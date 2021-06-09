(KMAland) -- A walk-off hit for Underwood’s Jack Vanfossan, an upset win for Boyer Valley baseball, a sweep for CR-Bayard, an impressive win for Nodaway Valley & more from KMAland baseball in the Wednesday recap.
NC: Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Jack Vanfossan’s two-run single walked Underwood off in a win over Kuemper Catholic. It was Vanfossan’s third hit of the night and his second and third RBI. Blake Hall went deep among two hits and scored three runs, and Jake Reimer threw three shutout innings in relief to get the win.
John Mayhall led Kuemper with a pair of hits and drove in two while Trevor Rial and Max Irlmeier also had run-scoring hits.
NC: Stanton 22 Orient-Macksburg 9
Logan Roberts singled, homered and drove in four runs, Slade Graham added three hits and five RBI and Carter Johnson posted a pair of hits and drove in three for Stanton in the win.
Wiley Ray also blasted off for Orient-Macksburg, smacking a grand slam.
NC: Tri-Center 12 Southwest Valley 2
Michael Turner hit a three-run shot, Leyton Nelson added three hits and three RBI and Mason Rohatsch had a double among two hits and drove in two for Tri-Center. Isaac Wohlhuter threw four innings, struck out five and gave up just one run.
Dominic Nicholas had a double among two hits and drove in a run for the Timberwolves.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 IKM-Manning 4 (completion of suspended game)
Easton Hays had four hits and three RBI while Josh Ramirez added an RBI double for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Hays also threw 4 2/3 innings to get the win while Tanner Oswald went the rest of the way.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 IKM-Manning 0 (Game 2)
Preston McAlister (2 IP), Kolby Culbertson (2 IP) and Josh Ramirez (3 IP) combined on a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Easton Hays had two hits and an RBI to lead the Crusaders offense while Quentin Culbertson and McAlister also drove in a run each on singles.
NC: Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 1
Caelen DeVault struck out eight and allowed just five hits in a complete game effort for Nodaway Valley. Mason Menefee, Dax Kintigh, Anthony Shaw and Boston DeVault all had two hits while Kintigh and Evan Forcht drove in a pair.
NC: Wayne 17 Melcher-Dallas 5
Strait Jacobsen had a pair of doubles and drove in four while Zayden Mitchell had two hits and two RBI for Wayne. Paxton Davis, R.C. Hicks, Rayce Snyder and Tysn Fogle also had two RBI each for the Falcons.
Cole Metz led Melcher-Dallas with two hits and two RBI, and Owen Suntken finished with a hit and two RBI in the loss. Owen Mann added a pair of hits.
NC: Southeast Warren 14 Murray 1
Tanner Dierking went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Tate Dierking singled, doubled and drove in four runs for Southeast Warren. Dierking threw 3 1/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up just a run on two hits. Other offense came from Caden Crow and Austin Clendenen, who had two hits and two RBI each. Jeffrey Oakley also had a hit and two RBI.
Brycen Wookey had an RBI single, and Blake Richman added a hit of his own for Murray.
RVC: CAM 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
Lane Spieker homered, singled and drove in three at the plate and threw five innings with six strikeouts on the mound. Joe Kauffman added three hits and scored twice, and Seth Hensley pitched in a single, a double and an RBI. Cade Ticknor doubled and drove in two.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 15 Whiting 1
Will Ragaller homered among two hits, drove in two and scored four times while Cooper Kock had three hits, four RBI and two runs for Ar-We-Va. Harley Molina threw a three-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts.
RVC: Boyer Valley 9 Woodbine 6
Clay Roberts had four hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Boyer valley offense. Adam Puck chipped in three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Jaidan TenEyck finished with two hits and an RBI. Drew Volkmann also had two hits and scored twice. Jesse Soma threw all seven innings with five strikeouts to get the win.
Gavin Kelley and Landon Bendgen had two hits and three RBI each to lead Woodbine. Cody Brunow pitched in a pair of hits. Bendgen threw 4 2/3 innings of relief, struck out seven and allowed just two runs.
RVC: West Harrison 19 Glidden-Ralston 0
Sage Evans allowed one hit in 3 1/3 shutout innings and struck out five for West Harrison. Jason Barry, Koleson Evans and Walker Rife had a hit and two RBI each, and Gabe Gilgen tripled, walked twice and scored three runs in the victory. The Hawkeyes took 13 walks and were hit by five pitches, collecting just five hits total.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
Boyer Valley 9 Woodbine 6
Ar-We-Va 15 Whiting 1
West Harrison 19 Glidden-Ralston 0
Non-Conference
Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Stanton 22 Orient-Macksburg 9
Riverside 9 East Mills 8
Tri-Center 12 Southwest Valley 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 IKM-Manning 4 (completion of suspended game)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 IKM-Manning 0 (Game 2)
Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 1
Wayne 17 Melcher-Dallas 5
Panorama 16 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
Central Decatur 7 Pleasantville 3
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 1