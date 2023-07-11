(KMAland) -- One KMAland baseball team moved to state while four came up just short on Tuesday along the tournament trail.
Check out the full baseball tournament trail recap from Tuesday below.
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Lynnville-Sully 5 Lenox 2
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Gehlen Catholic 9 West Harrison 6
Both teams had late rallies, but West Harrison’s came up just shy in a game on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals
Kingsley-Pierson 2 Newell-Fonda 0
Saint Ansgar 2 Newman Catholic 1
South Winneshiek 10 North Linn 0
Lisbon 7 GMG 0
Burlington Notre Dame 4 Hillcrest Academy 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Underwood 7 Clarinda 1
Underwood advanced to state with another strong pitching performance from Garrett Luett guiding the way. Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Woodward-Granger 3 Kuemper Catholic 2
Kuemper Catholic’s Logan Sibenaller, Ethan Loew and Koby Lampman all had two hits each with Sibenaller and Loew driving in one run each. Sibenaller pitched all seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out four for the Knights.
Other Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals
West Lyon 2 Forest City 0
Cascade 5 MFL 1
Beckman Catholic 8 Anamosa 2
Van Buren 6 Mid-Prairie 4
Pella Christian 2 Van Meter 1 — 10 inn
Williamsburg 1 West Marshall 0