(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournament field is set after baseball action on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday’s 1A and 2A substate finals below.
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Kingsley-Pierson 10 Tri-Center 1
Tri-Center came up short in their bid for a second straight state tournament appearance. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CAM 11 Ogden 1
CAM qualified for their second state tournament in a game heard on KMAX-Stream. Check out the complete recap at the Local Sports News Page.
Remsen St. Mary’s 12 West Harrison 2
Gabe Gilgen and Mason McIntosh both had hits, and Walker Rife and Jason Barry scored one run each for West Harrison. Koleson Evans and Brady Melby both had one BRI.
Other Class 1A Substate Finals
New London 11 Moravia 1
Newman Catholic 2 Bishop Garrigan 0
South Winneshiek 2 Kee 0
Lisbon 16 Don Bosco 14
North Linn 13 Lynnville-Sully 3
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Kuemper Catholic 6 Clarinda 2
Kuemper Catholic is on to its 10th state tournament in school history. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A Substate Finals
Estherville Lincoln Central 6 Hinton 1
Van Meter 11 Pocahontas Area 1
Dike-New Hartford 11 Osage 10
Beckman Catholic 8 Jesup 1
Cascade 6 West Liberty 3
Mid-Prairie 3 West Marshall 1
Interstate 35 5 Davis County 3