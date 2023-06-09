(KMAland) -- Underwood, Audubon & East Union had walk-off wins, Red Oak split with Kuemper, Moravia upset ACA & EM, F-M, Stanton, Mo Valley, T-C, CD, Mt Ayr, SEW, Lenox, BV, Woodbine, EEHK, Creston & AL were other KMAland baseball winners on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Braden Woods hit a first-inning grand slam home run, Chase Roeder added two hits and Dawson Bond went six innings with seven strikeouts to lead Red Oak in the win. AJ Schmid pitched the seventh to earn the save.
Trevor Rial had a hit and an RBI, and Logan Sibenaller finished with five strikeouts in a complete game performance on the mound for Kuemper.
Kuemper Catholic 13 Red Oak 3
Koby Lampman posted three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Benicio Lujano doubled, drove in two and scored three times for Kuemper in the rout. Ethan Loew added two hits and two runs behind Carter Putney (3 IP, 1 K) and Evan Loe (2 IP, 3 K).
Landon Couse had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead the Red Oak offense.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 13 Griswold 1
Bode Wyman went 4 2/3 innings and struck out four for Griswold in the loss. Nollan Smith pitched in two hits, including a double, and drove in the only Tiger run. (No other stats reported.)
Fremont-Mills 6 Sidney 3
Kyler Owen and Brady Owen had two hits each, and Tyler Johnson posted one hit and two RBI for Fremont-Mills in the win. Kyler Owen went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Michael Hensley, Seth Ettleman and Chace Wallace all posted one hit apiece, and Gabe Johnson drove in a run for Sidney. Johnson went three innings on the mound with four strikeouts before Ettleman took over and pitched four frames.
Stanton def. Essex (via forfeit)
Essex forfeited the game in the bottom of the second inning due to lack of pitching.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 4 IKM-Manning 3
Luke Seidler delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for Underwood. Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan also drove in one run each. Ryker Adair pitched four innings and struck out five before Vanfossan went three scoreless frames with three strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Kasche Huehn had one hit and one RBI to lead the IKM-Manning offense. Lane Sams struck out three in 6 1/3 innings for the Wolves.
Audubon 4 AHSTW 3
Audubon scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a walk-off win. Brody Schultes had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run while Aaron Olsen tripled, drove in a run and scored. Schultes pitched 5 2/3 innings before Carson Meaike got the final four outs of the game for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 1
Hayden Kocour struck out 12 and allowed just one run on three hits for a complete game win. Kocour also had a hit, walked twice and scored once, and Ryder O’Dowd had one hit and one RBI for the Big Reds. Carter Tiffey and Owen Becerra also hit safely for the Big Reds.
Riverside’s Garrett Hough had a hit and an RBI, and Cole Jeppesen worked five innings for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Tri-Center 13 Logan-Magnolia 3
Cael Witt was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and drove in five runs for Tri-Center in the win. Isaac Wohlhuter added five hits and four RBI, and Sean McGee, Lincoln Thomas and Witt combined on six strikeouts on the mound.
Kalab Kuhl had the only hit of the night for Logan-Magnolia.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 12 Bedford 2
Landon McKillip had two hits and three RBI, and Spencer Smith posted two hits and two RBI for Central Decatur. McKillip pitched all five innings, struck out four and gave up just one earned run on four hits for the Cardinals.
Brody King had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for the Bulldogs. Micah Nally also had a single and an RBI.
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 7
Jaixen Frost homered, walked three times and scored four runs, and Tate Dugan and Adler Reed had two hits and two runs apiece for Mount Ayr in the win. Reed also drove in a team-best two runs while Drew Graham went six innings and struck out three to get the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault had an RBI double, Eli Harris posted two hits and an RBI and Dax Kintigh had two hits, including a two RBI double. Parker Foster also had two hits, and Paul Berg tallied one for the Wolverines.
