Alex Monson tossed a complete game, and seven different hitters had at least one hit for Harlan in the win on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Cael Malskeit had three hits and two RBI, and Aron Harrington added a pair of hits and two RBI for Lewis Central in the win on FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Spencer 3 LeMars 2
MOC-FLoyd Valley 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Storm Lake 7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Sioux Center 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round
Boone 8 Creston 1
ADM 10 Clarke 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Saydel 0
Grinnell 10 Perry 0
Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Gilbert 9 Greene County 0
Harlan 13 Glenwood 2
Winterset 10 Atlantic 0
Denison-Schleswig 8 Carroll 1
Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Ankeny 16 Des Moines North 0
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 1
WDM Valley 7 Sioux City West 0
Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round
Norwalk 19 Thomas Jefferson 0
Waukee 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Lewis Central 12 Des Moines Hoover 2