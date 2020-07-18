(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr, St. Albert, CAM, Logan-Magnolia and Treynor were among the KMAland teams that are now a win away from a trip to the state tournament. The complete rundown from Saturday's baseball action in KMAland can be found below.
1A-6: Mount Ayr 11 Central Decatur 6
Jaixen Frost homered twice, one of which was a grand slam for the Raiders. Briar Knapp and Cayden Lambert had two hits each. Michel Evertsen had two hits for Central Decatur while Matthew Boothe scored three times.
1A-7: St. Albert 16 Sidney 1
The Falcons scored 16 unanswered to move into a substate final. The complete rundown from Saturday's game can be found here.
1A-7: CAM 5 Bedford 4
CAM scored five straight, then held off a Bedford comeback in the win. Check out the complete recap here
1A-8: Logan-Magnolia 5 Boyer Valley 3
Colton Hanlon and Brody West each drove in two for Lo-Ma while Dylan Cunard earned the win on the bump.
2A-8 Kuemper Catholic 4 Missouri Valley 3
Kuemper scored two in the fourth and one in the sixth to edge Missouri Valley on only four hits. Luke Hicks, Kyle Berg and Trevor Rial all drove in runs for the Knights. Blake Pottebaum received the victory on the bump. Missouri Valley was paced by two hits from Lane Harper.
2A-8: Treynor 6 Clarinda 5
Treynor scored six runs in the first two innings to return to a substate final. The complete recap can be viewed here.
