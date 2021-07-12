(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, St. Albert, Sidney, Audubon, Lo-Ma, Riverside, Treynor, T-C, Bedford, Lenox, Mt Ayr, Nod Valley, MSTM, SEW, CAM, CRB, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, Lamoni & ACA all advanced in district baseball on Monday.
2A-15: Shenandoah 9 AHSTW 2
Hunter Dukes, Camden Lorimor and Couper Gile all had two-hit games for Shenandoah on their way to the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-15: Treynor 6 Red Oak 1
Jaxon Schumacher doubled twice, tripled once and drove in four to lead Treynor in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Carroll 10 Glenwood 8
Austin Patton picked up three hits, and Nolan Little added two hits and three RBI for Glenwood in the loss. Tyler Harger pitched in two hits of his own for the Rams.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
JC Dermody threw 4 1/3 shutout innings with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed to get the win for LC. Dermody and Jonah Pomrenke led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Devin Nailor posted a hit and two RBI of his own in the win.
NC: Lewis Central 19 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bryce Wilcox posts three hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Luke Wortman added a hit and three RBI for Lewis Central. Jonah Pomrenke chipped in two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Aron Harrington and Britton Bond had a hit and two RBI apiece for the Titans.
NC: ADM 15 Creston 2
Gannon Greenwalt had two hits and an RBI for Creston in the defeat.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City North 3
Evan Turin, Carter Wessel, Parker Bekkerus and Jaxon Wessel all had two-hit nights, and Nathan Gallup added a hit and two RBI for the Monarchs in the win. Carter Wessel went five innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits.
1A-14: Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 1
Leighton Whipple struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter for Sidney. Whipple and Cole Stenzel also drove in a run each for the Cowboys.
Tyler Johnson struck out nine and gave up just two hits in 5 2/3 inning for the Knights. Brady Owen went deep for Fremont-Mills.
1A-14: Riverside 8 Stanton 7 — 8 inn
Aiden Bell had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Eddie Vlcek picked up three hits, an RBI and a run for the Bulldogs in the win. Macon McCready added two hits of his own, and Ethan Reicks went 6 1/3 one-hit innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win.
1A-13: CAM 15 Griswold 1
Colby Rich doubled, singled and drove in four and Connor McKee added two hits and three RBI for CAM. Joe Kauffman posted a single, drove in two and scored four times for the Cougars.
1A-15: Tri-Center 9 IKM-Manning 0
Jaxon Johnson had a double among two hits and drove in three, and Ethan Alfers tripled and drove in two for Tri-Center. Justice Weers posted two hits, including a double, and drove in one, and Trent Kozeal tripled in a run. Mason Rohatsch was the winning pitcher with six innings and seven strikeouts.
Amos Rasmussen had two hits for IKM-Manning in the loss.
1A-15: Audubon 10 Woodbine 0
Aiden Alt threw a five-inning, four-hit shutout for Audubon in the victory. Joel Klocke singled, doubled and drove in three, and Braden Wessel and Gavin Smith both had two hits and two runs scored. Alt also had a two-hit night for the Wheelers.
Landon Bendgen and Cody Dickinson posted two hits each for Woodbine.
1A-15: Logan-Magnolia 9 Boyer Valley 0
Jacob Fetter tossed a four-hit complete game shutout with four strikeouts. He also had three hits, an RBI and a run at the plate while Joe Hedger posted two hits, two RBI and three runs and Tre Melby added two hits and three RBI. Jarett Armstrong tallied two hits, and Evan Roden had a hit and two RBI.
2A-16: MVAOCOU 6 Missouri Valley 0
Gage Clausen had the only hit of the night for Missouri Valley in the shutout loss. Alec Fichter struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings for the Big Reds.
1A-13: Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 6
Micah Nally, Shay Purdy and Silas Walston all drove in two runs each, and Noah Johnson went 5 2/3 innings to get the win for Bedford.
Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with four hits and four RBI.
1A-13: Lenox 4 East Union 3
Chase Johnston had a double and drove in two, and Brad Larson added a hit and two runs scored for Lenox. Conner Fitzgerald threw five innings, struck out nine and gave up just one run on one hit to get the win. Keigan Kitzman earned the save with two innings of work.
1A-10: Mount Ayr 10 Wayne 0
Jace Grose threw a six-inning complete game shutout and struck out five while allowing just two hits. Jaixen Forst, Erik Trujillo, Jaydon Knight and Jace Grose all had two hits each while Briar Knapp had a hit and drove in two runs for the Raiders in the win.
1A-10: Southeast Warren 7 Mormon Trail 0
Brock Manser singled, doubled, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Southeast Warren offense. He also threw a complete game one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts for the Warhawks. Tanner Dierking and Tate Dierking posted two hits and an RBI each.
Triton Gwinn had the only hit of the night for Mormon Trail.
1A-10: Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Seymour 1
Kasey Carter and Troy Holt each hit a home run and combined for five hits and three runs to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Hogan Franey added two hits and two runs, and Cael Cassady had a three-run double. Gavin Stott struck out eight in five three-hit innings to get the win.
1A-15: West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va 2
Walker Rife and Chantz Cleaver had two hits and two RBI each for West Harrison. Gage Gilgen added a hit, two walks and three RBI, and Grant Gilgen threw five innings and struck out six to get the win.
Conner Kirsch had an RBI, and Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock posted one hit each for the Rockets.
1A-12: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Gabe Obert had a double and three RBI, and Tanner Oswald posted two hits and three RBI of his own to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lance Clayburg added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Easton Hays tallied two hits, two runs and an RBI.
1A-10: Lamoni 7 Murray 0
Jaiden Rivera struck out 13 and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout for Lamoni. Landon Gilliland and Javin Stevenson had two hits each.
1A-9: Burlington Notre Dame 7 Moravia 3
Matthew Seals had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Moravia in the defeat.
1A-8: Ankeny Christian 13 Grand View Christian 0
Malachi Johnson had two hits among three hits and drove in three, and Cale Leever added two doubles, a triple and three runs scored for Ankeny Christian.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 8 — First Round
Ankeny Christian 13 Grand View Christian 0
Montezuma 3 Twin Cedars 2
Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Sigourney 11 Winfield-Mount Union 1
Burlington Notre Dame 7 Moravia 3
Class 1A District 10 — First Round
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Seymour 1
Southeast Warren 7 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 7 Murray 0
Mount Ayr 10 Wayne 0
Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Colo-Nesco 3 Madrid 0
Ogden 13 Baxter 3
Collins-Maxwell 2 Earlham 1
Class 1A District 13 — First Round
CAM 15 Griswold 1
Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 6
Lenox 4 East Union 3
Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 1
Class 1A District 14 — First Round
St. Albert 15 Essex 0
Riverside 8 Stanton 7 — 8 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 East Mills 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 1
Class 1A District 15 — First Round
Tri-Center 9 IKM-Manning 0
West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va 2
Logan-Magnolia 9 Boyer Valley 0
Audubon 10 Woodbine 0
Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 15 Whiting 0
Woodbury Central 16 West Monona 4
Akron-Westfield 5 Westwood 2
Lawton-Bronson 10 River Valley 0
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Shenandoah 9 AHSTW 2
Treynor 6 Red Oak 1
Class 2A District 16 — First Round
MVAOCOU 6 Missouri Valley 0
OABCIG 11 East Sac County 10
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Non-Conference
Carroll 10 Glenwood 8
Lewis Central 19 Thomas Jefferson 1
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City North 3
ADM 15 Creston 2
Indianola 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Indianola 7 Abraham Lincoln 7 (game called due to lack of daylight)
Spencer 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
LeMars at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
MOC-Floyd Valley 9 Sioux City West 6