(KMAland) -- Another KMAland baseball team is on to state while LC and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took tough losses. Check out the full tournament trail baseball recap from Wednesday below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Harlan 9 Lewis Central 6
Harlan pulled the upset to qualify for their 19th state tournament and first in five years. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Trevor Maeder.
Spencer 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 8 inn
Spencer scored twice each in the seventh and eighth innings to shock Sergeant Bluff-Luton in extra innings. Parker Lutgen had a team-high two hits while Easton Wheeler added a hit, two RBI and two walks for the Warriors offense. Brayden Kerr struck out 11 in six innings and allowed just two earned runs.
Other Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
North Polk 7 Gilbert 1
Western Dubuque 4 Mount Vernon 3
Wahlert Catholic 7 Central DeWitt 4
Marion 4 Xavier 2
Ballard 9 Knoxville 2
Carlisle 5 Boone 1
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS
Ames 5 Ankeny Centennial 1
Iowa City Liberty 6 Prairie 2
Johnston 12 WDM Valley 4
Cedar Falls 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Southeast Polk 16 Urbandale 1
Iowa City High 5 Pleasant Valley 1
Dowling Catholic 8 Ankeny 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Waukee Northwest 5