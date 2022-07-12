(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are moving on in KMAland baseball tournament trail action after wins on Monday.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — SEMIFINALS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Bryce Click had a triple and scored twice, and Drake Van Meter added a hit and an RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Aidan Sieperda threw seven innings and struck out 10 for the Warriors.
Other Class 3A Substate 1
Spencer 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 4
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — SEMIFINALS
Lewis Central 7 Creston 1
Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 5 Harlan 4
Check out the complete recap from the Glenwood victory at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 — Semifinal
Southeast Polk 8 Sioux City East 1