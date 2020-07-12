(KMAland) -- Check out all the KMAland baseball tournament action from Saturday.
2A-15: Clarinda 11 Red Oak 1
Check out the Local Sports News Page for the complete recap.
2A-16: Kuemper Catholic 10 MVAOCOU 0
Luke Hicks had two hits and three RBI while scoring two runs for Kuemper. Kyle Berg also drove in three runs, and Austin Tigges had two hits and scored once. Will Schenkelberg struck out five in four shutout innings.
1A-14: East Mills 10 Riverside 9
Nic Duysen and Jackson Wray had two hits each while Michael Schafer and Wray drove in two runs apiece for the Wolverines. Jack Anderson delivered the game-winning hit for East Mills.
1A-13: Stanton 8 East Union 5
Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-15: Audubon 7 Ar-We-Va 0
Joel Klocke, Derek Porsch and Gavin Smith had two hits each for Audubon while Skyler Schultes and Klocke combined for an 11-strikeout shutout.
Cooper Kock had two doubles for Ar-We-Va.
2A-15: Treynor 15 AHSTW 0
Nate McComb threw a complete game while Jaxon Schumacher had three RBI to lead Treynor. Check out the Local Sports News Page for the complete recap.
1A-15: Logan-Magnolia 10 Woodbine 6
Dylan Cunard and Brody West had two hits each, and Tre Melby finished with a hit and two RBI.
Lane Bendgen had two hits and RBI, and Cory Bantam finished with two hits and two RBI for Lo-Ma. Caleb Wakehouse and Gavin Kelly also had two hits.
1A-15: Boyer Valley 8 IKM-Manning 7
Jesse Soma had two hits and drove in a run and had two runs scored, and Dylan Berens drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Max Nielsen had three hits and an RBI, and Hayden McLaughlin and Ben Lingle had two hits each for the Wolves.
1A-13: Bedford 21 Southwest Vallley 0
Check out the full story from at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-12: Mount Ayr 11 Seymour 0
Kolben Klommhaus, Jaixen Frost and Briar Knapp all went deep for Mount Ayr in the victory. Dawson Swank struck out four in five shutout innings, and Frost and Knapp had three RBI each.
1A-12: Moravia 11 Wayne 7
Will Martin had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for Moravia in the victory.
1A-11: Southeast Warren 14 Murray 4
Mason Merfeld had three hits and three RBI, and Cade Nelson added three hits and two RBI for Southeast Warren. Tanner Dierking finished with two hits and two runs scored.
1A-11: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Isaac Gavin led the Blue Devils with two hits and scored twice, and Sean Miklus struck out 10 in five innings.
1A-13: CAM, Anita 17 Orient-Macksburg 0
Lane Spieker had two home runs, a single, six RBI and four runs scored for CAM to lead the way. Ben Tibken added a hit and three RBI, and Joe Kauffman also drove in two.
1A-15: Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
Gabe Obert had two hits while Aaron McAlister, Josh Ramirez and Quentin Culbertson drove in two runs each for the Crusaders.
1A-4: Ankeny Christian 2 Baxter 1
Malachi Johnson and Eli Christensen had two hits each for ACA.
KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District 4 – First Round
Ogden def. BCLUW (bye)
Ankeny Christian 2 Baxter 1
Madrid 10 Colo-Nesco 1
Class 1A District 11 – First Round
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Lynnville-Sully 8 Twin Cedars 0
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 4
Earlham 12 North Mahaska 1
Class 1A District 12 – First Round
Central Decatur 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Moravia 11 Wayne 7
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 4
Mount Ayr 11 Seymour 0
Class 1A District 13 – First Round
CAM, Anita 17 Orient-Macksburg 0
Nodaway Valley 10 Lenox 9 — 9 inn
Stanton 8 East Union 5
Bedford 21 Southwest Vallley 0
Class 1A District 14 – First Round
St. Albert 17 Essex 0
Exria/EHK 7 Fremont-Mills 4
Sidney 22 Griswold 1
East Mills 10 Riverside 9
Class 1A District 15 – First Round
Audubon 7 Ar-We-Va 0
Boyer Valley 8 IKM-Manning 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
Logan-Magnolia 10 Woodbine 6
Class 1A District 16 – First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 12 West Monona 2
Lawton-Bronson 6 West Harrison 5
Hinton 10 River Valley 0
Westwood 4 Woodbury Central 3
Class 2A District 15 – First Round
Treynor 15 AHSTW 0
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 1
Class 2A District 16 – First Round
Kuemper Catholic 10 MVAOCOU 0
Missouri Valley def. OABCIG via pitch count rules