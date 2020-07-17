(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all advanced in district and substate baseball action on Friday.
3A-16: Denison-Schleswig 11 Glenwood 0
Braiden Heiden struck out six and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings for Denison-Schleswig. Heiden also added a home run among two hits and drove in three runs at the plate.
Trey Brotherton pitched in a home run of his own, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Evan Turin had a two-run single. Jack Mendlik also had two hits for the monarchs.
Zach Carr and Carter Plambeck had one hit each for Glenwood.
3A-16: Harlan 9 Creston 2
Brenden Bartley had three hits, including a three-run home run, and Connor Bruck and Joey Moser added two hits apiece for Harlan. Bruck struck out 12 in six innings to get the win.
Brayton Chesnut and Gavin Gillam hit safely, and Britain Miller and Gage Skarda each drove in one run each for Creston.
3A-15: Carroll 11 Atlantic 1
Carroll put up two runs each in the first and second and added three-run frames in the fourth and fifth to finish the game in five innings.
4A-8: Abraham Lincoln 7 Lewis Central 4
Zane Olsen hit a go-ahead grand slam as part of a six-run seventh inning for Abraham Lincoln. Ben Fichter also went deep for the Lynx, and Kobie Ferguson and Cade Nelson had two hits each.
Nolan Miller hit a solo home run for the Titans while Jordan Wardlow added a hit and scored twice.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 3A District 15 First Round
Carroll 11 Atlantic 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Greene County 1
Class 3A District 16 First Round
Harlan 9 Creston 2
Denison-Schleswig 11 Glenwood 0
Class 3A Substate 1 First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
Spencer 3 LeMars 2
Storm Lake 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Class 4A Substate 1 First Round
Johnston 10 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 1
Fort Dodge 4 Ames 0
Class 4A Substate 8 First Round
Abraham Lincoln 7 Lewis Central 4