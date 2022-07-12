KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are moving on in KMAland baseball tournament trail action after wins on Monday.

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — SEMIFINALS 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 

Bryce Click had a triple and scored twice, and Drake Van Meter added a hit and an RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Aidan Sieperda threw seven innings and struck out 10 for the Warriors.

Other Class 3A Substate 1 

Spencer 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 4

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — SEMIFINALS

Lewis Central 7 Creston 1

Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Glenwood 5 Harlan 4

Check out the complete recap from the Glenwood victory at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 — Semifinal 

Southeast Polk 8 Sioux City East 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.