(KMAland) -- TJ took care of Glenwood while Creston and Denison-Schleswig managed one-run wins to highlight a light night of action in KMAland baseball.
NC: Thomas Jefferson 10 Glenwood 5
Robert Wood and Ryan Steinspring both went 3-for-3 while Steinspring earned the win on the mound. Grant Merk came in to relieve Steinspring and allowed just two hits over four innings.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD— Regular Season
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 10 Glenwood 5
Creston 10 ADM 9 -- 8 inn
Denison-Schleswig 10 Carroll 9
Indianola 11 Abraham Lincoln 10
Abraham Lincoln 5 Indianola 4
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
Sioux City West at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spencer 2