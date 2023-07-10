(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved on to substate finals while Heelan, Glenwood and AL fell just short on Monday.
Check out the 3A and 4A KMAland substate final baseball recap below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — SEMIFINALS
Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Jaron Bleeker and Raiden Ericson had one hit each for Heelan in the loss. Kaleb LaFavor pitched four innings and struck out four, and Bleeker followed with three shutout frames with six strikeouts.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 4
Easton Wheeler and Hunter Echter had two hits each while Braydon Kerr added a double and drove in three for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Scott Kroll pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Parker Lutgen posted two hits of his own. Tanner Kleene was the winning pitcher with 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — SEMIFINALS
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 3
Luke Woltmann homered among two hits and scored three runs, and Logan Manz was 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Lewis Central in the win. Woltmann also pitched six innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Glenwood’s Nolan Clark had a single and an RBI in the loss.
Find complete video interviews with Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters, Manz and Woltmann below.
Harlan 8 Storm Lake 4
Cade Sears singled, tripled and homered and drove in four runs to lead Harlan in the win. Cael Goshorn added three hits and two runs, and Quinn Koesters, Stephen Leinen, Jozef Reisz and Matthew Sorfonden all had two hits of their own. Braydon Ernst struck out five in three innings to get the win, and Brock Lemrick went the final four without allowing a run and striking out three.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — SEMIFINALS
WDM Valley 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
Abraham Lincoln scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game, but Valley followed with a walk-off win in the seventh. Aidan Martin doubled and drove in two, and Bennett Olsen struck out three in six innings for the Lynx.