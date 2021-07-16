KMAland Baseball logo

3A-8: Harlan 13 Glenwood 2 

Alex Monson tossed a complete game, and seven different hitters had at least one hit for Harlan in the win on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

4A-8: Lewis Central 12 Des Moines Hoover 2 

Cael Malskeit had three hits and two RBI, and Aron Harrington added a pair of hits and two RBI for Lewis Central in the win on FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round

Spencer 3 LeMars 2

MOC-FLoyd Valley 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Storm Lake 7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2

Sioux Center 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5

Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round 

Boone 8 Creston 1

ADM 10 Clarke 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Saydel 0

Grinnell 10 Perry 0

Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

Gilbert 9 Greene County 0

Harlan 13 Glenwood 2

Winterset 10 Atlantic 0

Denison-Schleswig 8 Carroll 1

Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round

Ankeny 16 Des Moines North 0

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 1

WDM Valley 7 Sioux City West 0

Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round 

Norwalk 19 Thomas Jefferson 0

Waukee 10 Abraham Lincoln 0

Lewis Central 12 Des Moines Hoover 2

