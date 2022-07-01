(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Friday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 6 Underwood 1
Matthew Sorfonden cranked a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead Harlan. Alex Monson added a hit and two RBI, and Weston Reisz went six innings with two strikeouts in allowing just three hits.
Clayton Luett led the Underwood offense with two hits, and Garrett Luett added a hit and an RBI. The younger Luett (Garrett) also threw 4 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up three unearned runs on four hits.
Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1
Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central used a two-run fourth inning to pick up a big non-conference win. Casey Clair hit an RBI groundout to score Payton Fort. Luke Woltmann followed that up with an RBI single to put the Titans in front for good.
Thomson finished 2-for-3 to lead the LC offense. Devin Nailor scored the first run of the contest for the Titans with a steal of home. JC Dermody picked up the win, throwing 6 ⅓ innings. He allowed one earned run and struck out nine. Britton Bond recorded the final two outs to get the save.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2
Carter Putney had two hits and two RBI, and Cooper Pottebaum scored twice for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings
Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2