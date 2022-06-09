(KMAland) -- Creston and East Union got walk-off wins, Harlan & St. Albert split, AL got a sweep & Kuemper, T-C, IKM-M, Lo-Ma, Treynor, MSTM, SEW, BV, Heelan, SC East, SBL, ACA, Melcher-Dallas, Murray, Twin Cedars, Red Oak, SWV & CAM were also victorious in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn
Creston scored one run each in the bottom of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to pick up the tight win in walk-off fashion. Gannon Greenwalt had two hits, and McCoy Haines added a hit and two RBI for Creston in the win. Dylan Hoepker went five innings and struck out seven before Gage Skarda tossed three innings and ave up just one hit while striking out two.
Cole Scamman drove in two runs, and Gage Herron, Dalton Athen and Michael Reed all had one hit apiece for the Mustangs. Jade Spangler threw 7 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.
Harlan 9 St. Albert 1
Braydon Ernst threw seven strong innings with four strikeouts and one unearned run allowed for Harlan in the win. Joey Moser, Alex Monson, Teagon Kasperbauer and Stephen Leinen all had two hits each, and Monson drove in two runs. Moser and Leinen scored twice apiece.
DJ Weilage, Jaxson Lehnen, Cael Hobbs and Mathew Holiday all had one hit each for St. Albert. Owen Marshall threw five innings and struck out three.
St. Albert 16 Harlan 14
Daniel McGrath led the St. Albert with three hits and three runs while DJ Weilage added two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Cael Hobbs had a double, two RBI and three runs, and Jaxson Lehnen finished with one hit and three runs of his own.
Alex Monson led Harlan with a 3-for-5 night that included two doubles, four RBI and three runs, and Stephen Leinen went deep while driving in three runs. Joey Moser posted three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Cade Sears was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Benicio Lujano and Koby Lampman had two hits, and Cal Wanninger and Max Irlmeier drove in two runs each for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Logan Sibenaller struck out seven in six innings, giving up just one run on six hits and a walk, to get the win.
Jake Fink topped Denison-Schleswig with three hits and a run scored, and Jaxon Wessel added two hit by pitches, one hit and two runs. Harrison Dahm, Trey Brotherton, Hunter Emery and Cody Schulte all had one RBI each for the Monarchs. Emery threw 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 11 Audubon 1
Isaac Wohlhuter threw five strong innings with four strikeouts and one run allowed in lifting Tri-Center to the win. Michael Turner was 3-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and three stolen bases, and Jaxon Johnson, Justice Weers and Cael Witt all had at least one hit and one walk each.
Evan Alt, Gavin Smith, Gavin Larsen, Braden Wessel and Brody Schultes hit safely for Audubon.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Riverside 2
Gage Shook had two hits, including a double, and Kalab Kuhl, Gavin Kiger and Kyle Stueve all had one hit for the Panthers in the win. Kuhl went five innings, struck out five and allowed one unearned run on one hit.
Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen had a solid night at the plate and on the mound. Jeppesen had a hit and an RBI, and he threw five innings with seven strikeouts. Dalton Smith and Garrett Hough also hit safely for the Bulldogs.
Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 1
Jaxon Schumacher went six innings and struck out 11 to pick up the win on the mound for Treynor. Mason Yochum, Charlie Schrage and Ryan Bach all had two hits each, and Bach and Kaden Snyder drove in one run apiece.
Kadin Bonham (4 IP) and Cody Gilpin (3 IP) combined for a solid pitching effort for Missouri Valley. Gilpin, Hayden Kocour and Kevin Wilson all had one hit each for the Big Reds.
