. Brady Baker had three hits and drove in two runs, and Jaron Bleeker and Hunter Wauhob had two hits each. Kaleb LaFavor added a hit and two RBI for the Crusaders.
Brecken Schossow led East with two hits.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 18 Melcher-Dallas 4
Ankeny Christian scored 11 in the first and seven in the second on their way to the dominant win. Landon Nehring had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Creighton Maschka, Tyler Millard and Andrew Mora all had two hits apiece for the Eagles. Maschka and Tyler Mahoney added two RBI apiece, and Conner Crosby worked three shutout innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Tyler Hoch led Melcher-Dallas with a hit and two RBI.
Murray 15 Moulton-Udell 3
Coach Alex Ledinsky earned the first win of his career for Murray. Andrew Rowe went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Caden Page, Keegan Chew and Ayden Lamb all had two hits each for the Mustangs. Lamb drove in three runs. Rowe also went all five innings and struck out 10 for the Mustangs.
Moulton-Udell’s Cameron Swarts doubled and scored.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 4 East Mills 0
Chase Roeder and Adam Baier combined on a one-hit shutout for Red Oak. Baier struck out eight and worked around a hit and three walks in six innings. AJ Schmid drove in a run, and Brett Erickson had the Tigers only hit of the night.
Jack Gordon went six innings for East Mills, allowing two earned runs on one hit with three strikeouts. Lincoln Palmer had the only hit of the game for the Wolverines.
Woodbine 8 Fremont-Mills 5
Brody Pryor went for two hits with a double, an RBI and three runs, and Xander Johnson finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs. Gunner Wagner also had one hit and two RBI, and Carter Gruver finished with two hits, two RBI and a run. Landon Bendgen threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out five to get the win.
Brady Owen had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four, and Braden Turpin finished with one hit and two runs for Fremont-Mills. Owen went six innings and struck out two for the Knights.
Stanton 6 East Union 3
Gavin Ford threw five innings and struck out nine for Stanton in the win. Ford also added a double and a run scored, and Jacob Martin doubled and scored for the Vikings. Kywin Tibben had a solid game of his own with a single, a double and a run scored.
Bedford 11 Sidney 1
Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/6-run-2nd-inning-propels-bedford-to-rout-of-sidney/article_bb8fc748-0677-11ee-b75d-5fc641bbf8ec.html
Lenox 6 CAM 3
Keigan Kitzman had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Walon Cook posted a double for Lenox in the win. Caeden David went two innings, struck out two and earned the save on the mound.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Nodaway Valley 2
Cade Behrens threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up just five hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Behrens added three doubles and three RBI at the plate, and Ty Heydon pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Jase Davidson had two hits and two RBI, and Boston DeVault, Paul Berg and Keyin Steeve all had singles for Nodaway Valley. Tyson Ross worked six innings for the Wolverines on the mound.
Lynnville-Sully 5 Southeast Warren 0
Caden Crow had the only hit of the game for Southeast Warren. Austin Ledlie struck out five in seven innings for the Warhawks.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Panorama 5
Jaiden Pettepier went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and an RBI for Exira/EHK. Gavin Bengard smashed a three-run home run, Trey Petersen pitched in two hits and an RBI and Pettepier pitched six innings with six strikeouts to get the win for the Spartans.