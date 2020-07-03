(KMAland) -- St. Albert won the Hawkeye Ten, Stanton won the Corner Tourney while Sidney won the Corner regular season crown to highlight Thursday's high school baseball action in KMAland.
H10: Harlan 8 Red Oak 1
Brenden Bartley had three hits and an RBI. Connor Bruck placed two hits, two runs and two RBI while Franz Reisz got the win on the mound. Landon Couse had two hits for Red Oak in the defeat.
Corner: Fremont-Mills 6 East Mills 5
F-M scored four in the sixth and one in the seventh for the comeback win. James Switzer and Colton Hauschild had two hits each. Jack Anderson drove in three for East Mills.
Corner: Stanton 6 Sidney 4 (Resumption of Corner Tourney Final)
Colton Thornburg and Carter Johnson paced Stanton with two hits each. Colby Royal picked up the win on the mound.
Corner: Sidney 8 Stanton 4
Will Oswald homered twice -- a solo and grand slam. Leighton Whipple pitched six innings and earned the win on the mound.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 13 Riverside 2
Dylan Cunard had two hits, scored twice and plated two. Colton Hanlon drove in a run and score four times. Joe Hedger had three RBI. Jacob Fetter tossed five innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits and zero earned runs.
WIC: Audubon 3 Tri-Center 1
Gavin Smith had two hits and an RBI. Joel Klocke plated two. Jackson Jensen struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings while allowing just four hits and an earned run. Mason Rohatsch fanned 13 for Tri-Center in the tough loss.
WIC: Treynor 4 Missouri Valley 2
Kristian Martens paced Treynor with two hits and two runs scored. Ryan Bach scored twice. Drew Peterson earned the win with a four-hit, six-strikeout outing.
POI: Lenox 6 Bedford 1
Colton Gordon had a double and two RBI. Keegan Christensen scored a run and drove in two while Zach Schmitz went seven innings with one earned run and five strikeouts in the win for Lenox -- their seventh consecutive.
POI: Central Decatur 11 East Union 0
TJ Fallis had three hits and scored three runs. Michel Evertsen scored three times and Matthew Boothe crossed home plate twice. Dakota Reed and Spencer Smith combined for the five-inning shutout on just two hits.
POI: Southeast Warren 2 Wayne 0
Jeffrey Oakley sparked the offense with three hits. Bryce Hall, Tanner Dierking and Tate Dierking combined for the shutout.
NC: CAM 12 Southwest Valley 2
Jacob Holste had three hits and scored three times. Lane Spieker, Colby Rich and Ben Tibken each had two hits. Joe Kaufman drove in four while Kolby Nelson plated two.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 ACGC 4
Hogan Franey and Trey Baker each drove in two. Kasey Carter had three hits and Sean Miklus received the win.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 23 ACGC 2
Cole Cassady had three hits and two RBI. Kasey Carter drove in three on two hits. Matt Hughes and Jack Franey also had two RBI. Gavin Stott struck out six in the win.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Southeast Valley 5
The Crusaders relied on a five-run fourth inning to get the victory. Aaron McAlister had three RBI on two hits.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 15 Shenandoah 5
St. Albert 6 Clarinda 3
Harlan 8 Red Oak 1
Denison-Schleswig 7 Glenwood 3
Atlantic 11 Creston 1
Corner Conference
Griswold 15 Essex 5
Fremont-Mills 6 East Mills 5
Stanton 8 Sidney 4 (resumption of Corner Conference Tournament Championship)
Sidney 10 Stanton 4
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 13 Riverside 2
Treynor 4 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 3 Tri-Center 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 6 Lenox 1
Central Decatur 11 East Union 0
Southeast Warren 2 Wayne 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City West 12 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan 13 LeMars 7
Bishop Heelan 16 LeMars 6
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 6 Ankeny Christian 3
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas 13 Seymour 8
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Murray
Non-Conference
CAM 12 Southwest Valley 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 23 ACGC 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 ACGC 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Southeast Valley 5