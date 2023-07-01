(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Woodbine, Moravia and Ankeny Christian advanced in KMAland district baseball action on Saturday.
Check out the full Saturday recap below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 — FIRST ROUND
Moravia 23 Moulton-Udell 3
Moravia had eight hits and 10 walks, led by a triple and six RBI from Gage Hanes and a two-RBI evening from Declan Dejong and Brant Spring.
North Mahaska 2 Twin Cedars 1
Twin Cedars scored one run in the first and held the lead into the bottom of the seventh when North Mahaska scored two runs. Kasey Clark struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings and drove in the only run of the game for the Sabers.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Ankeny Christian 11 Murray 1
Eli Christensen had a double among four hits, drove in three and scored twice for Ankeny Christian. Brody Hoefle added one hit, one run and one RBI for the Eagles. Tyler Mahoney had nine strikeouts in six innings.
Kace Patton had a hit and an RBI for Murray.
Grand View Christian 4 Wayne 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — FIRST ROUND
Alta-Aurelia 8 Audubon 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — FIRST ROUND
Woodbury Central 9 Ar-We-Va 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND
St. Albert 20 Essex 1
Jeremiah Sherrill had a double among three hits, drove in three and scored three times while Brendan Monahan went deep and scored two runs to lead St. Albert. Jaxson Lehnen pitched in a single, double, three RBI and two runs, and Cole Pekny had one hit and three RBI. Parker Heisterkamp and Avery Beck also drove in two runs each for the Falcons, which got seven strikeouts in four innings from Owen Marshall.
Qwintyn Vanatta had a single and scored a run for Essex.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Lawton-Bronson 3 Logan-Magnolia 0
Kalab Kuhl gave up just three runs — all in the seventh inning — and finished with four strikeouts in a complete game for Logan-Magnolia. Kuhl, Evan Roden and Ethan Evans all had one hit each for the Panthers.
Woodbine 3 Westwood 2 — 10 inn
Landon Bendgen threw nine innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs — one earned — on three hits for Woodbine. Carter Gruver went the 10th inning and was the winning pitcher thanks to Kylon Reisz’s walk-off hit to score Gavin Kelley. Gruver also had a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh. Bendgen, Gruver, Brody Pryor, Kelley, Xander Johnson and Reisz had one hit each for Woodbine.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 4 Ankeny Centennial 1
Ayden Schrunk doubled and drove in three runs to lift Sioux City North to the win. Kal Chamberlain pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out five. Dylan Baker followed with 2 2/3 innings on the mound.