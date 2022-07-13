(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A state tournament baseball fields are set, and a Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River Conference team qualified in 3A. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0
Lewis Central rolled to the substate final victory to advance to the state tournament behind a JC Dermody gem. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Spencer 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for the win. Brayden Kerr had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Bryce Click added a two-hit, one-RBI game for the Warriors. Click threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and allowed just three runs on five hits.
Other Class 3A Substate Finals
Winterset 19 Webster City 5
Western Dubuque 5 Clear Creek Amana 1
West Delaware 3 Central DeWitt 0
Davenport Assumption 11 Marion 1
Independence 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4
Pella 2 Grinnell 0
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS
Waukee 9 Southeast Polk 4
Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 2
Dowling Catholic 9 Linn-Mar 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Iowa City Liberty 5 Pleasant Valley 4
Iowa City High 8 Bettendorf 0
Indianola 8 Urbandale 6
Waukee Northwest 1 WDM Valley 0