Sergeant Bluff-Luton State Baseball 2022
Photo: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Athletics/Twitter

(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A state tournament baseball fields are set, and a Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River Conference team qualified in 3A. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS

Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0

Lewis Central rolled to the substate final victory to advance to the state tournament behind a JC Dermody gem. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Spencer 3 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for the win. Brayden Kerr had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Bryce Click added a two-hit, one-RBI game for the Warriors. Click threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and allowed just three runs on five hits.

Other Class 3A Substate Finals 

Winterset 19 Webster City 5

Western Dubuque 5 Clear Creek Amana 1

West Delaware 3 Central DeWitt 0

Davenport Assumption 11 Marion 1

Independence 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

Pella 2 Grinnell 0

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS 

Waukee 9 Southeast Polk 4

Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 2

Dowling Catholic 9 Linn-Mar 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1

Iowa City Liberty 5 Pleasant Valley 4

Iowa City High 8 Bettendorf 0

Indianola 8 Urbandale 6

Waukee Northwest 1 WDM Valley 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.