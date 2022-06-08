(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig won a tight sweep over Shenandoah, CAM downed West Harrison, Glenwood, Creston & MSTM won at Principal Park & Ar-We-Va, CRB, Moravia, Lenox, T-C, CD, SE Warren, Melcher-Dallas and Nodaway Valley were also winners in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 1 Shenandoah 0 — 9 inn
The Monarchs won a pitcher’s duel thanks to a walk-off single from Harrison Dahm in the bottom of the ninth. Trey Brotherton, Lance Arkfeld and Devin Fink also hit safely for Denison-Schleswig, which got seven shutout innings and 10 strikeouts from Jaxon Wessel. Brotherton struck out two and got the win with two shutout innings in relief.
Jade Spangler, Logan Dickerson and Dalton Athen all had hits for Shenandoah. Dickerson tossed 8 1/3 innings, struck out 11 and walked just two in a dominant pitching performance of his own.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Shenandoah 2
The Monarchs finished the doubleheader sweep thanks to a three-run first inning. Jake Fink struck out seven and gave up just one earned run before Trey Brotherton came in for the save. Ty Fink had a hit, two walks and a run scored, and Jaxon Wessel added a hit, an RBI and a run.
Camden Lorimor and Cole Scamman had two hits each for Shenandoah with Scamman driving in one of the two runs. Logan Dickerson added a hit, two walks and a run. Seth Zwickel worked 3 1/3 strong innings in relief with three strikeouts and just one run allowed.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 6 West Harrison 2
Cade Ticknor went 6 2/3 innings, allowed three hits and struck out 10 for CAM in the win. Seth Hensley and Ethan Follmann added two hits each, and Colby Rich drove in two for the Cougars.
Sage Evans led West Harrison with two hits, including a double, and drove in one. Mason King added a hit and a run scored.
Ar-We-Va 14 Whiting 0
Conner Kirsch had two doubles among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Will Ragaller added a home run among two hits, drove in six and scored twice in the win for Ar-We-Va. Cooper Kock pitched in two hits and three runs, and Wyatt Ragaller tallied two hits and three runs. Kock and Kirsch combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Preston McAlister, Tanner Oswald and Easton Hays combined on a no-hitter, striking out seven in the win. Cal Heydon cranked a two-run home run and added two singles, and Kolby Culbertson hit a three-run shot and tallied a single. Easton Hays also had three singles and two RBI for the Crusaders.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 11 Lamoni 4
Javin Stevenson had two hits and three runs, and Landon McKillip pitched in two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Kalvin Brown also had an Rbi triple in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 12 Carroll 2
Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson struck out seven in five innings to pick up the win at Principal Park. Grant VonEssen led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Evan Sorgeal had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Risto Lappala and Trent Patton also had two hits each for the Rams.
Creston 10 Clarke 6
Cael Turner went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs, and McCoy Haines added two hits and three runs for Creston in the high-scoring win at Principal Park. Gannon Greenwalt and Avery Fuller also had one hit, one run and one RBI each, and Dylan Calvin struck out nine in a complete game effort for the Panthers.
Lenox 14 Riverside 6
Trenton Beck went 3-for-4 with three runs, one double, two RBI and two steals to lead Lenox in the win. Johnathan Weaver pitched in two hits, two runs and two RBI behind Gabe Funk, who went five innings with two strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed.
Tri-Center 17 Southwest Valley 5
Justice Weers had a double and home run among four hits and drove in four to lead Tri-Center in the win. Cael Witt added a single, double and four RBI of his own, and Michael Turner, Jaxon Johnson, Isaac Wohlhuter and Lincoln Thomas also had doubles and one RBI apiece.
Ethan Bruce doubled in a run, Blake Thomas had a double and Caleb Pearson finished with two hits for Southwest Valley.
Nodaway Valley 5 Earlham 2
Jase Davidson went all seven innings, struck out six and gave up just four hits for Nodaway Valley. He also had an RBI groundout and a double at the plate. Paul Berg pitched in two hits, Nathan Russell had a hit and an RBI and Caelen DeVault tallied a hit, an RBI and a run.
Southeast Warren 26 Murray 5
Trey Fisher went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs, and Tate Dierking added a home run among two hits with five RBI and two runs. Caden Carruthers posted four hits, four RBI and four runs, and Cade Nelson, Brody Crow, Austin Ledlie and Jeffrey Oakley all posted two hits each. Brock Manser drove in four and homered, and Ledlie also had four RBI.
Caden Page topped Murray with two hits while Blake Richman added a hit and two RBI.
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Panorama 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 8th grader Travis White picked up his first varsity win with a complete-game effort.
Other Non-Conference
Central Decatur 16 Pleasantville 6
Melcher-Dallas 10 Wayne 6