(KMAland) -- Lamoni, Underwood and Sioux City East used some late heroics while St. Albert and Treynor rolled Wednesday night.
NC: Underwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 10
Nick Ravlin started action with a homer and picked up the win on the mound in a shootout that featured seven total runs in the seventh inning. Tyler Boothby drove in two for Underwood on two hits. Will Schenkelberg plated four runs for Kuemper in the defeat.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 7 Alta-Aurelia 0
Evan Turin tossed a complete game shutout for the Monarchs.
NC: St. Albert 11 Abraham Lincoln 2
Lance Wright homered for the Falcons in the victory.
NC: Treynor 15 Fremont-Mills 1
Treynor plated 10 in the third. Will Halverson, Nate McCombs and Kristian Martens each had two hits while Martens drove in four.
NC: Lamoni 6 Central Decatur 4
Lamoni erased an early 3-0 deficit and took the lead in the seventh with a three-run triple from Landon Gilliland.
RVC: CAM 8 Exira-EHK 2
Lane Spieker struck out nine batters and hit a two-run homer in the victory.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 8 East Union 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Boyer Valley 4 -- 8 inn
West Harrison 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Sioux City East 5 Harlan 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Clarke 2
Southeast Warren 19 West Central Valley 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Ogden 3