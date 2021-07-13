(KMAland) -- Clarinda, St. Albert, Kuemper, Tri-Center, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/EHK advanced on to district championships with wins on Tuesday.
2A-15: Underwood 6 Shenandoah 2
Mason Boothby singled, tripled, drove in a run and scored twice for Underwood in the win. Jack Vanfossan had seven strikeouts in six innings to get the win for the Eagles. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-15: Clarinda 6 Treynor 1
Michael Shull tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts, allowing just three hits and one earned run for Clarinda in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Glenwood 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 — 8 inn
Trent Patton delivered the walk-off hit for Glenwood in the win. Patton had two hits while Jayme Fritts added three safeties and scored twice, and Kayden Anderson picked up two hits and an RBI.
1A-14: St. Albert 13 Riverside 2
St. Albert put up six in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four more in the fourth on their way to the win.
Wyatt Hough had an RBI double to lead Riverside.
NC: Lewis Central 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Luke Meyer had two hits and a run, and Ty Thomson posted a hit and an RBI for Lewis Central in the win.
Ben Pratt led Heelan with two hits, an RBI and a run.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 6 Harlan 2
Braden LaSale had a single and three RBI, and Jaden Reiss posted two hits and two runs to lead AL in the win. Zach Lincoln threw a complete game with six strikeouts for the Lynx.
NC: Creston 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Evan Bruce smacked a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for Creston in the win. Kyle Strider threw all seven innings and struck out nine for the Panthers.
Devon Bovee had a hit and an RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
NC: Sioux Center 9 Denison-Schleswig 8
Carter Wessel had a home run among two hits and drove in three while scoring twice to lead the Monarchs. Evan Turin added two hits and two runs, and Braiden Heiden posted a hit, two RBI and two runs.
2A-16: Kuemper Catholic 13 MVAOCOU 3
Logan Sibenaller had a two-hit night, and Cal Wanninger added a hit and two RBI for Kuemper Catholic in the win. The two also teamed up to allow just three runs on six hits while striking out six.
1A-14: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Sidney 1
Tyler Kingery tossed a two-hit complete game with seven strikeouts, and the Spartans offense scored nine first-inning runs in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-15: Logan-Magnolia 4 Audubon 3
Kaleb Hatcher, Brody West and Jarett Armstrong had two hits each for Logan-Magnolia in a walk-off win. Joe Hedger threw five shutout innings and struck out four in a three-hit performance for the Panthers.
Gavin Smith topped Audubon with two hits and two RBI.
1A-15: Tri-Center 6 West Harrison 0
Leyton Nelson threw six one-hit innings with nine strikeouts, and Ethan Alfers added a triple among two hits to lead the Tri-Center offense. Trent Kozeal had a hit, a walk and two RBI.
Gabe Gilgen finished with West Harrison’s only hit of the night.
1A-13: Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Keegan Christensen and Samson Adams combined on a solid pitching performance, and Keigan Kitzman had a hit and three RBI for the Tigers in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-13: CAM 10 Bedford 0
Lane Spieker struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in 5 2/3 innings to lead CAM in the shutout win. Joe Kauffman posted two doubles, a single, two RBI and three runs, and Ethan Follmann had two hits and two RBI.
1A-10: Mount Ayr 9 Lamoni 1
Jaydon Knight had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Erik Trujillo had two RBI of his own for Mount Ayr. Briar Knapp threw the complete game with eight strikeouts.
1A-10: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Southeast Warren 0
Kasey Carter homered, drove in a run and scored three times, and Carson Elbert added one hit and three RBI for the Blue Devils. Cael Cassady pitched in two hits and two runs, and Troy Holt had two hits and two RBI. Matt Hughes threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts.
Tate Dierking topped Southeast Warren with two hits in the loss.
NC: Sioux City North 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 5
Evan Helvig went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and two runs scored, and Drew Kinnaman posted two hits and scored once for Sioux City North in the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 8 — Semifinals
Montezuma 5 Ankeny Christian 4
North Mahaska 5 BGM 2
Class 1A District 10 — Semifinals
Class 1A District 12 — Semifinals
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Colo-Nesco 5
Ogden 13 Collins-Maxwell 3
Class 1A District 13 — Semifinals
Class 1A District 14 — Semifinals
Class 1A District 15 — Semifinals
Class 2A District 15 — Semifinals
Class 2A District 16 — Semifinals
Panorama 11 OABCIG 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Greene County 13 Atlantic 12
Indianola 2 Sioux City East 1 (Game 1)
Indianola 5 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
