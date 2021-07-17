(KMAland) -- Clarinda, St. Albert, Tri-Center, Mount Ayr, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard all won district championships on Saturday evening in KMAland baseball.
2A-15: Clarinda 2 Underwood 1
Cooper Neal tossed a four-hit complete game and drove in the go-ahead and game-winning run in the third to lift Clarinda. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-14: St. Albert 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
St. Albert scored the final three runs of the game and walked off to advance to another substate final.
1A-15: Tri-Center 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Leyton Nelson threw five no-hit innings, and Trent Kozeal added three hits and two RBI for Tri-Center in the shutout win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-10: Mount Ayr 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Jaydon Knight tossed six strong innings and struck out six, and Jace Grose and Jaixen Frost picked up two hits and two RBI each for Mount Ayr. Erik Trujillo also had a pair of hits for the Raiders.
1A-13: CAM 7 Lenox 6
Lane Spieker went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs, and Joe Kauffman, Connor McKee and Ethan Follmann all posted three hits for CAM, which scored the final seven runs to win in walk-off fashion.
1A-12: Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Ogden 2
Josh Ramirez went deep for Coon Rapids-Bayard to highlight the win.
