Baseball

(KMAland) — Rain won out nearly all of the area district baseball games for KMAland Conference schools on Saturday.

Melcher-Dallas and Central Decatur were the only area teams to play, both losing 10-0 and 4-3 to North Mahaska and Albia, respectively. District baseball action will resume on Monday. Check out the full list of postponements and scores below.

KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL (7/10) 

Class 1A District 8 — First Round 

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian — PPD to 7/12

Twin Cedars vs. Montezuma (at Ankeny Christian) — Suspended to 7/12 with Montezuma leading 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th.

BGM at Lynnville-Sully

North Mahaska 10 Melcher-Dallas 0

Class 1A District 9 — First Round 

Tri-County at New London — PPD to 7/12

Keota vs. Danville (at New London) — PPD to 7/12

Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney — PPD to 7/12

Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame (at Sigourney) — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 10 — First Round 

Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys — PPD to 7/12

Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail (at Martensdale-St. Marys) — PPD to 7/12

Lamoni vs. Murray (at Mount Ayr) — PPD to 7/12

Wayne at Mount Ayr — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 12 — First Round

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard — PPD to 7/12

Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid (at Coon Rapids-Bayard) — PPD to 7/12

Baxter at Ogden — PPD to 7/12

Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham (at Ogden) — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

Griswold at CAM — PPD to 7/12

Bedford vs. Southwest Valley (at CAM) — PPD to 7/12

East Union at Lenox — PPD to 7/12

Nodaway Valley vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Lenox) — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

Essex at St. Albert — PPD to 7/12

Stanton vs. Riverside (at St. Albert) — PPD to 7/12

East Mills vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (at Sidney) — PPD to 7/12

Fremont-Mills at Sidney — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 15 — First Round 

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center — PPD to 7/12

West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va (at Tri-Center) — PPD to 7/12

Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia — PPD to 7/12

Woodbine vs. Audubon (at Logan-Magnolia) — PPD to 7/12

Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson — PPD to 7/12

Lawton-Bronson vs. River Valley (at Kingsley-Pierson) — PPD to 7/12

West Monona at Woodbury Central — PPD to 7/12

Akron-Westfield vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central) — PPD to 7/12

Class 2A District 13 — First Round 

Albia 4 Central Decatur 3

Pella Christian 3 Chariton 0

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor) — Suspended to 7/12 tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd

Red Oak at Treynor — PPD to 7/12

Class 2A District 16 — First Round 

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at OABCIG) — PPD to 7/12

East Sac County at OABCIG — PPD to 7/12

