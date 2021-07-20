(KMAland) -- Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central and Sioux City East all had their seasons come to a finish on Monday in KMAland baseball.
4A-8: Waukee 14 Lewis Central 4
Waukee used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away in the win. Jonah Pomrenke topped Lewis Central with two hits while Aron Harrington had a hit, an RBI and a run.
3A-8: Gilbert 7 Harlan 1
Joey Moser had a hit and drove in a run for Harlan in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
Class 3A Substate 8 — Semifinals
Gilbert 7 Harlan 1
Winterset 11 Denison-Schleswig 7
Class 4A Substate 1 — Semifinal
WDM Valley 8 Sioux City East 4
Class 4A Substate 8 — Semifinal
Waukee 14 Lewis Central 4