East Union 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 — 8 inn
East Union picked up their first win over Martensdale-St. Marys since 1997. Ronnie Brown had two hits, including a walk-off RBI single, and Fischer Buffington worked 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Josh Lopez added 2 1/3 innings and scored the game-winning run, and Austin Lack had a double, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base for the Eagles.
Alex Martin had a hit and two RBI, and Luke Frost struck out 14 on the mound for Martensdale-St. Marys in the tough loss.
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 4
Dalton Spear allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight in the process, to lead Southeast Warren to the win. Tate Dierking added a hit and two RBI at the plate and recorded the final out for the Warhawks.
Wayne’s Strait Jacobsen struck out five in a six-inning complete game. Jacobsen also led the offense with a hit and a run scored, and Ruger Berndt drove in one run.
Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 1
Find the complete recap from the Lenox win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Blayne Smith had a hit and scored a run, and Wade Ragaller, Timothy Dose, Devon Ehlers, Weston Toft and Derek Thomsen all hit safely for Ar-We-Va in the loss. Smith went six innings for the Rockets. (No other stats reported.)
Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 6
Carter Gruver, Brody Pryor and Xander Johnson had three hits each for Woodbine in the win. Gavin Kelley added two doubles, an RBI and a run, and Landon Bendgen posted two hits and scored once. Gunner Wagner also had a hit and drove in two, Carson Kelley posted an RBI hit and Kylon Reisz went four innings with five strikeouts to get the win. Gavin Kelley followed with five strikeouts in three innings.
Mark Lensch and Ethan Olberding led the Glidden-Ralston offense with one home run each, combining to score three and drive in three. Jackson Sklenar doubled among two hits, walked twice and drove in three. Daniel Thooft struck out four in seven innings.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 3
Jaiden Pettepier led the Exira/EHK offense with two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Chase Schwab added a hit and a stolen base, Josh Nelson posted one hit, two RBI and two stolen bases and Trey Petersen had a hit, an RBI and a swipe of his own. Petersen also pitched six innings and struck out eight for the Spartans.
Chase Spieker had three hits and an RBI for CAM in the loss. Brody Paulsen and Jack Follmann both had two hits each for the Cougars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 4 Ankeny Christian 2
Wyatt Throckmorton went six innings, struck out five and gave up just one run to get the win for Moravia. Gage Hanes followed with an inning to complete the save. Declan DeJong doubled and drove in three to top the Mohawks offense.
Landon Curtis had four hits and scored a run, and Eli Christensen and Matthew Welshhons both had two hits for Ankeny Christian. Tyler Mahoney had two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, and Christensen struck out four in 2 1/3.
NON-CONFERENCE
Creston 7 Treynor 4
Kyle Strider, Cael Turner and Milo Staver all had two hits for Creston in the victory. Sam Henry also went deep behind Strider, who worked five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits to get the win. Tanner Klejch went the final two innings and struck out two to get the save.
Treynor’s Andrew Kellar, Jaxon Schumacher and Ryan Bach all had two hits apiece with all three driving in one run each. Charlie Schrage worked the first three innings on the mound and struck out six.
Abraham Lincoln 5 WDM Valley 4
Owen Wilcoxen had two hits and two RBI, and Zach Lincoln posted two hits of his own to lead Abraham Lincoln in the win. Braydon Lincoln pitched a complete game, scattering nine hits and striking out three while giving up just three earned runs.
Waukee 10 Sioux City North 6
Cael Miller, Parker Petersen and Eli Cedillo all had one RBI each for Sioux City North in the loss. Dylan Baier struck out three in six innings for the Stars.
Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City North 2
Cael Walrod had two hits while Cael Miller and Steven Kling posted one hit and one run each. Parker Peterson and Eli Cedillo had an RBI each for Sioux City North, and Ayden Schrunk also hit safely once.
Johnston 11 Sioux City East 3
Cal Jepsen had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Sioux City East in the defeat. Brecken Schossow threw four innings and struck out three.