(KMAland) -- Harlan beat TJ, Heelan took down East and Denison-Schleswig lost at Storm Lake on Wednesday night in KMAland baseball action.
NC: Harlan 9 Thomas Jefferson 7
Brenden Bartley singled, doubled and drove in four to lift Harlan while Joey Moser added three hits and three RBI. Connor Bruck pitched in two hits, two RBI and scored three times for the Cyclones.
Tyler Huey had a hit and drove in two for Thomas Jefferson, and Ryan Steinspring had a hit and scored twice.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City East 4
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 Denison-Schleswig 1