Other Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 1 AHSTW 0
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southeast Warren 9 Central Decatur 1
Brock Manser singled, doubled and scored twice, and Austin Ledlie had a hit and two RBI to lead Southeast Warren to the win. Caden Carruthers also had two hits, and Cade Nelson, Brody Crow, Tate Dierking, Ben Crall and Caden Crow posted one RBI each. Dierking threw five innings, struck out six and gave up just one run on two hits.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Wayne 3
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 5
Jaidan Teneyck and Bobby Gross each hit three-run home runs for Boyer Valley in the win.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 1
Owen Wilcoxen had two hits and an RBI, and Zach Lincoln doubled in two runs for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Braydon Lincoln threw six innings, struck out five and gave up one run on five hits to get the win.
Eli Cedillo had the only RBI of the game for Sioux City North. Steven Kling and Ayden Schrunk both doubled for the Stars. Kling struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 0
Gaven Goldsberry gave up just one hit and struck out 11 in six innings for the Lynx. Aidan Martin had a hit and drove in two, and Braden LaSale, Goldsberry and Braydon Lincoln all had one RBI each.
Eli Cedillo and Parker Peterson had one hit each for the Stars.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 LeMars 3
Bryce Click singled, doubled and homered, drove in two and scored four runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Cole Conlon added three hits and three RBI, and Easton Wheeler pitched in two hits, two runs and two RBI. Brody Blake struck out seven in six innings to get the win for the Warriors.
Cal Eckstaine had two hits and scored one run, and Ayden Hoag posted one hit and two RBI for LeMars.
Other Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 0
Sioux City East 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 3 Lamoni 1
Malachi Johnson threw a 10-strikeout complete game, allowing just one run on seven hits for Ankeny Christian. Johnson and Ben McDermott had two hits each, and McDermott and Brody Hoefle each drove in one run for the Eagles.
Landon McKillip scattered eight hits and struck out four for Lamoni in the loss. Javin Stevenson and Kalvin Brown had two hits each, and Braedon Boswell, Kade Nowlin and Brayden Olson all had one hit each for the Demons.
Melcher-Dallas 9 Seymour 8
Trevor Raab went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Owen Suntken added a double and three RBI for Melcher-Dallas. Cole Metz tallied a hit and two RBI, and Logan Godfrey also had one hit, one run and one RBI.
Murray 15 Mormon Trail 9
Brycen Wookey went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Wyatt Gannon and Kendrick Mastin posted two hits and two runs each. Mastin, Caden Page, Andrew Rowe and Kace Patton all had two RBI apiece for the Mustangs. Wookey struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.
Remington Newton had three hits and three RBI, and Triton Gwinn, Owen Anderson and Gabe Stripe finished with two hits each for Mormon Trail. Anderson scored three runs, and Gavin Dixson had a hit and two RBI for the Saints.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 12 Moulton-Udell 1
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 16 East Mills 1
Landon Couse had a team-high three hits, two RBI and two runs for Red Oak in the dominant win. Dawson Bond doubled, tripled, drove in four and scored three times, and Chase Roeder added a double, three RBI and three runs. AJ Schmid and Braden Woods also had two hits each for the Tigers, which got a combined three-hit effort from Woods, Kayden Bozwell and Griffin Eubank.
Zach Thornburg, Lincoln Palmer and Anthony Anderson all had hits for East Mills in the defeat.
Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2
Blake Thomas led Southwest Valley with two hits, including a double, and two RBI, and Robbie Barnes picked up a three-RBI triple. Roman Keefe pitched two innings and struck out four to get the win for the Timberwolves, which took 19 walks and were hit by six pitches.
East Union 4 Stanton 3 — 8 inn
Austin Lack threw seven innings, struck out eight and gave up three unearned runs on three hits. Lack also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch.
CAM 11 Lenox 7
CAM’s Lane Spieker smacked a home run among two hits and drove in four, and Seth Hensley added two singles and three RBI. Colby Rich also went deep for the Cougars, and Brody Paulsen grabbed the win on the mound.
Dawson Evans led Lenox with three hits, Caeden David added a double among two hits and drove in two and Keigan Kitzman posted a double, a single and two runs scored.
Other Non-Conference
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Moravia at Centerville