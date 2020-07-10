(KMAland) -- Harlan edged Denison-Schleswig, LC routed Creston, CAM shut down WCV and St. Albert clinched the city championship on Friday in KMAland baseball action.
H-10: Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Connor Bruck struck out 11 in a complete game one-hitter for Harlan. He also had two hits and scored a run while Luke Musich drove in the lone run of the game in the first inning.
Evan Turin took the tough-luck loss, striking out eight and scattering six hits in seven innings. Braiden Heiden had the lone hit for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Lewis Central 14 Creston 2
Jordan Wardlow smacked a home run and drove in two, and Bryson Sharon added three hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Lewis Central. Colley Roth chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Jonah Pomrenke and Nolan Miller both drove in two.
Easton Dermody struck out 13 in five innings, allowing two runs on six hits.
NC: St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1
The win for the Falcons clinched the city championship.
NC: Des Moines Christian 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Carson Elbert had two hits and drove in a run for the Blue Devils in their first loss of the season.
NC: CAM 14 West Central Valley 0
Lane SPieker had two triples among three hits and drove in three, and Colby Rich added three hits and two RBI. Ben Tibken and Cade Ticknor also had two hits for the Cougars in the win.
Colby Rich struck out 10 in five no-hit innings for the Cougars.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 14 Creston 2
Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 2 Glenwood 1
St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1
Carroll 9 Underwood 6
Des Moines Christian 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
CAM 14 West Central Valley 0
LeMars 9 Storm Lake 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 MOC-Floyd Valley 9 — 8 inn