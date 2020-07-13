Baseball
Jason Getz

(KMAland) -- TJ took care of Glenwood while Creston and Denison-Schleswig managed one-run wins to highlight a light night of action in KMAland baseball.

NC: Thomas Jefferson 10 Glenwood 5  

Robert Wood and Ryan Steinspring both went 3-for-3 while Steinspring earned the win on the mound. Grant Merk came in to relieve Steinspring and allowed just two hits over four innings. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD— Regular Season

Non-Conference 

Creston 10 ADM 9 -- 8 inn

Denison-Schleswig 10 Carroll 9 

Indianola 11 Abraham Lincoln 10 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Indianola 4

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars

Sioux City West at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spencer 2