(KMAland) -- Creston shocked Clarinda, LC grabbed a big shutout win, MSTM routed SE Warren for a big POI win, SWV rolled on and more from Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Shenandoah 9 Fremont-Mills 6
Hunter Dukes had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Shenandoah while Cain Lorimor added two hits and two RBI in the victory. Jade Spangler went six innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Brady Owen led Fremont-Mills with two hits and two runs, and Tyler Johnson had a hit and two RBI.
H-10: Glenwood 20 Red Oak 5
Austin Patton went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and four runs to lead Glenwood’s 19-hit attack. Jamyme Fritts and Kayden Anderson added four hits, Trent Patton and Evan Soergel had three each and Jason Colpitts pitched in two. Trent Patton drove in four runs, and Fritts and Colpitts brought in three apiece.
Red Oak’s AJ Schmid had a hit and an RBI, and Chase Sandholm added a hit and two RBI in the defeat.
H-10: Lewis Central 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
Aaron Harrington bashed a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice to lift Lewis Central. Casey Clair also homered among two hits, and Jonah Pomrenke went deep and scored two runs. Britton Bond pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Luke Meyer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Clair also tossed a six-inning complete game one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
Braiden Heiden tallied the only hit of the night for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Harlan 4 Atlantic 3
Alex Monson had three hits at the plate and threw all seven innings, allowing just three runs — two earned — on three hits for the Cyclones. Joey Moser and Cade Sears added two hits, and Quinn Koesters drove in a pair of runs.
Bodie Johnson, Colin Mullenix and Wyatt Redinbaugh all hit safely for Atlantic.
NC: Southwest Valley 18 Griswold 8
Southwest Valley scored 13 runs in their final three at bats to pull away for the win.
Lane Mueller led Griswold with two hits and three RBI while Cash Turner, Kam Brownlee and Zander Luft all chipped in two hits apiece. Sam Olson added six strikeouts in four innings.
WIC: AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 2
Blake Holst had a double among two hits and scored once and picked up the win in relief with five innings of one-hit, one-run ball, including five strikeouts. Brayden Lund, Jace Peterson and David Johnson had an RBI each.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 17 Riverside 6
Evan Roden had three hits and three RBI, and Ryder Harkleroad added three hits, an RBI and two runs for Logan-Magnolia in a 17-hit attack. Joe Hedger pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Tre Melby had two hits and scored twice. Kaleb Kuhl, Kaleb Hatcher and Tru Melby also drove in two runs each.
Ethan Reicks topped Riverside with a double among three hits and scored a run, and Eddie Vlcek tripled among two hits and drove in two.
WIC: Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 6
An eight-run fifth inning was all the difference for Treynor, which got a big two-hit, five-RBI night from Jaxon Schumacher, who doubled and homered. Payton Chapman added a pair of RBI, and Mason Yochum, Brady Coffman, Brock Wallace and Brock Poland all scored twice for the Cardinals, which took 10 walks.
Eli Fouts had a hit and two RBI, and Gage Clausen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Missouri Valley. Alex Murray also tallied two hits and scored once.
WIC: Tri-Center 19 Audubon 4
Trent Kozeal had three hits and three RBI while Ethan Alfers added a double among two hits and drove in four. Mason Rohatsch pitched in two hits and an RBI, and Leyton Nelson added a hit and two RBI for the Trojans.
Joel Klocke hit a solo home run while Gavin Larsen and Teddy DuVall had a hit and an RBI each for Audubon.
POI: Lenox 15 Bedford 5
Johnathan Weaver had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Keigan Kitzman added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Lenox. Samson Adams was the winning pitcher with two innings pitched and three strikeouts.
POI: Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 3
Jaydon Knight tossed four innings of one-hit ball and struck out 12 for Mount Ayr in the win. Jaixen Frost went the final three, giving up one hit and striking out five of his own.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 2
Carson Elbert hit a home run and added a triple for Martensdale-St. Marys in the statement win.
MRC: Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Terrick Thompson struck out seven in a four-inning no-hitter for Sioux City East. Cam Riemer led the offense with three hits and scored twice, and Kaleb Nutt, Kelynn Jacobsen and Kolby Thiesen all had three hits for the Black Raiders. Jacobsen drove in three, and Aiden Haukap and Thiesen drove in two each.
MRC: Sioux City East 24 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Cael Boever went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, and Kelynn Jacobsen added two hits and four RBI. Terrick Thompson added a hit, drove in three and scored twice, and Cam Riemer, Aiden Haukap and Easton Voight all had two hits each for the Black Raiders.
Garrett Denman, Koy McPeck, Tyler Huey and Hunter Kennedy all hit safely for TJ.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton put up seven runs in the first and pounded out 12 hits in the win.
Joe Sieben and Evan Helvig had two hits and two RBI, and Carter Pinney tallied two hits and an RBI for Sioux City North. Dayton Harrell added two hits of his own for the Stars.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
The Warriors pulled away with back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth.
Evan Helvig bashed his third home run, added a double and drove in two for Sioux City North. Carter Pinney also had two hits and an RBI, and Joe Sieben finished 2-for-3 for the Stars.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 6 Twin Cedars 0
Keenan Jacobs went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI and Cale Leever and Eli Christensen also had two hits. Christensen, Jacobs and Brody Hoefle combined on a four-hit shutout and seven strikeouts.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Remington Newton led Mormon Trail with a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Fulton Flesher added two hits and two RBI and threw a five-inning complete game with five strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Mason Hackathorn singled and drove in a run for Moulton-Udell.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Cole Metz and Ryan Krpan led Melcher-Dallas with three hits and three RBI each, and Max Enfield added three hits and two RBI. Steven Krpan also had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run. Ryan Krpan struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 6 Clarinda 2
Glenwood 20 Red Oak 5
Lewis Central 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 4 Atlantic 3
St. Albert 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 3 IKM-Manning 2
Logan-Magnolia 17 Riverside 6
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 6
Tri-Center 19 Audubon 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 15 Bedford 5
Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 2
Central Decatur 12 East Union 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 24 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 6 Twin Cedars 0
Lamoni 18 Seymour 2
Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Moravia 11 Murray 1
Mormon Trail 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 9 Fremont-Mills 6
Southwest Valley 18 Griswold 8
Essex at West Harrison
East Mills 26 Whiting 5
Earlham 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5