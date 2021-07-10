(KMAland) — Rain won out nearly all of the area district baseball games for KMAland Conference schools on Saturday.
Melcher-Dallas and Central Decatur were the only area teams to play, both losing 10-0 and 4-3 to North Mahaska and Albia, respectively. District baseball action will resume on Monday. Check out the full list of postponements and scores below.
KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL (7/10)
Class 1A District 8 — First Round
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian — PPD to 7/12
Twin Cedars vs. Montezuma (at Ankeny Christian) — Suspended to 7/12 with Montezuma leading 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th.
BGM at Lynnville-Sully
North Mahaska 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Tri-County at New London — PPD to 7/12
Keota vs. Danville (at New London) — PPD to 7/12
Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney — PPD to 7/12
Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame (at Sigourney) — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 10 — First Round
Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys — PPD to 7/12
Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail (at Martensdale-St. Marys) — PPD to 7/12
Lamoni vs. Murray (at Mount Ayr) — PPD to 7/12
Wayne at Mount Ayr — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard — PPD to 7/12
Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid (at Coon Rapids-Bayard) — PPD to 7/12
Baxter at Ogden — PPD to 7/12
Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham (at Ogden) — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 13 — First Round
Griswold at CAM — PPD to 7/12
Bedford vs. Southwest Valley (at CAM) — PPD to 7/12
East Union at Lenox — PPD to 7/12
Nodaway Valley vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Lenox) — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 14 — First Round
Essex at St. Albert — PPD to 7/12
Stanton vs. Riverside (at St. Albert) — PPD to 7/12
East Mills vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (at Sidney) — PPD to 7/12
Fremont-Mills at Sidney — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 15 — First Round
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center — PPD to 7/12
West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va (at Tri-Center) — PPD to 7/12
Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia — PPD to 7/12
Woodbine vs. Audubon (at Logan-Magnolia) — PPD to 7/12
Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson — PPD to 7/12
Lawton-Bronson vs. River Valley (at Kingsley-Pierson) — PPD to 7/12
West Monona at Woodbury Central — PPD to 7/12
Akron-Westfield vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central) — PPD to 7/12
Class 2A District 13 — First Round
Albia 4 Central Decatur 3
Pella Christian 3 Chariton 0
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor) — Suspended to 7/12 tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd
Red Oak at Treynor — PPD to 7/12
Class 2A District 16 — First Round
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at OABCIG) — PPD to 7/12
East Sac County at OABCIG — PPD to 7/12