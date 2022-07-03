(KMAland) -- Twenty KMAland conference teams advanced in district action on Saturday in KMAland baseball action.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2
Woodbine 13 Essex 0
Woodbine scored early and often in a quick shutout of Essex to open the postseason. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Fremont-Mills 9 Riverside 1
Fremont-Mills scored six in the first and two more in the second to pull away for the win. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
St. Albert 17 East Mills 0
DJ Weilage and Dan McGrath each hit home runs in as the Falcons coasted to a win. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
West Harrison 13 Sidney 3
The Hawkeyes broke things open with a six-run fourth inning. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12
Wayne 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Wayne put up two in the first, three in the second and five more in the third on their way to the dominant win.
Logan Godfrey had an RBI double, and Anthony Schneider, Lucas Harrington and Cayden Butrum all had one hit each for Melcher-Dallas.
Other Class 1A District 12
Sigourney 21 Moulton-Udell 0
Moravia 18 Seymour 0
Southeast Warren 12 Twin Cedars 2
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13
Ankeny Christian 9 Baxter 3
Tyler Mahoney led the offense with three hits and three runs, and Eli Christensen had two triples, four RBI and two runs for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings in picking up the win.
Other 1A District 13
Madrid 10 Collins-Maxwell 9
Ogden 5 Murray 4
Earlham 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14
CAM 14 Bedford 1
CAM rolled to a postseason-opening win. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Lenox 8 Mormon Trail 6
Lenox erased an early 2-0 deficit to earn the postseason win. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 4
Adler Shay had a triple among two hits and drove in three, and Ryce Reynolds, Daron Drake and Cody Larson all had two hits each for Mount Ayr. Jaydon Knight and Drew Ehlen drove in two runs each, and Jace Grose went six innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
Isaac Currin had three hits, including an RBI double, to lead Southwest Valley. Blake Thomas, Brendan Knapp and Beau Johnston also had two hits apiece for the Timberwolves.
Lamoni 12 East Union 7
The Demons scored the game’s final 11 runs to overcome a 7-1 deficit in the final two innings. Kade Nowlin threw six innings in relief, allowing only one run. Brayden Olson had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Braedon Boswell posted a hit and three RBI for the Demons.
Jake Akers topped East Union with a double and three RBI.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Easton Nelson and Dane Paulsen hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Spartans walked it off a winner. Tyler Kingery twirled a complete game on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run on three hits.
Kaleb Kuhl took the tough-luck loss for the Panthers after striking out four in 6 ⅔ innings. Drake Geith had an RBI double for Lo-Ma’s only run.
Tri-Center 13 Griswold 0
Isaac Wohlhuter picked up the win, going four innings with eight strikeouts, while Cael Corrin struck out the side in the fifth. Justice Weers cracked a two-run home run, and Sean McGee, Michael Turner, Cael Witt, Wohlhuter and Alex Corrin all had RBIs.
Cash Turner went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Griswold.
Stanton 10 Audubon 4
Nolan Grebin tossed 5 ⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven. Carter Johnson threw the final 1 ⅓ innings without allowing a hit and striking out three. Jacob Martin had two hits and an RBI, while Johnson added some insurance with a three-run double in the seventh. Levi Martin, Quentin Thornburg, Josh Martin and Grebin all hit safely for the Vikings.
Audubon’s Aaron Olsen had two hits and a run, and Gavin Smith posted one hit and two runs. Gavin Larsen drove in two runs for the Wheelers.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 18 AHSTW 0
Tanner Oswald was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, six RBI and three runs to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Cal Heydon added two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Preston McAlister posted a hit, two RBI and two runs. Kolby Culbertson and Easton Hays combined on a two-hit shutout.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16
IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va 3
IKM-Manning scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth on their way to the win.
Will Ragaller hit an RBI triple and scored twice as part of a 3-for-4 outing to lead Ar-We-Va. Cooper Kock added an RBI triple of his own. Conner Kirsch went the distance on the mound, striking out five and allowing three earned runs.
Woodbury Central 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Mark Lensch had the only hit of the game for Glidden-Ralston.
Newell-Fonda 14 Boyer Valley 4
Carsan Wood led Boyer Vallely with two hits and two runs, and Logan Miller added two RBI for Boyer Valley in the loss.
Other Class 1A District 16
Kingsley-Pierson 20 River Valley 1
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 14
Nodaway Valley 5 Central Decatur 3
PCM 3 Pleasantville 0
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15
Red Oak 11 Missouri Valley 1
Red Oak put up seven runs in the second inning in the run-rule victory. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Treynor 13 Shenandoah 3
Treynor used a big fourth inning to pull away for the victory in their postseason opener. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
NON-CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 8 Ankeny Centennial 6
Eli Cedillo had two hits and two RBI, and Ayden Schrunk, Colin Casey and Cael Walrod posted two hits each for Sioux City North in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Ankeny Centennial 17 Sioux City North 0