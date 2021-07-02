(KMAland) -- Splits for Clarinda/Harlan and Glenwood/Kuemper, Sidney finishes sweep of Corner, Lamoni comes back to beat ACA, Lo-Ma and T-C pick up high-scoring wins and more from the Thursday in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 1)
Britton Bond threw a complete game four-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Lewis Central. Ty Thomson had two this and three RBI to lead the Titans offense. Jonah Pomrenke and Cael Malskeit pitched in two hits and two runs each.
Hunter Dukes led Shenandoah with two hits while Braden Knight and Cole Scamman also hit safely.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Devin Nailor threw all five innings, struck out six and allowed just three hits to get the win. Aron Harrington singled, tripled and scored a run, and Nailor, Britton Bond and Chase Wallace added one hit and two RBI each.
Hunter Dukes, Cain Lorimor and Camden Lorimor all had one hit each.
H-10: Atlantic 5 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Wyatt Redinbaugh tossed a complete game shutout with six strikeouts and just three hits allowed. Gunner Kirchhoff had a double and drove in three, and Garrett Reynolds added a hit and scored twice for the Trojans.
Landon Couse, Garrett Couse and Adam Baier all had one hit each for Red Oak.
H-10: Atlantic 6 Red Oak 4 (Game 2)
Brendan Atkinson had a hit and two RBI, and Dayton Templeton threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts to pick up the win for Atlantic.
Landon Couse was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Dawson Bond went deep among two hits and drove in two for Red Oak.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Kuemper scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pick up the win.
Jayme Fritts and Kayden Anderson had three hits each, and Trent Patton and Jason Colpitts posted two hits apiece for the Rams.
H-10: Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 2)
Austin Patton had a double among three hits and scored twice, and Trent Patton singled, homered, drove in three and scored twice for Glenwood. Caleb Dressel added two hits and three RBI, Jayme Fritts posted three hits of his own and Risto Lappala finished with two hits for the Rams.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)
Carter Wessel had three hits and two runs, and Parker Bekkerus pitched in two hits and two RBI. Jaxon Wessel tallied two hits and two runs, and Evan Turin threw a complete game with four strikeouts for the win.
Cael Turner led Creston with three hits and an RBI, and Kyle Strider posted two hits.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Nathan Gallup and Trey Brotherton each hit home runs among two hits and combined to drive in three runs for the Monarchs. Carter Wessel posted two hits and three RBI, Braiden Heiden added three hits and two RBI and Evan Turin pitched in a hit and two RBI. Heiden threw all five innings, struck out six and allowed just one hit in the shutout win.
Cole Strider had the only hit of the night for Creston.
NC: St. Albert 5 Nodaway Valley 3
Mason Mather had a single and two RBI, and Mason Menefee posted two hits and scored twice for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
CORNER: East Mills 3 Fremont-Mills 1
Ethan Meier threw a complete game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to send East Mills to the win. Jack Anderson led the offense with two hits and two RBI.
Tyler Johnson had a complete game of his own for Fremont-Mills, striking out nine and allowing three runs — two earned — on two hits. Jake Malcom, Kyler Owen and Brady Owen all had one hit each for the Knights.
CORNER: Sidney 4 Stanton 1
Leighton Whipple fired a complete game with 10 strikeouts, including three during an immaculate inning. Brydon Huntley pitched in a double with two RBI for the Cowboys, which swept the Corner Conference.
WIC: Missouri Valley 8 Treynor 4
Alex Murray had two hits and an RBI to lead Missouri Valley in the win. Ryan Russman threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits to get the win.
Jaxon Schumacher had two hits and Kaden Snyder drove in two runs for Treynor.
NC: CAM 13 Riverside 3
Cade Ticknor had two triples, a single and two RBI, and Lane Spieker finished a home run shy of the cycle with two RBI. Connor McKee doubled and singled twice, and Joe Kauffman added a single, a double and two RBI for the Cougars.
Nathan Messerchmidt led Riverside with two hits and an RBI.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 11 Woodbine 8
Jacob Fetter had a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored three runs for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Kaleb Hatcher added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Joe Hedger finished with two hits. Ryder Harkleroad posted a hit and two RBI for the Panthers.
Cory Bantam doubled, homered and scored twice, and Cody Brunow finished with a hit and two RBI for Woodbine in the loss. Caleb Wakehouse and Gavin Kelley had one hit and two runs each.
NC: Tri-Center 11 Boyer Valley 10
Leyton Nelson drove in three runs, Mason Rohatsch had a hit and brought in two and Trent Kozeal posted a pair of hits for Tri-Center in the win.
Hayden Soma had a two-run home run, and Robert Brasel pitched in two hits and three RBI for Boyer Valley.
NC: Audubon 11 ACGC 1
Gavin Smith had a double among two hits and drove in two while Cooper Nielsen had a hit, two walks and two RBI for Audubon. Braden Wessel walked three times and drove in two of his own, and Gavin Larsen posted two RBI. Larsen struck out five in 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball.
POI: Lenox 23 Bedford 13
Keigan Kitzman had four hits, four RBI and three runs to lead Lenox in the win. Brad Larson added five hits, five RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Caelen David was the winning pitcher with one scoreless inning for the Tigers.
POI: Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 0
Briar Knapp threw a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts, and Erik Trujillo posted three hits, including a double and a home run, for Mount Ayr. Adler Shay added two hits and three RBI, and Jaydon Knight posted a pair of hits for the Raiders.
POI: Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 3
Mason Merfeld went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored, and Ben Crall posted two hits and two RBI for Southeast Warren. Tate Dierking had a hit, three walks and two RBI, and Tanner Dierking pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run. Cade Nelson was the winning pitcher with 11 Ks over five innings.
POI: Central Decatur 8 East Union 3
Tyke Hullinger and TJ Fallis had two hits, two runs and one RBI each, and Matthew Boothe pitched in a hit and two RBI for Central Decatur. Hullinger threw the first four innings and struck out three to get the win.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Southeast Valley 1
Quentin Culbertson struck out six and allowed just four runs in six innings to get the win for CRB. Lance Clayburg smashed a three-run home run, added two singles and drove in six, and Josh Ramirez had three hits and three RBI. Kolby Culbertson also had three hits, including a double.
MRC: Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Terrick Thompson had three hits, three runs and four RBI, and Kaleb Nutt pitched in three hits and three RBI for Sioux xCity East in the win. Cam Riemer went all four innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.
MRC: Sioux City East 22 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Cael Boever went for three hits, three runs and four RBI, Easton Voigt added three hits and four RBI and Terrick Thopmson pitched in three hits, three runs and three RBI. Trevor Hill tossed a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
BLUE: Lamoni 6 Ankeny Christian 5
Lamoni scored the final six runs of the game. Brayden Olson was the winning pitcher with just one run allowed on two hits.
Malachi Johnson and Logan Fincham had two hits each, and Johnson drove in a pair for Ankeny Christian.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 21 Seymour 1
Ryan Krpan had two doubles, three runs and three RBI, and Anthony Schneider added two hits and three RBI for Melcher-Dallas. Max Enfield pitched in a hit and three RBI, and Logan Godfrey went 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs and struck out eight in four innings.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 11 Murray 1
Triton Gwinn had four hits, an RBI and three runs scored, and Gabe Stripe posted three hits and scored twice for Mormon Trail. Gavin Dixson, Jose Adkins and Colby Porterfield finished with two hits apiece, Remington Newton drove in three and Dixson had two RBI. Stripe threw six innings and struck out seven for the win.
Tivon Spurgeon led Murray with two hits, and Wyatt Gannon added a hit and a run scored in the defeat.
